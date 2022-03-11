News
Far-Right Propaganda Sites ‘Masquerading as Journalism’ Are a Threat to National Security: Analysis
Foreign policy expert Kevin Baron, the founding executive editor of the military news website Defense One, warned of the threat right-wing media poses to American in a new analysis.
“It’s hard to watch Russia’s version of journalism and not think of the American far-right’s version of it. Indeed, the connections are both direct and philosophical—and of import to national security leaders,” he wrote. “In the past few months, we’ve seen just how closely related the two are, Putin’s propaganda and our own. Before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, America’s far-right denied the looming threat as a wag-the-dog conspiracy concocted by deep-state Democrats and centrist Republicans, or tried to blame President Joe Biden. Russian propaganda outlets gleefully put those clips into heavy rotation.”
Not a day without Tucker Carlson on #Russia‘s state TV. Here’s another clip being used by the Russians to promote their disinformation about #Ukraine allegedly creating “bio-weapons” in its lab. #TuckyoRose delivers again. pic.twitter.com/CP8m0aXSPh
— Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) March 10, 2022
Baron warned this should be a wake-up the national security community.
“Two weeks into the invasion, far-right leaders continue to sow doubt on war reporting, claiming or implying there is an elite conspiracy to keep Americans uninformed, and often parroting Russian propagandists’ distortions and lies,” he wrote. “So, while commentators and security legends by now have called the Ukraine war a wake-up call to Americans for many reasons, allow me to add one more: If you look upon Russia’s state-controlled, loyalist media with horror, then it’s time to wake up with equal concern toward America’s own rising partisan propaganda machines. There have already been calls for security professionals to add America’s far-right extremism to their portfolios. It’s time to do the same for domestic far-right propaganda.”
IN OTHER NEWS: Bill Barr tells CNN he’ll get involved in GOP primary to prevent Trump from winning nomination
Russia’s war propaganda has been likened to Donald Trump’s crusade against “fake news.”
“It’s almost as if some never learned their lesson from 2015, when the natsec establishment hoped they could make Trump go away by ignoring him. Or when everyone ignored the right’s openly-stated, disinformation-fueled plans for the Jan. 6 insurrection, perhaps the most troubling national security incident on American soil since the 9/11 attacks. That day was made possible by 40 years’ worth of right-wing, anti-government propaganda. Propagandists continue to lie about it more than one year after,” Baron warned. “While politicians come and go, the lasting damage is in the lingering popularity of Soviet-style agitprop propaganda from loyalist far-right media operations deliberately masquerading as journalism. These outlets—designed to look, sound, and feel like journalism—are de facto paid actors, directors, and scriptwriters of a carefully crafted fiction that would make the Kremlin proud. They call themselves reporters and operate in pretend newsrooms like Steve Bannon’s Breitbart, Carlson’s Daily Caller, Heritage Foundation’s Daily Signal, and upstarts like One America News Network and Newsmax.”
Read the full analysis.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
60 Major Corps Including Apple and Google Sign on to Full Page Ad Blasting TX Gov. Abbott’s ‘Anti-LGBTQ Efforts’
Governor Greg Abbott is under fire after more than 60 major corporations Friday signed on to a full-page ad in the Dallas Morning News accusing the Texas Republican of engaging in anti-LGBTQ discrimination. Abbott has ordered state agencies to investigate and prosecute anyone – including parents – involved in providing or enabling medically-necessary medical care for transgender youth and teens, using the false claim of “child abuse,” a claim some legal experts say is unlawful and medical experts have condemned.
Abbott is running for re-election against popular Democrat, former U.S. Congressman Beto O’Rourke, and has been accused of using anti-LGBTQ hate to appeal to parts of his base.
“Businesses Call on Governor to Abandon Anti-LGBTQ+ Efforts,” the ad reads, as reported by The Verge. Among the companies signing onto the ad are Apple, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Salesforce, IBM, PayPal, Johnson & Johnson, Ikea, and Gap.
“Discrimination is bad for business,” the ad says. “Our companies do business, create jobs, and serve customers in Texas. We are committed to building inclusive environments where our employees can thrive inside and outside of the workplace.”
“The recent attempt to criminalize a parent for helping their transgender child access medically necessary, age-appropriate healthcare in the state of Texas goes against the values of our companies. This policy creates fear for employees and their families especially those with transgender children, who might now be faced with choosing to provide the best possible medical care for their children but risk having those children removed by child protective services for doing so.”
“We call on our public leaders – in Texas and across the country – to abandon efforts to write discrimination into law and policy. It’s not just wrong, it has an impact on our employees, our customers, their families, and our work.”
News
Watch: Hannity Tries So Hard to Get Trump to Call Putin ‘Evil’ and Trump Refuses
Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday tried to help former President Donald Trump repair his public image after Trump praised Russian President Vladimir Putin for his “genius” invasion of Ukraine.
