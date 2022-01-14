RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Virginia’s Republican Attorney General-Elect Fires Dozens of Lawyers Including in Civil Rights Division
He has yet to be sworn in but Virginia’s Republican Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares has already fired dozens of lawyers, including those working in the Office of Civil Rights, and including those who are not political appointees but career civil servants.
Miyares campaigned on enforcing the law while promising to refuse to allow coronavirus mitigation efforts including masks and vaccine requirements, despite the surging pandemic.
But enforcing the law – certainly specific aspects like civil rights – will be much harder when he is sworn into office on Saturday.
“I’ve been told incoming AG @JasonMiyaresVA just FIRED the entire civil rights division in the Attorney General’s office,” tweeted Virginia Democratic state Senator L. Louise Lucas, the President Pro tempore. “My bill helped create and expand the authority that this division uses.”
“This whole campaign we had to listen to @JasonMiyaresVA whining about local prosecutors choosing not to prosecute certain crimes- then he gets elected and eliminates an entire division dedicated to enforcing civil rights law. Total hypocrisy and it needs to be SEEN,” she added.
It’s unclear if Miyares has fired the entire civil rights division but the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports he has fired 30 attorneys including “Helen Hardiman, an assistant attorney general who focuses on investigating and litigating against housing discrimination in the Office of Civil Rights.”
“I am not a political appointee. I don’t have a political job,” she says, adding she has 20 cases that are in court or going to trial.
“I don’t want those people who have been discriminated against to be left hanging,” Hardiman said. “I also felt like a cursory email with 24 hour notice was unprofessional. And I’m disappointed that the new administration seems to be signaling that they care less about civil rights issues like fair housing than the current administration.”
On his Twitter page Miyares posted numerous platitudes and promises like, “My oath of allegiance is to follow the law, to respect the code of Virginia, and the people of Virginia As AG, I am going to go back to calling balls and strikes and we are going to enforce the law.”
He also posted tweets attacking coronavirus mitigation policies, saying, “no Virginian should be forced to choose between their job and the vaccine.”
In three days, I’ll be taking an oath to the Consitution & vowing to protect Virginians’ rights & freedoms.
I joined @TeamCavuto yesterday to talk about how I’ll fight back against unconstitutional federal vaccine mandates that infringe on our personal liberties. pic.twitter.com/8nrGMKmK2D
— Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) January 12, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
For the First Time in Jan. 6 Cases the DOJ Has Filed Charges of Seditious Conspiracy
The U.S. Dept. of Justice raised the stakes one year and one week after the violent and deadly January 6 insurrection, filing charges of seditious conspiracy against eleven people including the leader of the far right anti-government vigilante group Oath Keepers and ten others, CNN reports.
A D.C. grand jury “returned an indictment yesterday, which was unsealed today, charging 11 defendants with seditious conspiracy and other charges for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election,” the Dept. of Justice said in a statement Thursday afternoon.
According to court documents, Elmer Stewart Rhodes III, 56, of Granbury, Texas, who is the founder and leader of the Oath Keepers; and Edward Vallejo, 63, of Phoenix, Arizona, are being charged for the first time in connection with events leading up to and including Jan. 6. Rhodes was arrested this morning in Little Elm, Texas, and Vallejo was arrested this morning in Phoenix.
Nine others including eight members of the Oath Keepers, all of whom have been charged previously, had seditious conspiracy charges added.
Seditious conspiracy charges carry a maximum of 20 years in jail.
UPDATE:
Former federal prosecutor and former Republican Ron Filipkowski:
Seditious Conspiracy is a more serious charge than Insurrection. pic.twitter.com/X4MDXlmlMe
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 13, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
AZ Lawmaker Who Signed Forged 2020 Certification Ran Russian-Style Troll Farm That Paid Teens to Post Pro-Trump Propaganda
Arizona Republican State Representative Jake Hoffman made news this week when it was revealed he signed a forged “certification” falsely stating Donald Trump, not Joe Biden, won his state’s Electoral College electors.
Video that’s gone viral of Hoffman shows him defending signing the forged documents in which he falsely identifies himself as a duly elected elector for Trump.
His defense: “in unprecedented times, unprecedented action does occur.” He goes on to claim, “there is no case law, there is no precedent that exists as to whether or not an election that is currently being litigated in the courts has due standing.”
