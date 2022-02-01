COMMENTARY
‘Seems Like Maybe You Do’: McConnell Mocked for Saying He Doesn’t Have a ‘Racial Quota’ on Black Women in His Office
Senator Mitch McConnell has been among the most vocal attackers of President Joe Biden’s promise to place the first Black woman on the U. S. Supreme Court.
“There aren’t a lot of things you can count on in life, but one thing on which you definitely can, with the consistency of the most Swiss of Swiss watches, is Mitch McConnell blocking Democratic presidents’ agendas just to be a dick,” wrote Vnity Fair’s Bess Levin last week.
On Tuesday a reporter asked the Senate Republican Minority Leader how many Black women he has on his staff and if they are helping “inform” the decision-making process on his “advice and consent” responsibility.
“I haven’t checked, we don’t have a racial quota in my office,” was what McConnell, who has held office since 1985, thought would be a snappy answer – one he was anxious to deliver as he cut off the reporter asking.
McConnell claimed he’s had “a number” of Black men and women “employees” in “all kinds of different positions” over the years. But he did not answer the actual question.
Many hold a different opinion and were only too happy to point out McConnell’s racism.
Georgetown University political scientist Donald Moynihan posted a 2016 photo of Capitol Hill interns, which then-Speaker Paul Ryan was blasted for, given the lack of diversity.
“we don’t have a racial quota in my office” https://t.co/sRQyS3GfX8 pic.twitter.com/Lk10Xnt3e8
— Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) February 1, 2022
“It’s not having a racial quota to *know* if you have people of color in your office,” responded Mother Jones’ D.C. Bureau Chief David Corn.
Here’s The Atlantic’s Adam Serwer:
Hm. Seems like maybe you do https://t.co/eJKoD5MfTb
— Adam Serwer 🍝 (@AdamSerwer) February 2, 2022
And more:
“Mitch McConnell Falls Apart When Asked How Many Black Women Are On His DC Staff”
Black History Month is limping out of the gate as Mitch reaffirms his commitment to “no racial quota” and doesn’t know if a Black woman is on his staff.#BLMhttps://t.co/z7yTdCsBp6
— The Arbiter (@dcr327) February 2, 2022
On the surface, this seems like a good “gotcha” comeback by McConnell. But if you think about it for a half a sec, he’s basically telling us that he only considers hiring black women when he has to meet a quota. He’s also inadvertently telling us that the answer to this ? is 0. https://t.co/EJffYuI8uo
— Terence (@TOPolk) February 1, 2022
Sen. Mitch McConnell on how many Black women work in his office: ‘I haven’t checked, we don’t have a racial quota’ https://t.co/uvyoAaa5mr McConnell’s remark is akin to “Iam not racist, I have a black friend”!
— Jeff (@ISGOelke) February 2, 2022
Seeking out diversity of lived experience on one’s staff is a positive hiring practice in any org.
Esp in democratic policymaking, representation of all American lived experience is our stated value.
Senator McConnell is trying to smear that value by using term “racial quota”
— Susan Bordson (@susanbordson) February 1, 2022
Tucker Carlson Serves Up 12-Minute Long Homophobic Hate-Filled Rant Attacking Pete Buttigieg Over ‘Equity’
Fox News is the most-watch cable “news” channel in America, and Tucker Carlson hosts the network’s most-watched show. Those are facts, and disturbing ones for the majority of Americans who do not watch the far right-wing extremist channel or its top personality.
Take, for instance, Carlson’s attack on Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Thursday night, a 12-minute long homophobic, hate-filled rant with a focus on attacking the very core of Democratic and progressive ideals: the belief that everyone is equal and everyone deserves a chance at the American dream, and government is a means to help achieve those goals, goals literally written in the Declaration of Independence.
“Tucker Carlson brutally mocked Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg as an unqualified ‘kid’ who ‘breastfeeds, and has no business running the agency,” Mediaite reports.
Not the first time Carlson has attacked Buttigieg – and by extension, every LGBTQ person – for having children, being a responsible and loving parent who took time off from work, time off that is granted under federal law, to care for his newborn twins with his husband.
To Carlson, Buttigieg was chosen by the President of the United States only because he is gay, as part of some Democratic master plan to diminish or eradicate straight white men.
“Today the Transportation Department which is now run by Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, finally told us,” Carlson told his right-wing viewers, “effective immediately we learned this country will undergo a quote, paradigm shift in the way we think about infrastructure. Now, hold on you’ve probably noticed by this point, the moment paradigms start shifting you can be certain a whole lot of people are about to get shafted. Nothing personal, it’s just the nature of paradigms. They don’t just shift. They tend to topple over and crush innocent bystanders.”
Those “innocent bystanders,” Carlson wants his viewers to think, are his viewers.
In reality, what Buttigieg and the Dept. of Transportation are saying, as evidenced by the very clips Carlson played in his monologue, is that the Transportation Dept. recognizes that every decision it makes has an impact on the climate and people. So they are working to make the more equitable – including making sure that decisions are fair to everyone, not just straight white men – and safer.
Carlson then literally attacked and mocked “the safety of our children and our families.”
That’s the massive “paradigm shift” Carlson is threatened by – well, he’s a multi-millionaire from a wealthy familky who may run for president at some point so he’s fine. He just wants his viewers to feel threatened by anyone who’s not white. Or not straight.
“Joe Biden hired a kid,” Carlson lied, “who had never had a real job outside McKinsey [Consulting] and no grounding of any kind in physical reality.”
