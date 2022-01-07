Raskin Reveals Grisham Gave Him ‘A Lot of Names I Had Not Heard Before’ – Says America Will Be ‘Shocked and Surprised’

President Joe Biden delivered a fiery yet inspiring speech attacking Donald Trump’s “web of lies,” clearly calling out the former president as the head of the violent and deadly January 6 insurrection – a word he used, possibly for the first time in public.

“I did not seek this fight,” he said of the insurrection, “but I will not shrink from it either. I will stand in this breach. I will defend this nation, and I’ll allow no one to place a dagger at the throat of democracy.”

“We are in a battle for the soul of America,” he noted.

Biden, generally reserved in referring to the former president, did not hold back Thursday morning, referring to Trump as “not only the former president, but the defeated former president,” and pointing to his “bruised ego.”

“He has done what no president in American history, the history of this country, has ever, ever done,” President Biden told the American people of Donald Trump. “He refused to accept the results of an election and the will of the American people.”

Biden also quoted from the presidential oath of office, mentioning the phrase “all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

“This isn’t about being bogged down in the past. This is about making sure the past isn’t buried.”

“Here’s the truth,” Biden also told the American people, “the former President of the United States has created and spread a web of lies about the election.“

