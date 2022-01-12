CRIME
‘Seems to Be Moving Closer to Being Indicted’: Legal Experts Agree on New Development in Matt Gaetz’s Sex Crimes Case
Legal experts, including former federal prosecutors, appear in agreement that U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is likely to be facing a good deal of trouble from the Dept. of Justice after an NBC News report reveals his ex-girlfriend testified before a grand jury in his ongoing sex trafficking probe Wednesday and is in talks for an immunity deal.
NBC News’ Marc Caputo reports this is “a major development that suggests the Department of Justice may be moving closer to indicting him.”
Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend “has been in talks for months with prosecutors about an immunity deal. Under a possible deal, she would avoid prosecution for obstruction of justice in return for testifying in the investigation into whether Gaetz in 2017 had sex with a 17-year-old female for money and whether months later he and others violated a federal law prohibiting people for paying for prostitutes overseas.”
Based on the NBC News report legal experts are saying it’s likely time is running out for Gaetz.
“Significant,” says former FBI Assistant Director Frank Figliuzzi, now an NBC News National Security Contributor. “Expect some public drama from Gaetz,” he warns.
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, the well-known NBC News/MSNBC legal analyst and law professor adds, “Matt Gaetz seems to be moving closer to being indicted-locking in the girlfriend’s testimony under oath before the grand jury is a critical step.”
Another former U.S. Attorney, Harry Litman, says “given what we know from [Gaetz’s] buddy [Joel] Greenberg about his MO,” the Florida Congressman’s ex-girlfriend “could provide very damning testimony.”
Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti is even more definitive.
“Prosecutors would not ‘lock in’ Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend’s testimony before the grand jury unless they were getting close to wrapping up their investigation and expected that investigation to result in an indictment,” Mariotti explains. Asked his estimation for an “ETA,” he responds:
I don’t know for sure. But prosecutors don’t want to have witnesses lock in their testimony if they’re still gathering other evidence. They want to make sure they can use all the evidence to refresh the witness’s memory in order to minimize inconsistencies or mistakes.
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) January 12, 2022
Attorney Aaron Parnas appears more convinced things are moving quickly: “This shows me that the timeline for indictment has likely sped up.”
Meanwhile, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen took something of a victory lap on reading the news:
Not surprised at all!!! @mattgaetz @RepMattGaetz ex-girlfriend testifies to grand jury in sex trafficking probe. #KarmaBoomerang you POS https://t.co/u5fWC5Y4jW
— Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) January 12, 2022
CRIME
New York Attorney General Issues Subpoenas to Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr.: Report
New York State Attorney General Letitia James has issued subpoenas to Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. to obtain testimony related to the Trump Organization’s finances and business practices.
The subpoenas are attached to a civil investigation, and were served last month, The New York Times reports.
James has also issued a subpoena to Donald Trump which is being battled in court by the former president’s attorneys.
That case centers on accusations Trump fraudulently inflated the value of his assets when communicating with banks for credit and loans, but deflated their value for tax purposes.
CNN’s Sonia Moghe notes that Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr., along with the former president, have now been “added to the case as respondents.”
Image: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour via Flickr
CRIME
Donald Trump Soon to Be Indicted for Racketeering in New York: David Cay Johnston
Former president Donald Trump will soon be indicted for criminal racketeering under New York state law, according to Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist David Cay Johnston.
Johnston indicated Saturday afternoon that the charges will stem from Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance’s ongoing investigation into whether Trump’s company misled lenders or tax authorities about the value of its properties.
“I anticipate they’re going to bring a racketeering charge against Trump,” Johnston said. “Certainly Trump’s team, when he’s indicted, and I’m certain he will be indicted, is going to try to lay the blame on everybody else, and so what the prosecutors want to show that is if (Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer) Allen Weisselberg phonied up documents, it was at the direction of Donald Trump.”
MSNBC host Yasmin Vossoughian then pressed Johnston to confirm that he is certain about an impending indictment.
“Oh, yeah,” Johnston responded. “They would not have done all of this and know how much they know … if they weren’t going to to do this. Yeah, they will indict him. Exactly when? I don’t know. I don’t expect it will be on a straight tax charge. I think there will be a tax charge, but the key charge will be racketeering.”
He added that the timing of the indictment will depend on how long it takes prosecutors to go through five million pages of documents that were handed over by the Trump Organization.
“Once he’s indicted, Trump will have to surrender himself to be booked. I’m sure he will be released on his own recognizance, and then we will see a campaign of trying to delay trial,” Johnston said. “You will see Donald say, ‘This is corrupt, the prosecutors are corrupt, the police are corrupt, the auditors are corrupt,’ because that’s what Roy Cohn taught him when he was a young man — accuse law enforcement, and then delay, delay, delay.”
Watch it below.
Image via Shutterstock
CRIME
Jim Jordan ‘Committed a Felony’ With Text Message to Mark Meadows: Former Federal Prosecutor
A Democratic lawmaker and a former federal prosecutor are keeping the heat on Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Jordan.
Jordan came under fire this week after it was revealed that he forwarded a text message to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows calling on then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject some electoral college votes on Jan. 6.
After news of Jordan’s text message broke on Tuesday, Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) called him “a traitor to the Constitution.”
On Friday, Gallego appeared on MSNBC and defended his use of the word “traitor.”
Gallego said Jordan is “just as bad” as rioters who stormed the Capitol wearing camouflage and carrying Confederate flags.
“As a matter of fact, he’s more dangerous than the yahoos, because he actually has access to power, access to information, and actually knows the process of how to stall democracy,” Gallego said.
Glenn Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor, agreed with Gallego that Jordan is a “traitor.”
Kirschner also said he believes the text message to Meadows constitutes probable cause that Jordan committed a federal felony. He noted that when Jordan sent the text, Attorney General Bill Barr had already stated there was no widespread fraud in the presidential election, and Trump cybersecurity official Chris Krebs had called the 2020 vote “the most secure in American history.”
“What Jim Jordan did by forwarding that text was to obstruct an official proceeding, and that statute, which is a 20-year felony, says if you actually obstruct, or you attempt to obstruct, or you endeavor to impede an official congressional proceeding like the electoral vote count, you’ve committed the federal felony of obstructing an official proceeding,” Kirschner said. “That is what Jim Jordan did.”
Watch below.
