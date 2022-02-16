BREAKING NEWS
White House Visitor Logs Will Go to Jan. 6 Committee After Biden Smacks Down Trump Executive Privilege Claim
President Joe Biden has rejected Donald Trump‘s false invocation of executive privilege once again, this time allowing White House visitor logs to be sent to the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
In a letter White House counsel Dana Remus urged the National Archives to send the logs to the Committee “in light of the urgency” of its investigation, The New York Times reports.
“Congress has a compelling need,” Remus said, adding that “constitutional protections of executive privilege should not be used to shield, from Congress or the public, information that reflects a clear and apparent effort to subvert the Constitution itself.”
Those logs include visitors to the White House on January 6, 2021.
But as January 6 Committee investigators found with White House call logs, entries may be missing.
During the Obama presidency, and now under President Joe Biden, White House visitor logs have been made public. But barely months into his tenure as president, Donald Trump reversed that decision, citing what he claimed were “the grave national security risks and privacy concerns of the hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.”
Watch Live: President Biden to Deliver Remarks on Russia and Ukraine Situation
President Joe Biden on Tuesday will make an address from the East Room in the White House on the situation in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin claims he has pulled back some troops, but NATO disputes that claim.
The White House in a statement says President Biden “will reiterate that the United States remains open to high-level diplomacy in close coordination with our Allies, building on the multiple diplomatic off-ramps we and our Allies and partners have offered Russia in recent months. The United States continues to believe diplomacy and de-escalation are the best path forward, but is prepared for every scenario.”
Watch live at 3:30 PM ET (subject to change. Video embed will be updated when available):
White House Docs Were Stored in Trump’s Personal Mar-a-Lago Suite: Report
In his carefully-crafted statement confirming the National Archives (NARA) was forced to transport 15 cartons of White House documents and other items from Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump claimed discussions had been “collaborative and respectful” and the “papers were given easily and without conflict and on a very friendly basis.”
A CNN report published Friday evening reveals that’s false.
The National Archives had noticed items belonging to the federal government were missing last year in May. They went to work, contacting various people to try to get control of the documents and other items, which we know now included classified and even top-secret national security documents.
“In a series of interviews with CNN, a half-dozen people familiar with the matter described a tense situation that took nearly eight months to resolve — beginning with NARA’s outreach in May and ending with its retrieval of the boxes from Mar-a-Lago last month,” CNN reports.
“In the end,” CNN reveals, “it may have been a threat that ended the impasse. At one point, the Archives notified a member of Trump’s team that it planned to alert Congress and the Department of Justice of the matter if it wasn’t quickly resolved, according to a person familiar with the warning. According to a person familiar with the matter, the Archives have since asked the Justice Department to investigate. It is unclear whether the Justice Department has started an investigation.”
Also startling, CNN reports “a top official in the former President’s orbit warned his aides last fall: Do not touch those boxes” that “were being stored at the time in Trump’s personal suite at his Florida” Mar-a-Lago club.
“The senior official in Trump’s inner circle did not want to risk exposing sensitive materials to aides who may have lacked the appropriate security clearances,” apparently meaning classified documents were sitting, at least somewhat accessible, in Trump’s rooms.
Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Former Trump Aide and Conspiracy Theorist Peter Navarro
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has just issued a subpoena to Peter Navarro, a former Trump White House aide who has gone on to promote conspiracy theories on a variety of subjects.
“The committee is seeking records and testimony from Navarro, who, according to reporting, interviews, and his own book, was involved in efforts to delay election certification and change the results,” the Committee says.
Navarro appeared live on MSNBC recently where he, according to the network’s chief legal correspondent Ari Melber, suggested he was involved in a plot to overturn the election.
The Committee’s subpoena (below) tells Navarro it knows he worked with Steve Bannon to develop and implement a plan to delay certification and overturn the election.
The Select Committee subpoenas former White House trade advisor Peter Navarro.
The committee is seeking records and testimony from Navarro, who, according to reporting, interviews, and his own book, was involved in efforts to delay election certification and change the results. pic.twitter.com/cUXdvcl2hP
— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) February 9, 2022
