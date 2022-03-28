‘Disturbing’: Biden Education Secretary Warns Florida After DeSantis Signs Anti-LGBTQ Bill Targeting ‘Most Vulnerable’

The Biden administration once again is warning Florida about its widely-criticized and possibly unconstitutional “Don’t Say Gay” bill which Republican Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law Monday afternoon while surrounded by young children. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona Monday afternoon warned he will be “monitoring this law upon implementation to evaluate whether it violates federal civil rights law.”

“By signing this bill, Gov. DeSantis has chosen to target some of Florida’s most vulnerable students and families, all while under the guise of ‘parents’ rights,'” Secretary Cardona said in a statement. “Make no mistake: this is a part of a disturbing and dangerous trend across the country of legislation targeting LGBTQI+ students, educators, and individuals.”

“This comes at a time when we know lesbian, gay, bisexual, and questioning students are three to four times more likely than non-LGBTQI+ students to report experiencing persistent feelings of sadness, hopelessness, and even self harm – not because of who they are but because of the hostility directed at them,” the Secretary added.

“I’ve spoken to parents and families in Florida and they’ve consistently told me that this legislation doesn’t represent them or what they stand for. Instead of telling some students or families it’s not okay to be who they are, our Department is fighting for dignity and opportunity for every student and family.”

He also provided a link to the Dept. of Education so “any student who believes they are experiencing discrimination, including harassment, at school or any parent who is concerned that about their child experiencing discrimination can file a complaint with our Office for Civil Rights.”

President Joe Biden issued a statement (below) in early February, denouncing the GOP-sponsored legislation as “hateful.” Earlier this month Secretary Cardona also warned the DeSantis administration it could face loss of federal funds if the legislation is found to violate federal civil rights laws.