However, the twice-impeached former president did not take Hannity’s prompts.
During an interview with Trump, Hannity tried to downplay Trump’s past praise of Putin.
“You came under some fire when you said Vladimir Putin’s very smart,” Hannity said. “I think I know you a little bit better than most people in the media, and I think you also recognize he’s evil, do you not?”
READ MORE: Newly indicted Russian spy donated money to only one American politician: Tulsi Gabbard
Trump, however, did not directly answer Hannity’s question.
“Well I was referring to the fact that he said this is an independent nation,” Trump said, referring to Putin’s declaration that eastern portions of Ukraine were now their own states. “This was before there was any attack! He’s calling it an independent nation! Now, a lot of things are changing, now look, this doesn’t seem to be the same Putin I was dealing with! But I will tell you, he wouldn’t have changed if I were dealing with him, he wouldn’t have changed!”
Watch the video below.
Trump declines to call Putin "evil" when Hannity prompts him to pic.twitter.com/kAB2pUKjdg
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 11, 2022
News
TN Senate Confirms State Education Board Nominee Linked to Selling Ammunition Used in Deadly School Mass Shooting
Republicans in the Tennessee Senate on Thursday voted to confirm Governor Bill Lee‘s nominee to the State Board of Education, despite being involved in a lawsuit related to his online ammunition business allegedly selling ammunition to a 17-year old who shot and killed ten people and wounding another 13 at a Santa Fe, Texas high school in 2018.
“It’s against the law for someone under 18 years old to purchase gun ammunition,” The Tennessean reports.
Jordan Mollenhour (photo, left) of Knoxville founded and owns Lucky Gunner, which “has faced multiple lawsuits over the years. The company has been linked to the selling of ammunition involved in two mass shootings.”
The company was also sued for selling over 4,000 rounds of ammo to the man who fatally shot 12 people at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, in 2012. A federal judge dismissed the Colorado lawsuit in 2015.
Jeff Yarbro, the Democratic Minority Leader of the Tennessee Senate blasted the GOP lawmakers.
“There are nearly 7 million people in Tennessee surely to God the governor could have found one state board of education nominee who’s not in ongoing litigation about illegally selling ammunition used in a deadly school shooting.”
Gov. Bill Lee’s appointment to the state school board, Jordan Mollenhour, is facing a lawsuit in Texas that claims his cyber store illegally sold ammo to a 17 year-old who gunned down 10 people at Santa Fe High School in 2018.
Republicans confirmed Lee’s appointment today. pic.twitter.com/Di2up99JGg
— TN Senate Democrats (@TNSenateDems) March 10, 2022
Mollenhour, who currently represents one district on the Education Board, sailed through his confirmation hearing: 26 of 27 Republicans voted to confirm. One abstained. All six Democrats voted against.
?THIS MORNING: The TN senate will vote on @GovBillLee Board of Education appointee JORDAN MOLLENHOUR, whose online AMMO company sold bullets to TWO MASS KILLERS (at least), one underage, and is being sued for it.
He has zero education experience. ????? https://t.co/kbxO78tTLz pic.twitter.com/8QeVx6weGi
— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) March 10, 2022
The Tennessee House also has to confirm Mollenhour. The vote is scheduled for March 14.
Here are the students and teachers who were killed in the Santa Fe, TX school shooting- the 6th deadliest school shooting in US history.
Lucky Gunner, Jordan Mollenhour’s company, sold the *underage* 17yo shooter the ammo he used to kill his victims. https://t.co/dvqfMxx7aZ
— Beth Joslin Roth (@BethJoslinRoth) March 10, 2022
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘It’s Not Actually Debatable — Look It Up’: Obama Official Schools Fox News Host Over Keystone Pipeline Claims
- 'DOES HE HAVE HIS OWN NETFLIX ACCOUNT?'2 days ago
‘Architect of Separating Children’ Stephen Miller Mocked for Suing Over Subpoena Because He’s on His Parents’ T-Mobile Plan
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Federal Judge Smacks Down Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘First Amendment’ Anti-Mask Lawsuit Against Speaker Pelosi
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘Putin Propagandist’ Madison Cawthorn Denounced After Calling Ukrainian President Zelenskyy a ‘Thug’
- FOX FAIL2 days ago
‘If You Want to Use That on Fox We Welcome That’: Psaki Schools Doocy on Why Gas Price Increases Are the #PutinPriceHike
- COMMENTARY3 days ago
Watch: Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Insists There Are Two Sides to Putin’s Massacre of Ukrainians
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Watch: Fox News Makes Vile Claim About Liberals, Young Children, and Sexual ‘Grooming’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Barr Tells Fox News Trump Displayed ‘Stunning Detachment From Reality’ – Days After Saying He Would Vote for Him in 2024