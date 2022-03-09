RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Disney CEO Says He Will Meet With DeSantis Over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill – But Gov’s SPOX Says ‘Position Has Not Changed’
The chief executive officer of the Walt Disney Company says he will sit down with Governor Ron DeSantis to discuss the “Don’t Say Gay” bill that is on the Florida Republican’s desk awaiting his signature. DeSantis as recently as Monday, one day before the state Senate passed the anti-LGBTQ legislation, said he supports the bill and, like his press secretary, made derogatory remarks about those who do not.
But DeSantis’ press secretary, in an angry statement, says otherwise, declaring that the far right-wing Florida governor has not changed his mind and is still expected to sign the bill into law.
Disney’s Bob Chapek says he opposes the legislation, revealing at a shareholder’s meeting Wednesday that the company had been working “behind the scenes,” consulting with lawmakers to try to derail the harmful legislation. Disney is a $67 billion multinational corporation that employed 77,000 people in Florida before COVID.
“While we’ve been strong supporters of the (LGBTQ) community for decades, I know that many are upset that we did not speak out against the bill. Now, we were opposed to the bill from the outset, but we chose not to take a public position on it because we thought we could be more effective working behind the scenes, engaging directly with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle,” Chapek said Wednesday, as ClickOrlando reports.
“The governor heard our concerns in agreeing to meet with me and LGBTQ+ members of our senior team in Florida to discuss ways to address them,” Chapek added. “Certainly the outcome in Florida was not what many of us were hoping for, especially our LGBTQ+ employees.”
In a statement Christina Pushaw, DeSantis’ press secretary, said: “Disney contacted our office today to speak with the governor. This is the first time we have heard from Disney regarding HB 1557. The governor did take the call from Mr. Chapek. The governor’s position has not changed.”
“Disney is a family-friendly company that creates wholesome entertainment for kids,” Pushaw continued.
“The same Florida parents who take their families to Disney also support parental rights in education, because they do not want their young children exposed to inappropriate content about sex and gender theory at school,” she claimed falsely.
Just 40% of Floridians support the bill. 49% – almost half – do not.
Today in A Day Late and a Dollar Short: During a shareholder call, Disney CEO Bob Chapek says Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) assured him the “Don’t Say Gay” bill will not be “weaponized in any way” against the LGBTQ+ community. pic.twitter.com/ufmLQYDerC
— The Recount (@therecount) March 9, 2022
Image by Walt Disney Television via Flickr and a CC license
‘People’s Convoy’ Failed to Disrupt DC’s Roads but Very Successful at Meeting With Far-Right MAGA Congress Members
The convoy of anti-vaccine-mandate, pro-Trump, and QAnon-conspiracy activists was determined to disrupt Washington, D.C., by circling the Beltway, the 64 miles of highway that’s generally a hellscape for commuters. Organizers of the “People’s Convoy” modeled their efforts after the trucker convoy in Canada that took over downtown Ottawa and shut down the bridge connecting Ontario to Michigan, disrupting trade and business in both countries. U.S. organizers demanded an end to vaccine and mask mandates and an end to the national emergency around COVID-19 that was declared under former President Donald Trump and extended under President Joe Biden.
On Monday, the truck convoy entered the Beltway with instructions to take up two lanes of traffic. By 2 p.m., the convoy was “struggling to occupy one lane of traffic let alone two,” The Daily Beast’s Zachary Petrizzo reported. Regular traffic separated convoy vehicles as it had on Sunday. With diesel hitting $4.75 this week, driving their gas-guzzlers slowly around the Beltway seemed like an expensive effort in futility, especially since D.C. had lifted its mask and vaccine mandate and the Biden administration and Congress had lifted their mask mandates.
I’m on the Beltway where The People’s Convoy is struggling to occupy one lane of traffic let alone two. Most of them have been separated from one another – worse than yesterday. pic.twitter.com/aG17tFT7V9
— Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 7, 2022
Despite failing to disrupt Washington’s roads, members of the convoy were rewarded Tuesday with meetings with Republican members of Congress.
