Gaetz Complains to DeSantis About Music Festival’s ‘Different Treatment’ – Requiring Vaccine or Test

As Florida once again becomes the top state in the nation for coronavirus cases U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz is ratting out a local music festival that is requiring attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

The Florida Republican congressman sent fellow Republican, Gov. Ron DeSantis, a letter on his official congressional letterhead stating the 30A Songwriters Festival is in violation of DeSantis’ executive order for trying to protect attendees and participants from the deadly virus.

The festival is funded in part, Gaetz says, by taxpayers.

“Vaccine passports should not be funded by taxpayer dollars,” Gaetz writes – despite the unvaccinated being able to provide proof of having a recent negative test.

That’s not good enough for the pro-COVID congressman.

“Your executive order…does not permit different treatment for the vaccinated and unvaccinated,” Gaetz writes.

On Sunday Florida logged an additional 77,156 single-day coronavirus cases, nearly 7000 more than second-ranked New York and nearly 28,000 more than third-ranked California – the most populous state in the nation.

For total cases per capita Florida ranks fourth, behind Tennessee, North Dakota, and Rhode Island.