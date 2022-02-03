COMMENTARY
John Roberts Should Retire This Year — Here Are 3 Reasons Why: Journalist
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts should resign in 2022 so President Joe Biden can name a successor before the next Congress is sworn in following the midterm elections, argued Politico’s founding editor.
John Harris, who co-founded the website 15 years ago, noted that Roberts argued during confirmation that judges are like baseball umpires and don’t make the rules, instead only calling balls and strikes.
“The analogy is vivid and folksy — and even more starkly at odds with reality today than when Roberts invoked it back in 2005,” Harris wrote. “There is one sure way, however, that Roberts could prove he deserves the benefit of the doubt: He could join Justice Stephen Breyer in announcing his retirement at the end of the court’s term this summer.”
Harris explained that retirement should be viewed as a test of whether Roberts really believes what he has argued.
“This surprising act would be most likely to advance what the Chief Justice says he wants — a revival of public faith in the Court’s institutional legitimacy, and that its rulings flow from something other than the personal agendas of individual justices or the partisan machinations that placed them in their jobs,” Harris explained. “Still, Roberts’ own words suggest a powerful logic to the chief justice imposing term limits on himself. If he believes justices are like umpires, his own retirement would be the best example — a rebuke to glaring counter-examples all around him. His fellow justices plainly don’t believe they are detached arbiters of law.”
Harris argued the Senate GOP has been packing the court.
“Most of all, Roberts knows that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell does not remotely believe that the high court is apolitical,” he wrote. “As Roberts surely recognizes, what McConnell is contemplating in the future — just like what he has done already in the past — is in its own way a form of court-packing. It is no different in effect than it would be if Democrats used their majority to increase the size of the Court in order to install several sympathetic nominees. Already the Court has two justices, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, who are there principally because of McConnell’s willingness to defy precedent — to tolerate extended vacancies to block nominees he doesn’t like or to race the clock to swiftly advance nominees he does like.”
Harris listed three reasons why Roberts might choose to retire in 2022.
“First, the chief justice can probably trust Biden more than whoever comes after,” he wrote. “Despite their presumed differences on judicial philosophy, Roberts must perceive that he and Biden are more committed to the cause of institutional legitimacy for the court than either McConnell or the 2024 Republican nominee (which as of today is mostly likely either Trump or someone who shares Trump’s contempt for institutional independence).”
He also noted that Roberts could potentially stay on the court for another 20 years or prove his values now.
“Any CEO or university president or editor who is in her or his late sixties and has held office for 17 years would now be thinking about stepping down — or being forced to think about it by a responsible governing board. Already, Roberts has served nearly the length that many would-be reformers recommend for Supreme Court term limits (18 years in one recent proposal). Just because the Constitution allows justices to stay parked in their jobs until deep in old age does not mean it is desirable for them to make that choice,” he wrote.
Harris also explained why Roberts’ position will become increasingly untenable.
“Third, Roberts’ apparent self-conception as an apolitical defender of the law and its highest institution is about to get much harder, in potentially untenable ways. Increasingly, Roberts does not seem to be concerned merely with calling balls and strikes in the fashion of an umpire. Instead, he understandably seems to view himself as more like a baseball commissioner trying to protect the sport itself during a time of crisis,” he wrote. “The Chief Justice’s exquisite maneuvers call to mind a juggler frantically trying to prevent a plate from crashing to the floor, or the Dutch boy with his finger in the dike. It’s all very admirable — yet also at odds with the notion that justices are simply interpreting the law without regard to politics.”
Harris concluded that if Roberts stays on the court, “people are entitled to roll their eyes during John Roberts’ sermons about the purity of the judicial branch.”
Read the full column.
COMMENTARY
‘Seems Like Maybe You Do’: McConnell Mocked for Saying He Doesn’t Have a ‘Racial Quota’ on Black Women in His Office
Senator Mitch McConnell has been among the most vocal attackers of President Joe Biden’s promise to place the first Black woman on the U. S. Supreme Court.
“There aren’t a lot of things you can count on in life, but one thing on which you definitely can, with the consistency of the most Swiss of Swiss watches, is Mitch McConnell blocking Democratic presidents’ agendas just to be a dick,” wrote Vnity Fair’s Bess Levin last week.
On Tuesday a reporter asked the Senate Republican Minority Leader how many Black women he has on his staff and if they are helping “inform” the decision-making process on his “advice and consent” responsibility.