People’s Convoy co-organizer Brain Base and a representative from the American Foundation for Civil Liberties and Freedom, which has partnered with the People’s Convoy, met with Sens. Ted Cruz and Ron Johnson. Brase stated the convoy’s demands to “end the state of emergency, end the vaccine mandates” and to hold “our elected and unelected officials accountable for their actions that led to this,” according to Sara Aniano, a researcher of far-right rhetoric who has been following the convoy. The conversation also swung into QAnon rhetoric.
“This really is a spiritual war, and we’ve awakened a lot of people across the country,” the AFCLF representative told Cruz and Johnson. “We have a pendulum that’s swinging from ‘woke’ to ‘the great awakening’.”
Shortly thereafter, a larger group met with Reps. Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Thomas Massie for a “trucker round table” on Capitol Hill. The truckers and adjacent activists complained about rising gas prices, mask and vaccine mandates, critical race theory, and government tyranny, with one trucker calling on the legislators to simply stop funding the government. When one convoy member from Michigan asked how to prevent stolen elections, Gaetz repeated debunked voter fraud claims about the state.
“Michigan, where they waited, the center in Detroit, to see how the rest of the state voted to figure out how many ballots they needed,” Gaetz said. “You want to be very suspicious of federalizing elections. If we federalize elections, then we have the swamp and the Washington, D.C., Beltway telling you how to count votes in Lansing, Michigan.”
Massie decided to focus on mail-in ballots—which Trump baselessly insists was a source of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election—warning that “they may have to find some excuse to go back to mail-in ballots.”
Greene was in agreement. “The last thing you want is the federal government to be involved in your election,” she said.
Gaetz tried to wrap up the questions, joking that if the group stayed over its allotted time in the room he reserved, they would be accused of “an insurrection.”
“We don’t want to be accused of that,” Greene said. “It’s frowned upon here.”
The meeting with far-right members of Congress and the focus on the Big Lie from a convoy demanding an end to COVID-19-related mandates might be surprising to those just tuning in. But the rhetoric exhibited on rally stages and social media throughout the convoy’s two-week trek across the country and the organizations supporting the convoy have always indicated that this was never just about public health mandates.
A new report from the nonprofit research organization Advance Democracy, Inc., details the ties that three organizations supporting the effort have to the so-called Stop the Steal movement, whose massive rallies to overturn the 2020 presidential election attracted many of the same elements featured in the People’s Convoy.
AFCLF, whose representative met with Cruz and Johnson, has faced scrutiny over its connections to dubious efforts to overturn 2020 election results in Michigan. It claims to have raised more than $1.6 million for the convoy as of Monday, but it’s unclear how that money has been used.
The People’s Convoy also partnered with Freedom Fighter Nation on strategic and logistical planning, Brase, the convoy organizer, said on a Feb. 12 livestream.
“We don’t want to end up on the news for weird money stuff, we’re making sure that accountants and attorneys are handling it personally through freedomfighternation.org. They have helped set up a lot of this infrastructure. They are working with us one on one to help guide us,” Brase said.
Freedom Fighter Nation is led by Leigh Dundas, a COVID-19 and election conspiracy theorist who was seen near the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection. The day before the attack, she told Trump supporters at a D.C. rally that they would be “well within our rights to take any alleged American who acted in a turncoat fashion and sold us out and committed treason, we would be well within our rights to take ’em out back and shoot ’em or hang ’em, because that is what we did when they tried to overthrow our government by way of assassinating Abe Lincoln, and it is not too good of an end for the guys who sold out our government on our own soil.” Dundas and Chris Marston of AFCLF say they are working together on the People’s Convoy.
