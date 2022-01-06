More Than a Dozen Ex-Trump Officials Meeting to ‘Try and Stop’ Former President Says Stephanie Grisham

Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham says more than a dozen ex-Trump officials are meeting next week to devise ways to “try and stop” Donald Trump, and his “extremism,” as he continues to “manipulate people and divide our country.”

Grisham, who appeared voluntarily before the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack Wednesday, told CNN Thursday that next week “a group of former Trump staff are going to come together, administration officials are going to come together and we’re going to talk about how we can formally do some things to try and stop him and also, the extremism, that that kind of violence, rhetoric that has been talked about and continues to divide our country.”

She also appeared on CNN Thursday, saying that on January 6 last year, during the attack on the Capitol, as lawmakers and law enforcement officials were begging the White House to get him to call off the attack, Trump “was in the dining room gleefully watching on his TV as he often did,” saying, “look at all of the people fighting for me,” and “hitting rewind,” and “watching it again.”

Thursday morning, the one year anniversary of Trump-supporters’ attack on the Capitol and the insurrection, Grisham told CNN “about 15” of her former colleagues, at all levels in and outside the White House, would join together to strategize on “what are the most effective tactics.”