Pete Buttigieg, as many people know, served in Afghanistan for the U.S. Navy, from 2009-2017, including in the Reserves, as a Lieutenant in a counterterrorism unit. He’s also a Harvard grad and a Rhodes Scholar. He’s worked on numerous political campaigns, and at McKinsey for three years.
He was also elected as mayor of South Bend, Indiana. Twice.
Which Carlson quickly attacked.
“When Pete Buttigieg was mayor, the city had, and we’re quoting now, the worst pothole situation in the state according to the local paper. Huge potholes. So big that Mayor Pete – not a tall man – could’ve disappeared into one. You can picture his little legs up in the air. Eight years as mayor, and he was never able to fix it.”
He added, cackling, “This guy, who literally couldn’t fix the potholes in South Bend, Indiana, is now the transportation secretary. But he breastfeeds so it’s equity! It’s unbelievable!”
Carlson was far from done.
“The mindset is the problem here. And it’s not just Mayor Pete. He’s easy to mock because he’s a ludicrous figure. But it’s all the people like him who believe that our economy and is based on social media apps and HR departments.”
Watch:
Fox News Host’s Inaccurate Reporting Leads to False Right-Wing Speculation Breyer Was Forced Out
Barely minutes before 12:00 noon on Wednesday NBC News’ Pete Williams broke the news that Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer was going to announce he is retiring, at the end of the term.
Hours later Fox News host Shannon Bream breathlessly tweeted, “Multiple sources tell me Justice Breyer was not planning to announce his retirement today. They describe him as ‘upset’ with how this has played out. We still await any official notice from his office and/or the #SCOTUS public information office.”
That was 2:41 PM.
Her tweet was inaccurate – based on her own reporting, about a half-hour later.
At 3:14 PM Bream “clarified” her reporting, making clear that Justice Breyer “firmly decided” to retire on his own, and was merely “surprised” that a top-notch veteran Supreme Court reporter broke the news:
A bit more clarity. I’m told Justice Breyer had firmly decided on his own to retire and that an announcement was due very soon. And while it appears someone jumped the gun on that, better to characterize him as surprised by events today than “upset”.
— Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) January 26, 2022
Her first tweet has received thousands of retweets and likes and led to false speculation among many right-wingers (adding to the already false claims from the far right) that President Joe Biden forced Justice Breyer out the door – something impossible (unless you do over a billion dollars in business with a bank where the son of a Supreme Court Justice works.)
Too late, the damage is done. Ordinarily many reporters will delete tweets that are inaccurate or wrong, then post the reason why, and a correction. Bream did not.
Related: Fox News Host Asks How We Can Tell ‘Bad Guys’ If We Can’t See ‘Tone Of Their Skin’?
Over at the right-wing National Review, senior writer Charles C. W. Cooke posted an article titled: “Did the Democratic Party Preempt Justice Breyer’s Announcement to Force His Hand?”
Its only content: Bream’s inaccurate tweet and the words, “It certainly seems possible.”
Here are more results of Bream’s inaccurate reporting:
Chief political correspondent, Washington Examiner and Fox News contributor Byron York:
A little nudge… https://t.co/RZIafIzftL
— Byron York (@ByronYork) January 26, 2022
Another Washington Times columnist and a SiriusXMPatriot personality:
I called it! Liberals pushed it to media to try to play cover for Biden’s absolute failures. https://t.co/lxx5E2bwxi
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 26, 2022
Former senior advisor to the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC):
Psaki putting this out earlier is interesting – Breyer was NOT given the opportunity to decide how he was going to announce it because either her colleagues in the White House or her allies from the liberal dark money universe leaked it to force his hand.https://t.co/OShkwKC4di
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 26, 2022
Blogger at right wing website Hot Air:
guess: he gave the WH a heads up privately as a courtesy and they couldn’t resist leaking it to give their deeply demoralized base something to get excited about https://t.co/mwwnhDwINm
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) January 26, 2022
Radio talk show host:
The Biden Admin needed a narrative change and BAD. https://t.co/PNVa5lBU3y
— Annie Frey (@anniefreyshow) January 26, 2022
Watch: Trump Says He Will Be the ’47th President’ – Is He Skirting Federal Campaign Finance Law?
In video posted Wednesday to Instagram Donald Trump appears to say he will be the “47th President,” which would indicate once again he has decided to run again.
That video (below) was also reported by the New York Post, which notes, “Trump hasn’t publicly said if he is planning to run for the White House again — but he has repeatedly teased a second campaign and has been holding rallies ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.”
The right wing PJ Media adds, “this might have been the ultimate Freudian slip,” and says it suggests a re-election campaign.
Trump has not officially announced he will run for several reasons, as Rolling Stone explained last October:
Trump very much seems like he is running for president in 2024, which according to campaign finance law should prohibit him from coordinating with super PACs like MAGAA, or his leadership PAC Save America, which together brought in north of $80 million in the first half of this year. Trump is able to coordinate with those PACs, though — and use their money to finance his travel, his campaign-style rallies, his God knows what else — because he hasn’t yet officially declared his candidacy. The former president is then, in essence, running what appears to be a shadow campaign designed to skirt campaign finance regulations while holding the still-distant race for the Republican nomination hostage.
“As long as Trump doesn’t explicitly announce he’s running for president,” Rolling Stone added, “he can essentially raise as much money as he wants from whomever he wants, and spend it unfettered by the restrictions or transparency requirements imposed upon actual candidates.”
Watch:
View this post on Instagram
