Notorious John Yoo Destroys Jim Jordan’s Immunity Defense
One of the most controversial legal figures during the George W. Bush administration has weighed in on the efforts of Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to avoid testifying before the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Before refusing to cooperate, Jordan had claimed he had “nothing to hide” from the select committee, but has since announced he will refuse to cooperate.
In Tuesday’s Washington Post morning political newsletter, Jacqueline Alemany and Theodoric Meyer report that Congress is grappling with whether Jordan may have immunity from a subpoena due to the Speech and Debate Clause.
Attorney John Yoo, who faced calls for investigation over torture, analyzed Jordan’s situation.
RELATED: Jamie Raskin throws Jim Jordan’s words from Benghazi back in his face for Jan. 6 investigation
“But Former Justice Department official John Yoo told The Early that the clause clearly does not extend immunity to lawmakers in this case,” the newspaper reported. “The clause was designed to protect the independence of the legislature but ‘not to protect the legislature from itself,’ said Yoo. The work of lawmakers in Congress ‘can be questioned in Congress…It’s a pretty easy answer and there’s a lot of practice,’ Yoo added.”
Read the full report.
News
Gaetz Complains to DeSantis About Music Festival’s ‘Different Treatment’ – Requiring Vaccine or Test
As Florida once again becomes the top state in the nation for coronavirus cases U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz is ratting out a local music festival that is requiring attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.
The Florida Republican congressman sent fellow Republican, Gov. Ron DeSantis, a letter on his official congressional letterhead stating the 30A Songwriters Festival is in violation of DeSantis’ executive order for trying to protect attendees and participants from the deadly virus.
The festival is funded in part, Gaetz says, by taxpayers.
“Vaccine passports should not be funded by taxpayer dollars,” Gaetz writes – despite the unvaccinated being able to provide proof of having a recent negative test.
That’s not good enough for the pro-COVID congressman.
“Your executive order…does not permit different treatment for the vaccinated and unvaccinated,” Gaetz writes.
On Sunday Florida logged an additional 77,156 single-day coronavirus cases, nearly 7000 more than second-ranked New York and nearly 28,000 more than third-ranked California – the most populous state in the nation.
For total cases per capita Florida ranks fourth, behind Tennessee, North Dakota, and Rhode Island.
Matt Gaetz sent this letter to Ron Desantis today to inform him that the ‘30A Songwriters Festival’ is requiring attendees to show proof of vaccination in violation of his executive order. pic.twitter.com/TiWbEFszRD
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 10, 2022
News
Raskin Reveals Grisham Gave Him ‘A Lot of Names I Had Not Heard Before’ – Says America Will Be ‘Shocked and Surprised’
U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) revealed former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham named many people he had not heard about in connection with the January 6 insurrection, and promised Americans will be stunned when the House Select Committee on the Attack delivers its report.
“America is going to be shocked and surprised at what we all come to learn this year,” Congressman Raskin told CNN Thursday night, one year after the violent and deadly insurrection.
He also said that Grisham gave him “a lot of names I had not heard before” and “identified some minds of inquiry that had never occurred to me” prior to her Wednesday interview with the committee.
Separately, Grisham on Thursday revealed she and more than a dozen other former Trump officials are meeting next week to discuss how to “stop” the former president, Donald Trump, from succeeding in his attempt to destroy democracy, and to get re-elected.
News
More Than a Dozen Ex-Trump Officials Meeting to ‘Try and Stop’ Former President Says Stephanie Grisham
Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham says more than a dozen ex-Trump officials are meeting next week to devise ways to “try and stop” Donald Trump, and his “extremism,” as he continues to “manipulate people and divide our country.”
Grisham, who appeared voluntarily before the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack Wednesday, told CNN Thursday that next week “a group of former Trump staff are going to come together, administration officials are going to come together and we’re going to talk about how we can formally do some things to try and stop him and also, the extremism, that that kind of violence, rhetoric that has been talked about and continues to divide our country.”
She also appeared on CNN Thursday, saying that on January 6 last year, during the attack on the Capitol, as lawmakers and law enforcement officials were begging the White House to get him to call off the attack, Trump “was in the dining room gleefully watching on his TV as he often did,” saying, “look at all of the people fighting for me,” and “hitting rewind,” and “watching it again.”
Thursday morning, the one year anniversary of Trump-supporters’ attack on the Capitol and the insurrection, Grisham told CNN “about 15” of her former colleagues, at all levels in and outside the White House, would join together to strategize on “what are the most effective tactics.”
Grisham: All I know about that day is that he was in the dining room gleefully watching on his TV as he often did… “look at all of the people fighting for me”
hitting rewind, watching again pic.twitter.com/URe2vjYBNP
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 6, 2022
