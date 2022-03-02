‘Criminal Conspiracy to Defraud’: Trump ‘May Have Engaged in Criminal Acts’ Jan. 6 Committee Declares in Legal Filing

The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack is declaring in court documents that Donald Trump may have committed multiple criminal acts, including “criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States,” and corrupt obstruction of an official proceeding.

The filing was made Wednesday night, in an attempt to block attorney John Eastman from claiming attorney-client privilege.

It states in part, “evidence and information available to the Committee establishes a good-faith belief that Mr. Trump and others may have engaged in criminal and/or fraudulent acts, and that Plaintiff’s legal assistance was used in furtherance of those activities,” according to a copy of that filing posted by Reuters’ Jan Wolfe.

Breaking: The Jan. 6 Select Committee says it believes Trump may have engaged in criminal acts in his effort to subvert the election. (link to court filing, which came in the committee’s fight with Trump lawyer John Eastman)https://t.co/zMKqdTL7zg pic.twitter.com/UbR0mtQofP — Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) March 3, 2022

CNN’s Paula Reid adds: “1/6 Committee says it believes ‘Trump & others may have engaged in criminal and/or fraudulent acts’ including Obstruction of an Official Proceeding, Conspiracy to Defraud US, & Common Law Fraud in their efforts to overturn 2020 election, per court filing in Eastman case.”

The filing also states:

“The evidence supports an inference that President Trump, Plaintiff, and several others entered into an agreement to defraud the United States by interfering with the election certification process, disseminating false information about election fraud, and pressuring state officials to alter state election results and federal officials to assist in that effort.”

And:

“The evidence detailed above provides, at minimum, a good-faith basis for concluding that President Trump has violated section 18 U.S.C. § 1512(c)(2). The elements of the offense under 1512(c)(2) are: (1) the defendant obstructed, influenced or impeded, or attempted to obstruct, influence or impede, (2) an official proceeding of the United States, and (3) that the defendant did so corruptly.”

And:

“The Select Committee also has a good-faith basis for concluding that the President and members of his Campaign engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 371.”

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.