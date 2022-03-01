CRIME
Former Federal Prosecutor Calls on Manhattan DA to Resign Over Reports He Quashed Trump Fraud Case
A former federal prosecutor from the storied Southern District of New York (SDNY) is calling on newly-elected Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to resign over reports he personally quashed the high-profile criminal fraud investigation into Donald Trump, leading the case’s two top prosecutors to resign in frustration.
Richard Signorelli, who served as an Asst. U.S. Attorney at SDNY on Monday called Bragg “not competent” and said he “is a threat to our public safety.”
Bragg, who also once served as an Asst. U.S. Attorney at SDNY, took office January 1.
He “has violated the public trust and should resign,” says Signorelli, who adds that “Trump is the priority case.”
On Tuesday Signorelli doubled down, slamming U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Deputy AG Lisa Monaco.
“By not prosecuting this career criminal, you enable him,” he charged:
Trump, our domestic wanna-be version of Putin, remains the most dangerous uncharged criminal in this country bar none thanks to a lack of competence/resolve by Garland, Bragg, @TheJusticeDept @ManhattanDA @LisaMonaco. By not prosecuting this career criminal, you enable him.
— Richard Signorelli (@richsignorelli) March 1, 2022
The Daily Beast reports the two prosecutors who were brought in to lead the Trump investigation, Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz, “resigned after an unnecessary, month-long pause in the team’s interactions with a special grand jury, The New York Times reported last week. ”
“The duo had grown frustrated that the newly elected DA—Alvin Bragg Jr.—wouldn’t read memos about the case for weeks at a time, and seemed to ditch plans to eventually indict former President Donald Trump himself, according to The Washington Post.”
The Daily Beast adds, “not only did Dunne and Pomerantz write resignation letters, they wrote so extensively about the slow-moving probe that the DA’s office would not turn over copies of their letters.” It calls Pomerantz “a cunning investigator who gained recognition in 1999 for successfully prosecuting John Gotti’s son, John A. Gotti, who followed in his father’s footsteps and eventually became the head of the Gambino crime family.”
Last week a former top DOJ official declared the Manhattan DA’s case against Trump is effectively “dead” after the resignations of the two top prosecutors. On Friday Reuters reported Bragg’s office announced a new prosecutor has been put in charge of the case.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CRIME
Trump Can Be Indicted on Two Criminal Charges Immediately: Former US Attorney
In an interview on the Daily Beast’s “The New Abnormal” podcast, former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade explained that there is more than enough evidence for the Department of Justice to indict Donald Trump immediately if they so choose to do so.
Following up on a legal analysis she published last week making the case to charge the former president, McQuade explained to co-hosts Any Levy and Molly Jong-Fast that there is substantial evidence that the former president was involved in a conspiracy to defraud the United States and that he made an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding when he harangued former vice president Mike Pence to block the certification of now-President Joe Biden.
In her “prosecution memo” she made the case that Trump attempted “to pressure Mike Pence to abuse his authority as vice president in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021”
Speaking on the podcast, she broke it down by asserting, “What he did is actually pretty clear: public and private statements about pressuring Mike Pence.”
According to McQuade, there is a case to be made just on what is available in the public domain that proves that Trump knew he was attempting to commit fraud when he sought to overturn the election results and then sat back and did nothing as his supporters stormed the Capitol and sent lawmakers fleeing after Pence refused his demands.
“I took a very narrow focus and there may be additional crimes solely related to his pressure on Mike Pence,” she explained. “I conclude that there were two committed, one is conspiracy to defraud the United States by obstructing the certification by the vice president, the other is obstruction of an official proceeding; that proceeding is where they were certifying the election.”
Explaining that she gathered “all the information that is out there” the former prosecutor added that prosecutors can use the very same charge special counsel Robert Mueller used when he indicted theInternet Research Agency in 2018.
“It’s not a far-fetched legal theory,” she explained. “The idea is that, if you use fraud to obstruct some lawful operation of government, it is a crime.”
She went on to add that prosecutors don’t need to catch Trump in a lie, but only need to prove he engaged in “willful blindness” about it.
The attorney elaborated by stating that would mean a person was “aware of a very high probability that the fact was true, but they simply turned a blind eye to the thing they did not want to acknowledge.”