“I haven’t checked, we don’t have a racial quota in my office,” was what McConnell, who has held office since 1985, thought would be a snappy answer – one he was anxious to deliver as he cut off the reporter asking.
McConnell claimed he’s had “a number” of Black men and women “employees” in “all kinds of different positions” over the years. But he did not answer the actual question.
Many hold a different opinion and were only too happy to point out McConnell’s racism.
Georgetown University political scientist Donald Moynihan posted a 2016 photo of Capitol Hill interns, which then-Speaker Paul Ryan was blasted for, given the lack of diversity.
“we don’t have a racial quota in my office” https://t.co/sRQyS3GfX8 pic.twitter.com/Lk10Xnt3e8
— Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) February 1, 2022
“It’s not having a racial quota to *know* if you have people of color in your office,” responded Mother Jones’ D.C. Bureau Chief David Corn.
Here’s The Atlantic’s Adam Serwer:
Hm. Seems like maybe you do https://t.co/eJKoD5MfTb
— Adam Serwer ? (@AdamSerwer) February 2, 2022
And more:
“Mitch McConnell Falls Apart When Asked How Many Black Women Are On His DC Staff”
Black History Month is limping out of the gate as Mitch reaffirms his commitment to “no racial quota” and doesn’t know if a Black woman is on his staff.#BLMhttps://t.co/z7yTdCsBp6
— The Arbiter (@dcr327) February 2, 2022
On the surface, this seems like a good “gotcha” comeback by McConnell. But if you think about it for a half a sec, he’s basically telling us that he only considers hiring black women when he has to meet a quota. He’s also inadvertently telling us that the answer to this ? is 0. https://t.co/EJffYuI8uo
— Terence (@TOPolk) February 1, 2022
Sen. Mitch McConnell on how many Black women work in his office: ‘I haven’t checked, we don’t have a racial quota’ https://t.co/uvyoAaa5mr McConnell’s remark is akin to “Iam not racist, I have a black friend”!
— Jeff (@ISGOelke) February 2, 2022
Seeking out diversity of lived experience on one’s staff is a positive hiring practice in any org.
Esp in democratic policymaking, representation of all American lived experience is our stated value.
Senator McConnell is trying to smear that value by using term “racial quota”
— Susan Bordson (@susanbordson) February 1, 2022
COMMENTARY
Tucker Carlson Serves Up 12-Minute Long Homophobic Hate-Filled Rant Attacking Pete Buttigieg Over ‘Equity’
Fox News is the most-watch cable “news” channel in America, and Tucker Carlson hosts the network’s most-watched show. Those are facts, and disturbing ones for the majority of Americans who do not watch the far right-wing extremist channel or its top personality.
Take, for instance, Carlson’s attack on Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Thursday night, a 12-minute long homophobic, hate-filled rant with a focus on attacking the very core of Democratic and progressive ideals: the belief that everyone is equal and everyone deserves a chance at the American dream, and government is a means to help achieve those goals, goals literally written in the Declaration of Independence.
“Tucker Carlson brutally mocked Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg as an unqualified ‘kid’ who ‘breastfeeds, and has no business running the agency,” Mediaite reports.
Not the first time Carlson has attacked Buttigieg – and by extension, every LGBTQ person – for having children, being a responsible and loving parent who took time off from work, time off that is granted under federal law, to care for his newborn twins with his husband.
To Carlson, Buttigieg was chosen by the President of the United States only because he is gay, as part of some Democratic master plan to diminish or eradicate straight white men.
“Today the Transportation Department which is now run by Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, finally told us,” Carlson told his right-wing viewers, “effective immediately we learned this country will undergo a quote, paradigm shift in the way we think about infrastructure. Now, hold on you’ve probably noticed by this point, the moment paradigms start shifting you can be certain a whole lot of people are about to get shafted. Nothing personal, it’s just the nature of paradigms. They don’t just shift. They tend to topple over and crush innocent bystanders.”
Those “innocent bystanders,” Carlson wants his viewers to think, are his viewers.
In reality, what Buttigieg and the Dept. of Transportation are saying, as evidenced by the very clips Carlson played in his monologue, is that the Transportation Dept. recognizes that every decision it makes has an impact on the climate and people. So they are working to make the more equitable – including making sure that decisions are fair to everyone, not just straight white men – and safer.
Carlson then literally attacked and mocked “the safety of our children and our families.”
