White House Visitor Logs Will Go to Jan. 6 Committee After Biden Smacks Down Trump Executive Privilege Claim

President Joe Biden has rejected Donald Trump‘s false invocation of executive privilege once again, this time allowing White House visitor logs to be sent to the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.

In a letter White House counsel Dana Remus urged the National Archives to send the logs to the Committee “in light of the urgency” of its investigation, The New York Times reports.

“Congress has a compelling need,” Remus said, adding that “constitutional protections of executive privilege should not be used to shield, from Congress or the public, information that reflects a clear and apparent effort to subvert the Constitution itself.”

Those logs include visitors to the White House on January 6, 2021.

But as January 6 Committee investigators found with White House call logs, entries may be missing.

During the Obama presidency, and now under President Joe Biden, White House visitor logs have been made public. But barely months into his tenure as president, Donald Trump reversed that decision, citing what he claimed were “the grave national security risks and privacy concerns of the hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.”