“I think you can’t help but conclude that Donald Trump knew that there was no fraud here,” she added.
You can listen below:
CRIME
White House Documents Trump Unlawfully Took Are So Highly-Classified ‘Only a Few’ Gov’t. Officials Have Clearance to See
The 15 boxes of documents Donald Trump unlawfully removed from the White House and infamously stored in his personal suite at Mar-a-Lago are so highly classified that “only a very few” federal government officials have clearance to see them.
“There are records that only a very few have clearances” to review, a source tells The Washington Post in a report published Friday. The paper explains the “documents are so sensitive that they may not be able to describe them in an unclassified way.”
House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) has requested from the National Archives a “detailed description of the contents of the boxes recovered from Mar-a-Lago … and identification of any items that are classified and the level of classification.”
“The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) provided new details of what appear to be the largest-scale violations of the Presidential Records Act since its enactment,” Chairwoman Maloney wrote in a letter sent to the Archives, CNN adds.
RELATED:
Trump Was ‘Waving Documents From the Boxes’ at Mar-a-Lago: Report
The Post also reports the National Archives confirmed its prior reporting that those cartons contained both classified materials, and torn up documents that had not been “reconstructed by the Trump White House.”
Maloney asked for all documents and communications between Trump White House officials relating to the use of personal accounts for official business, the destruction of presidential records, the discovery of “paper in a toilet” in the White House or White House residence, and communications with Trump about the Presidential Records Act.
Unanswered is why Trump took documents that were classified, highly classified, top secret, and classified at the highest levels from the White House, and what he was planning to do with them.
CRIME
Trump’s Theft of ‘Public Property’ Can Be Used to Ban Him From Holding Office Again: Watergate Lawyer
Appearing on MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show” former Watergate lawyer Jill Wine-Banks made the case that Donald Trump’s taking and keeping of documents — some labeled “Top secret” — at Mar-a-Lago is cause for banning him from holding office again.
“Exactly how much trouble could he be in here for removing classified files from the White House, Jill?” host Jonathan Capehart asked.
“There are laws that prohibit that,” the attorney explained. “In the past we have had examples of officials who have taken top-secret documents or classified documents, and have been charged with crimes, some of them have been given either probation or community service as their penalty.”
“This is illegal, to take away its government property,” she continued. “Right after Watergate, the Presidential Records Act was passed and was passed because of Nixon’s attempts to conceal documents and to destroy documents.”
RELATED: Trump was ‘waving documents from the boxes’ at Mar-a-Lago: report
‘We have the 18-minute gap in Watergate and the gap in the phone logs and in social media accounts right now, plus, these 15 cartons of documents that were taken, they are public property, they do not belong to Donald Trump, they belong to the American people, and should have been given to the archives when he left the White House,” she elaborated. “So that could be a big problem and the penalty for that includes never being able to hold public office. forfeiture of office and barring from future office. That’s a pretty good penalty for what he did.”
Watch below:
Trending
- TRAITOR3 days ago
‘Traitorous, Narcissistic Sociopath’: Experts Stunned After ‘Small, Weak, Powerless’ Trump Praises Putin at CPAC
- CRIME2 days ago
Trump Can Be Indicted on Two Criminal Charges Immediately: Former US Attorney
- News2 days ago
‘One Damn Thing After Another’: Barr Says Trump Responsible for Jan. 6 – Should Not Be President Again
- COMMENTARY1 day ago
‘Vindicated’: Right Leaning Politico Praises ‘Uniquely Suited’ Biden and His International Leadership in Rare Move
- ANALYSIS1 day ago
After Taking Heat for Praising Putin, Fox Segments Have Gone to Openly Calling for His Assassination
- COMMENTARY1 day ago
‘Putin’s Favorite Senator’ Ron Johnson Scorched for Claiming Dems Weakened Ukraine by Impeaching Trump: ‘FBI Warned You’
- 'READ YOUR BIBLE'1 day ago
Watch: Pat Robertson Declares Putin Is Being ‘Compelled by God’ to Invade Ukraine
- COMMENTARY21 hours ago
Watch How Tucker Carlson on Fox News Makes the Outrageously False Claim That His Own Words Aren’t Being Used by Russia