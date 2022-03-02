CRIME
‘Criminal Conspiracy to Defraud’: Trump ‘May Have Engaged in Criminal Acts’ Jan. 6 Committee Declares in Legal Filing
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack is declaring in court documents that Donald Trump may have committed multiple criminal acts, including “criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States,” and corrupt obstruction of an official proceeding.
The filing was made Wednesday night, in an attempt to block attorney John Eastman from claiming attorney-client privilege.
It states in part, “evidence and information available to the Committee establishes a good-faith belief that Mr. Trump and others may have engaged in criminal and/or fraudulent acts, and that Plaintiff’s legal assistance was used in furtherance of those activities,” according to a copy of that filing posted by Reuters’ Jan Wolfe.
Breaking: The Jan. 6 Select Committee says it believes Trump may have engaged in criminal acts in his effort to subvert the election.
(link to court filing, which came in the committee’s fight with Trump lawyer John Eastman)https://t.co/zMKqdTL7zg pic.twitter.com/UbR0mtQofP
— Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) March 3, 2022
CNN’s Paula Reid adds: “1/6 Committee says it believes ‘Trump & others may have engaged in criminal and/or fraudulent acts’ including Obstruction of an Official Proceeding, Conspiracy to Defraud US, & Common Law Fraud in their efforts to overturn 2020 election, per court filing in Eastman case.”
The filing also states:
“The evidence supports an inference that President Trump, Plaintiff, and several others entered into an agreement to defraud the United States by interfering with the election certification process, disseminating false information about election fraud, and pressuring state officials to alter state election results and federal officials to assist in that effort.”
And:
“The evidence detailed above provides, at minimum, a good-faith basis for concluding that President Trump has violated section 18 U.S.C. § 1512(c)(2). The elements of the offense under 1512(c)(2) are: (1) the defendant obstructed, influenced or impeded, or attempted to obstruct, influence or impede, (2) an official proceeding of the United States, and (3) that the defendant did so corruptly.”
And:
“The Select Committee also has a good-faith basis for concluding that the President and members of his Campaign engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 371.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Former Federal Prosecutor Calls on Manhattan DA to Resign Over Reports He Quashed Trump Fraud Case
A former federal prosecutor from the storied Southern District of New York (SDNY) is calling on newly-elected Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to resign over reports he personally quashed the high-profile criminal fraud investigation into Donald Trump, leading the case’s two top prosecutors to resign in frustration.
Richard Signorelli, who served as an Asst. U.S. Attorney at SDNY on Monday called Bragg “not competent” and said he “is a threat to our public safety.”
Bragg, who also once served as an Asst. U.S. Attorney at SDNY, took office January 1.
He “has violated the public trust and should resign,” says Signorelli, who adds that “Trump is the priority case.”
On Tuesday Signorelli doubled down, slamming U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Deputy AG Lisa Monaco.
“By not prosecuting this career criminal, you enable him,” he charged:
Trump, our domestic wanna-be version of Putin, remains the most dangerous uncharged criminal in this country bar none thanks to a lack of competence/resolve by Garland, Bragg, @TheJusticeDept @ManhattanDA @LisaMonaco. By not prosecuting this career criminal, you enable him.
— Richard Signorelli (@richsignorelli) March 1, 2022
The Daily Beast reports the two prosecutors who were brought in to lead the Trump investigation, Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz, “resigned after an unnecessary, month-long pause in the team’s interactions with a special grand jury, The New York Times reported last week. ”
“The duo had grown frustrated that the newly elected DA—Alvin Bragg Jr.—wouldn’t read memos about the case for weeks at a time, and seemed to ditch plans to eventually indict former President Donald Trump himself, according to The Washington Post.”
The Daily Beast adds, “not only did Dunne and Pomerantz write resignation letters, they wrote so extensively about the slow-moving probe that the DA’s office would not turn over copies of their letters.” It calls Pomerantz “a cunning investigator who gained recognition in 1999 for successfully prosecuting John Gotti’s son, John A. Gotti, who followed in his father’s footsteps and eventually became the head of the Gambino crime family.”
Last week a former top DOJ official declared the Manhattan DA’s case against Trump is effectively “dead” after the resignations of the two top prosecutors. On Friday Reuters reported Bragg’s office announced a new prosecutor has been put in charge of the case.
Trump Can Be Indicted on Two Criminal Charges Immediately: Former US Attorney
In an interview on the Daily Beast’s “The New Abnormal” podcast, former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade explained that there is more than enough evidence for the Department of Justice to indict Donald Trump immediately if they so choose to do so.
Following up on a legal analysis she published last week making the case to charge the former president, McQuade explained to co-hosts Any Levy and Molly Jong-Fast that there is substantial evidence that the former president was involved in a conspiracy to defraud the United States and that he made an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding when he harangued former vice president Mike Pence to block the certification of now-President Joe Biden.
In her “prosecution memo” she made the case that Trump attempted “to pressure Mike Pence to abuse his authority as vice president in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021”
Speaking on the podcast, she broke it down by asserting, “What he did is actually pretty clear: public and private statements about pressuring Mike Pence.”
According to McQuade, there is a case to be made just on what is available in the public domain that proves that Trump knew he was attempting to commit fraud when he sought to overturn the election results and then sat back and did nothing as his supporters stormed the Capitol and sent lawmakers fleeing after Pence refused his demands.
“I took a very narrow focus and there may be additional crimes solely related to his pressure on Mike Pence,” she explained. “I conclude that there were two committed, one is conspiracy to defraud the United States by obstructing the certification by the vice president, the other is obstruction of an official proceeding; that proceeding is where they were certifying the election.”
Explaining that she gathered “all the information that is out there” the former prosecutor added that prosecutors can use the very same charge special counsel Robert Mueller used when he indicted theInternet Research Agency in 2018.
“It’s not a far-fetched legal theory,” she explained. “The idea is that, if you use fraud to obstruct some lawful operation of government, it is a crime.”
She went on to add that prosecutors don’t need to catch Trump in a lie, but only need to prove he engaged in “willful blindness” about it.
The attorney elaborated by stating that would mean a person was “aware of a very high probability that the fact was true, but they simply turned a blind eye to the thing they did not want to acknowledge.”
“I think you can’t help but conclude that Donald Trump knew that there was no fraud here,” she added.
You can listen below:
White House Documents Trump Unlawfully Took Are So Highly-Classified ‘Only a Few’ Gov’t. Officials Have Clearance to See
The 15 boxes of documents Donald Trump unlawfully removed from the White House and infamously stored in his personal suite at Mar-a-Lago are so highly classified that “only a very few” federal government officials have clearance to see them.
“There are records that only a very few have clearances” to review, a source tells The Washington Post in a report published Friday. The paper explains the “documents are so sensitive that they may not be able to describe them in an unclassified way.”
House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) has requested from the National Archives a “detailed description of the contents of the boxes recovered from Mar-a-Lago … and identification of any items that are classified and the level of classification.”
“The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) provided new details of what appear to be the largest-scale violations of the Presidential Records Act since its enactment,” Chairwoman Maloney wrote in a letter sent to the Archives, CNN adds.
The Post also reports the National Archives confirmed its prior reporting that those cartons contained both classified materials, and torn up documents that had not been “reconstructed by the Trump White House.”
Maloney asked for all documents and communications between Trump White House officials relating to the use of personal accounts for official business, the destruction of presidential records, the discovery of “paper in a toilet” in the White House or White House residence, and communications with Trump about the Presidential Records Act.
Unanswered is why Trump took documents that were classified, highly classified, top secret, and classified at the highest levels from the White House, and what he was planning to do with them.
