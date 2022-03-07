‘Smugness of Mediocre White Men’: Bill Barr Blasted, Mocked After Declaring He’d Vote for Trump in 2024 (Video)

Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr is continuing what some are calling his “whitewashing” history and “reputation restoration” tour, this time with a Monday interview on NBC’s “Today” show. It’s not going well.

Perhaps it’s because of Barr telling NBC’s Savannah Guthrie that he will vote for Trump for president in 2024 if he’s the GOP nominee, even though as he wrote in his book, Trump “lied about the election” and “threatened democracy.”

Or perhaps it’s because he defended saying he would vote for Trump, by declaring “the greatest threat to the country is the progressive agenda being pushed by the Democratic party.”

Even if [Donald Trump] “lied about the election” and “threatened democracy,” as you write in your book, it’s better than a Democrat? –@SavannahGuthrie As of now, it’s hard for me to conceive that I wouldn’t vote for the Republican nominee. -Former Attorney General William Barr pic.twitter.com/nguVCpt2gh — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 7, 2022

“Is there anything in Bill Barr’s recent history as attorney general that might tell you as a journalist that he is not credible?” Matt Negrin, Senior Digital Producer of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” asked Guthrie and “TODAY.”

“Once again, normalization of a sociopath,” noted former Asst. U.S. Attorney Richard Signorelli.

“Sure, why not vote for a guy who’s been trying nonstop to overthrow a duly elected government?” asked former New York Times columnist Clyde Haberman.

Former U.S, Attorney Joyce Vance, now a law professor and an MSNBC and NBC News legal analyst:

If you don’t believe our country is still in great danger, I give you Bill Barr & the smugness of mediocre white men. https://t.co/ewKE2TRfTq — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) March 7, 2022

Other social media users also blasted Barr and TODAY for giving him the platform.

It is honestly outrageous that the media is giving Bill Barr a platform to promote his book. https://t.co/aGkmkoPI8B — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) March 7, 2022

“As a lawyer, and particularly as attorney general, if your attitude ‘sure he violated the Constitution, but I don’t like the politics of the other guys,’ you don’t understand your obligations as as an officer of the court and under your oath of office,” wrote one Twitter user.

Shame on TODAY & Savanah Guthrie for giving a platform to Bill Barr, the most corrupt AG in history who disgraced his office & abused his authority by turning a blind eye to Trump’s crimes.

Barr interview is a low point for NBC & a gross disservice to journalism. Shame on TODAY. https://t.co/90kXX20jy7 — Charles Campisi (@1813Doncarlo) March 7, 2022

“Want to know how we got here? This. This is why we got Donald Trump. Republicans will support ANYTHING as long as it’s not a Democrat,” wrote another.

“This guy was an insane wannabe dictator. It was worse than you can imagine working for him. “So you’d vote for him again?” “lmao yeah obv.” https://t.co/qUnuYvjIVR — Max Steele (@maxasteele) March 7, 2022