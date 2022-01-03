CRIME
New York Attorney General Issues Subpoenas to Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr.: Report
New York State Attorney General Letitia James has issued subpoenas to Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. to obtain testimony related to the Trump Organization’s finances and business practices.
The subpoenas are attached to a civil investigation, and were served last month, The New York Times reports.
James has also issued a subpoena to Donald Trump which is being battled in court by the former president’s attorneys.
That case centers on accusations Trump fraudulently inflated the value of his assets when communicating with banks for credit and loans, but deflated their value for tax purposes.
CNN’s Sonia Moghe notes that Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr., along with the former president, have now been “added to the case as respondents.”
Image: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour via Flickr
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CRIME
Donald Trump Soon to Be Indicted for Racketeering in New York: David Cay Johnston
Former president Donald Trump will soon be indicted for criminal racketeering under New York state law, according to Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist David Cay Johnston.
Johnston indicated Saturday afternoon that the charges will stem from Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance’s ongoing investigation into whether Trump’s company misled lenders or tax authorities about the value of its properties.
“I anticipate they’re going to bring a racketeering charge against Trump,” Johnston said. “Certainly Trump’s team, when he’s indicted, and I’m certain he will be indicted, is going to try to lay the blame on everybody else, and so what the prosecutors want to show that is if (Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer) Allen Weisselberg phonied up documents, it was at the direction of Donald Trump.”
MSNBC host Yasmin Vossoughian then pressed Johnston to confirm that he is certain about an impending indictment.
“Oh, yeah,” Johnston responded. “They would not have done all of this and know how much they know … if they weren’t going to to do this. Yeah, they will indict him. Exactly when? I don’t know. I don’t expect it will be on a straight tax charge. I think there will be a tax charge, but the key charge will be racketeering.”
He added that the timing of the indictment will depend on how long it takes prosecutors to go through five million pages of documents that were handed over by the Trump Organization.
“Once he’s indicted, Trump will have to surrender himself to be booked. I’m sure he will be released on his own recognizance, and then we will see a campaign of trying to delay trial,” Johnston said. “You will see Donald say, ‘This is corrupt, the prosecutors are corrupt, the police are corrupt, the auditors are corrupt,’ because that’s what Roy Cohn taught him when he was a young man — accuse law enforcement, and then delay, delay, delay.”
Watch it below.
Image via Shutterstock
CRIME
Jim Jordan ‘Committed a Felony’ With Text Message to Mark Meadows: Former Federal Prosecutor
A Democratic lawmaker and a former federal prosecutor are keeping the heat on Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Jordan.
Jordan came under fire this week after it was revealed that he forwarded a text message to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows calling on then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject some electoral college votes on Jan. 6.
After news of Jordan’s text message broke on Tuesday, Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) called him “a traitor to the Constitution.”
On Friday, Gallego appeared on MSNBC and defended his use of the word “traitor.”
Jordan came under fire this week after it was revealed that he forwarded a text message to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows calling on then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject some electoral college votes on Jan. 6.
After news of Jordan’s text message broke on Tuesday, Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) called him “a traitor to the Constitution.”
On Friday, Gallego appeared on MSNBC and defended his use of the word “traitor.”
Gallego said Jordan is “just as bad” as rioters who stormed the Capitol wearing camouflage and carrying Confederate flags.
“As a matter of fact, he’s more dangerous than the yahoos, because he actually has access to power, access to information, and actually knows the process of how to stall democracy,” Gallego said.
Glenn Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor, agreed with Gallego that Jordan is a “traitor.”
Kirschner also said he believes the text message to Meadows constitutes probable cause that Jordan committed a federal felony. He noted that when Jordan sent the text, Attorney General Bill Barr had already stated there was no widespread fraud in the presidential election, and Trump cybersecurity official Chris Krebs had called the 2020 vote “the most secure in American history.”
“What Jim Jordan did by forwarding that text was to obstruct an official proceeding, and that statute, which is a 20-year felony, says if you actually obstruct, or you attempt to obstruct, or you endeavor to impede an official congressional proceeding like the electoral vote count, you’ve committed the federal felony of obstructing an official proceeding,” Kirschner said. “That is what Jim Jordan did.”
Watch below.
CRIME
Duggar Found Guilty in Child Porn Case
The former Christian-right reality TV star of “19 Kids and Counting,” Josh Duggar, has been found guilty in his child pornography case.
Duggar, who for a time was also an executive for the activist arm of an anti-LGBTQ hate group, was found guilty by an Arkansas jury of downloading and possessing child pornography, Fox News reports.
ABC affiliate KNWA adds that Duggar faces a possible 20 years in jail and up to $250,000 in fines for each count.
Some of the details in the case were horrific.
A close family friend told the jury Duggar had confessed to molesting multiple young girls. His attorneys back in August had asked the court to drop all charges related to child pornography against him, and to suppress photos of his hands and feet taken after his arrest.
Duggar, prosecutors said, had more than 200 obscene images of underaged children, including images of child sexual assault, downloaded to his computer, and some of the images were of children as young as 5 years old. Prosecutors back in May also reportedly “[said] witnesses, including friends and family, brought up Josh’s alleged addiction to porn in interviews with law enforcement.”
Trending
- News3 days ago
Former Aide: Trump is Getting ‘Terrible Advice’ with Decision to Hold Jan. 6 Presser
- News2 days ago
‘Really Big Deal’: Reporter Warns Jan. 6 Committee Has Enough Info to ‘Incriminate’ Trump and His Sons
- 'CRYING DAMN SHAME'2 days ago
Katrina Hero Honoré Rains Hell on Military Officers Who Agreed With Trump That the Election Was Stolen
- 'PERMANENTLY SUSPENDED'1 day ago
‘She’s Not Coming Back’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Faces Permanent Twitter Ban After 5 Covid-19 Strikes
- News3 days ago
Betty White Dead at 99 – Hollywood Mourns the Beloved ‘Golden Girls’ Star
- CRIME6 hours ago
New York Attorney General Issues Subpoenas to Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr.: Report
- News23 hours ago
Biden and Harris to Give Remarks at Capitol on Jan. 6 — as Trump Holds Mar-a-Lago Presser: Report
- News10 hours ago
Jan. 6 Panel Moving Closer to Establishing Trump’s State of Mind During Capitol Riot: Morning Joe Panelists