Orange County Scientology Lawyer Leigh Dundas, who previously doxxed a former OC Health Officer which lead to her resigning,is in Washington DC today. During an event she claimed it would be “within our rights” to murder “alleged American” turncoats who interfered w/the election. pic.twitter.com/tKro9EVDnF
— InMinivanHell (@inminivanhell) January 5, 2021
Before the convoy left from California to make its way across the country, it was also supported by The America Project, an organization founded by election conspiracy theorists Mike Flynn and Patrick Byrne. The organization frequently promotes election fraud claims and contributed $3.2 million to fund the 2020 election audit in Maricopa, Arizona. The group was listed as a supporter of the convoy in a Feb. 20 press release, but by Feb. 23—when the convoy began its trip and stated it would not go into D.C. proper to disrupt traffic for fear of a “false flag” operation—Byrne announced The America Project was “stepping away” from the convoy, alleging that it had been “penetrated by the left.”
The convoy—which an estimated 1,000 people committed time and money to join—doesn’t appear to be penetrated by the left in the least bit. At a Sunday night convoy rally in Hagerstown, Maryland, speakers railed against tyranny, stolen elections, and the mainstream media. QAnon conspiracy theorists like Ann Vandersteel, Christian nationalists, members of the Proud Boys hate group, and Trump loyalists who were at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, were all in attendance. Terry Bouton, a historian at University of Maryland Baltimore County who attended the convoy’s Sunday night, likened the rally to a “county fair,” with music, food, and speeches building community and connections among factions of the fringe right-wing.
The convoy continues its Beltway circling this week. It has yet to be as successful as its Canadian counterpart in bringing gridlock to the nation’s capital, but it has served a purpose for far-right organizers, attracting Republican star power and bringing activists from different factions of the movement together under the banner of “freedom.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
‘Republicans Have a White Nationalist Problem’: Florida Newspaper Lays Waste to the GOP
Florida has a problem with right-wing extremism, and one of the state’s leading newspapers blamed Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republican leaders for fanning the flames.
Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, the former Proud Boys national chairman, was indicted on conspiracy charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection, and his hometown Miami Herald‘s editorial board blasted him and his group’s GOP enablers.
“Tarrio’s indictment is just the latest in a series of extremist connections to Florida, and to Republicans,” the board wrote. “As of January, more Floridians had been charged in the Jan. 6 riots than from any other state. National figures with strong political connections are from Florida, including Roger Stone, a Donald Trump pal who has associated with both Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.”
The newspaper singled out DeSantis for taking part in the GOP’s whitewashing of the deadly riot by refusing to call the attack an insurrection, although two days later Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was charged with seditious conspiracy, and other Republicans also minimized the violent attack at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando — where GOP lawmakers Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar took part in a white nationalist conference.
“So now prosecutors have added Tarrio’s name to the list of five other Proud Boys charged under this latest Jan. 6 indictment,” the board wrote. “Republicans will, no doubt, continue to deny they have a white supremacy problem. And we can add this episode to the shameful list of extremist connections already distinguishing Florida.”
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Barr Tells Fox News Trump Displayed ‘Stunning Detachment From Reality’ – Days After Saying He Would Vote for Him in 2024
Former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr impeached his credibility Tuesday night by telling Fox News that while still President, Donald Trump displayed a “detachment from reality that was stunning to me,” after insisting he would vote for Trump in 2024.
Barr presumably never warned the Secret Service, the Vice President, his fellow cabinet members, or alerted the media that the man who held the nuclear launch codes was detached from reality.
Just days ago Barr, in an interview with NBC News’ Savanah Guthrie, declared that if Trump is the GOP nominee in 2024 he will vote for him regardless of who the Democratic candidate is.
Barr is on a reputation restoration tour, and promoting his memoir in which he reveals Trump “lied about the election” and “threatened democracy.”
And he still says he would vote for Trump for President in 2024.
Why?
Barr told Guthrie that “the greatest threat to the country is the progressive agenda being pushed by the Democratic party.” Even more of a threat than a man who showed a “detachment from reality” and “threatened democracy”?
Watch Bill Barr tell Fox News’ Bret Baier about Trump being detached from reality:
Barr tonight: “He was livid and shaking, showed a lot of temper and yelling .. He started talking about he won the election, the machines are rigged and he was going to be there another term. This showed a detachment from reality that was stunning to me.” pic.twitter.com/X8TNjrEgDx
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 9, 2022