That’s the massive “paradigm shift” Carlson is threatened by – well, he’s a multi-millionaire from a wealthy familky who may run for president at some point so he’s fine. He just wants his viewers to feel threatened by anyone who’s not white. Or not straight.
“Joe Biden hired a kid,” Carlson lied, “who had never had a real job outside McKinsey [Consulting] and no grounding of any kind in physical reality.”
Pete Buttigieg, as many people know, served in Afghanistan for the U.S. Navy, from 2009-2017, including in the Reserves, as a Lieutenant in a counterterrorism unit. He’s also a Harvard grad and a Rhodes Scholar. He’s worked on numerous political campaigns, and at McKinsey for three years.
He was also elected as mayor of South Bend, Indiana. Twice.
Which Carlson quickly attacked.
“When Pete Buttigieg was mayor, the city had, and we’re quoting now, the worst pothole situation in the state according to the local paper. Huge potholes. So big that Mayor Pete – not a tall man – could’ve disappeared into one. You can picture his little legs up in the air. Eight years as mayor, and he was never able to fix it.”
He added, cackling, “This guy, who literally couldn’t fix the potholes in South Bend, Indiana, is now the transportation secretary. But he breastfeeds so it’s equity! It’s unbelievable!”
Carlson was far from done.
“The mindset is the problem here. And it’s not just Mayor Pete. He’s easy to mock because he’s a ludicrous figure. But it’s all the people like him who believe that our economy and is based on social media apps and HR departments.”
Watch:
COMMENTARY
Fox News Host’s Inaccurate Reporting Leads to False Right-Wing Speculation Breyer Was Forced Out
Barely minutes before 12:00 noon on Wednesday NBC News’ Pete Williams broke the news that Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer was going to announce he is retiring, at the end of the term.
Hours later Fox News host Shannon Bream breathlessly tweeted, “Multiple sources tell me Justice Breyer was not planning to announce his retirement today. They describe him as ‘upset’ with how this has played out. We still await any official notice from his office and/or the #SCOTUS public information office.”
That was 2:41 PM.
Her tweet was inaccurate – based on her own reporting, about a half-hour later.
At 3:14 PM Bream “clarified” her reporting, making clear that Justice Breyer “firmly decided” to retire on his own, and was merely “surprised” that a top-notch veteran Supreme Court reporter broke the news:
A bit more clarity. I’m told Justice Breyer had firmly decided on his own to retire and that an announcement was due very soon. And while it appears someone jumped the gun on that, better to characterize him as surprised by events today than “upset”.
— Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) January 26, 2022
Her first tweet has received thousands of retweets and likes and led to false speculation among many right-wingers (adding to the already false claims from the far right) that President Joe Biden forced Justice Breyer out the door – something impossible (unless you do over a billion dollars in business with a bank where the son of a Supreme Court Justice works.)
Too late, the damage is done. Ordinarily many reporters will delete tweets that are inaccurate or wrong, then post the reason why, and a correction. Bream did not.
Related: Fox News Host Asks How We Can Tell ‘Bad Guys’ If We Can’t See ‘Tone Of Their Skin’?
Over at the right-wing National Review, senior writer Charles C. W. Cooke posted an article titled: “Did the Democratic Party Preempt Justice Breyer’s Announcement to Force His Hand?”
Its only content: Bream’s inaccurate tweet and the words, “It certainly seems possible.”
Here are more results of Bream’s inaccurate reporting:
Chief political correspondent, Washington Examiner and Fox News contributor Byron York:
A little nudge… https://t.co/RZIafIzftL
— Byron York (@ByronYork) January 26, 2022
Another Washington Times columnist and a SiriusXMPatriot personality:
I called it! Liberals pushed it to media to try to play cover for Biden’s absolute failures. https://t.co/lxx5E2bwxi
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 26, 2022
Former senior advisor to the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC):
Psaki putting this out earlier is interesting – Breyer was NOT given the opportunity to decide how he was going to announce it because either her colleagues in the White House or her allies from the liberal dark money universe leaked it to force his hand.https://t.co/OShkwKC4di
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 26, 2022
Blogger at right wing website Hot Air:
guess: he gave the WH a heads up privately as a courtesy and they couldn’t resist leaking it to give their deeply demoralized base something to get excited about https://t.co/mwwnhDwINm
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) January 26, 2022
Radio talk show host:
The Biden Admin needed a narrative change and BAD. https://t.co/PNVa5lBU3y
— Annie Frey (@anniefreyshow) January 26, 2022