He called the forged electoral documents “dueling opinions” in this video:
NEW In Arizona, journalism can be a team sport. GOP State Rep. Jake Hoffman refused to answer 12News photojournalist’s question (which I provided) re why he signed phony declaration in 2020 that Arizona electors voted for Trump. Watch as AZRepublic’s @ruelaswritings folos up… pic.twitter.com/Qp3YOLyBl9
— Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) January 13, 2022
The video has been viewed over 800,000 times in just 14 hours.
Hoffman, it turns out, was banned from Twitter after his company, Rally Forge, worked with Charlie Kirk’s far right wing political activist group, Turning Point USA during the 2020 election, establishing “a domestic ‘troll farm’ in Phoenix, Arizona, that employed teenagers to churn out pro-Trump social media posts, some of which cast doubt on the integrity of the US election system or falsely charged Democrats with attempting to steal the election, the Washington Post revealed,” according to The Guardian.
The Washington Post also reported that “the posts are the product of a sprawling yet secretive campaign that experts say evades the guardrails put in place by social media companies to limit online disinformation of the sort used by Russia during the 2016 campaign.”
Some of those teens, The Post noted, were minors.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Moral Decay’: GOP Congressman Blasted for Posting Nazi Document With Swastika to Protest Vaccine Mandate
A Republican lawmaker recruited into Congress by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is facing accusations of antisemitism after posting a disturbing document from Hitler’s Germany, complete with a Nazi swastika, and using it to compare a vaccine mandate to the Holocaust. Jewish groups are speaking out.
“This has been done before,” Congressman Warren Davidson, Republican of Ohio tweeted Wednesday with a hashtag: #DoNotComply
Davidson, one of 147 Republicans to vote to illegally overturn the 2020 election, used a document described by NBC News as a “photo of a health pass that people were required to carry under the Nazi regime.”
He posted the “health pass” atop a tweet from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, reminding residents that because of the surging coronavirus pandemic, “starting Saturday you will need these three things before heading out: 1. Proof of Vaccination (12 years +) 2. Proof of Vaccination and Photo ID (18 years +) 3. Mask.”
Remember that starting Saturday you will need these three things before heading out:
1. Proof of Vaccination (12 years +)
2. Proof of Vaccination and Photo ID (18 years +)
3. Mask
For more information visit https://t.co/1guYaUWd08. pic.twitter.com/0s6Aspnu2x
— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 11, 2022
Jewish groups were once again forced to denounce yet another attention-seeking Republican attempting to use the genocide of millions of Jews and other minorities for political gain.
Exploiting of the tragedy of all people who between 1933-45 suffered, were humiliated, tortured & murdered by the totalitarian regime of Nazi Germany in a debate about vaccines & covid limitations in the time of global pandemic is a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decay.
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 12, 2022
“It’s never appropriate to compare requirements for public health with the tactics of Nazi Germany,” the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) tweeted in response. “As we’ve said too many times to count, minimizing the Holocaust in this way is deeply offensive and harmful.”
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has repeatedly compared COVID mitigation strategies and polices to the Holocaust, even after apologizing for doing so.
Image via Facebook
Trending
- SORE LOSER3 days ago
Trump Spews Conspiracy Theories and Lies in Off-the-Wall Interview – Then Disappears After Reporter Tells Him the Truth
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Mike Lindell Goes on Unhinged Rant Claiming He Has Evidence to Put 300 Million Americans in Jail for Election Fraud
- CRIME2 days ago
‘Seems to Be Moving Closer to Being Indicted’: Legal Experts Agree on New Development in Matt Gaetz’s Sex Crimes Case
- CRIME2 days ago
Trump Suspected of Possible ‘Witness Tampering’ in January 6 Attack Probe: Report
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
AZ Lawmaker Who Signed Forged 2020 Certification Ran Russian-Style Troll Farm That Paid Teens to Post Pro-Trump Propaganda
- 'THROWING DEMOCRACY UNDER THE BUS'1 day ago
‘Needs to Resign or Be Removed From Office’: Sinema Scorched for ‘Stupidest Speech by a Democrat’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
For the First Time in Jan. 6 Cases the DOJ Has Filed Charges of Seditious Conspiracy
- 'SICK'3 days ago
‘They’re All Grifters’: Morning Joe Compares GOP Lawmakers to Notorious 1980s Televangelists