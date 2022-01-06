News
‘He Can’t Accept He Lost’: Biden Blasts ‘Defeated’ Donald Trump’s ‘Web of Lies’ and ‘Bruised Ego’ in Fiery Jan. 6 Speech
President Joe Biden delivered a fiery yet inspiring speech attacking Donald Trump’s “web of lies,” clearly calling out the former president as the head of the violent and deadly January 6 insurrection – a word he used, possibly for the first time in public.
“I did not seek this fight,” he said of the insurrection, “but I will not shrink from it either. I will stand in this breach. I will defend this nation, and I’ll allow no one to place a dagger at the throat of democracy.”
“We are in a battle for the soul of America,” he noted.
Biden, generally reserved in referring to the former president, did not hold back Thursday morning, referring to Trump as “not only the former president, but the defeated former president,” and pointing to his “bruised ego.”
“He has done what no president in American history, the history of this country, has ever, ever done,” President Biden told the American people of Donald Trump. “He refused to accept the results of an election and the will of the American people.”
Biden also quoted from the presidential oath of office, mentioning the phrase “all enemies, foreign and domestic.”
“This isn’t about being bogged down in the past. This is about making sure the past isn’t buried.”
“Here’s the truth,” Biden also told the American people, “the former President of the United States has created and spread a web of lies about the election.“
Some more excerpts:
Biden on 1/6: “For the first time in our history, the president had not just lost an election, he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the Capitol. But they failed, they failed.” pic.twitter.com/J09azm7Z39
— The Recount (@therecount) January 6, 2022
“One year ago today, in this sacred place, democracy was attacked.”
Pres. Biden praises law enforcement, who “saved the rule of law. Our democracy held. We the people endured. We the people prevailed.” https://t.co/zrUHP6Q4NS pic.twitter.com/wNeZHf76qR
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) January 6, 2022
BIDEN: “For the first time in our history, a president had not just lost an election, he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the Capitol. But they failed. … we must make sure that such an attack never, never happens again.” pic.twitter.com/4UljF9GCic
— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) January 6, 2022
“He can’t accept he lost”
US President Joe Biden says Donald Trump “refused to accept the will of American people” and “created a web of lies”https://t.co/4mR8MlW7J1 pic.twitter.com/Cv0WzjW2h9
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 6, 2022
Biden: “You can’t love your country only when you win. You can’t obey the law only when it is convenient. You can’t be patriotic when you embrace and enable lies.” pic.twitter.com/07aAAzQL28
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 6, 2022
“The former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. He’s done so because he values power over principle…because his bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or our constitution. He can’t accept he lost.” pic.twitter.com/qQugbu1xDe
— CSPAN (@cspan) January 6, 2022
More Than a Dozen Ex-Trump Officials Meeting to ‘Try and Stop’ Former President Says Stephanie Grisham
Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham says more than a dozen ex-Trump officials are meeting next week to devise ways to “try and stop” Donald Trump, and his “extremism,” as he continues to “manipulate people and divide our country.”
Grisham, who appeared voluntarily before the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack Wednesday, told CNN Thursday that next week “a group of former Trump staff are going to come together, administration officials are going to come together and we’re going to talk about how we can formally do some things to try and stop him and also, the extremism, that that kind of violence, rhetoric that has been talked about and continues to divide our country.”
She also appeared on CNN Thursday, saying that on January 6 last year, during the attack on the Capitol, as lawmakers and law enforcement officials were begging the White House to get him to call off the attack, Trump “was in the dining room gleefully watching on his TV as he often did,” saying, “look at all of the people fighting for me,” and “hitting rewind,” and “watching it again.”
Thursday morning, the one year anniversary of Trump-supporters’ attack on the Capitol and the insurrection, Grisham told CNN “about 15” of her former colleagues, at all levels in and outside the White House, would join together to strategize on “what are the most effective tactics.”
Grisham: All I know about that day is that he was in the dining room gleefully watching on his TV as he often did… “look at all of the people fighting for me”
hitting rewind, watching again pic.twitter.com/URe2vjYBNP
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 6, 2022
News
‘Something Not Right Here’: Critics Respond to Viral Videos of ‘Very Unwell’ Ron DeSantis ‘Seemingly Gasping for Air’
Just days after reappearing in public following a two-week disappearance Ron DeSantis delivered a speech Wednesday causing critics to express concern for his health. Several videos of DeSantis, garnering nearly one million view in just a few hours, have gone viral.
“Something is not right here,” observed the activists at MeidasTouch.com, posting disturbing video and describing the Florida Republican governor as “seemingly gasping for air,” and “on the verge of tears.”
Ron DeSantis, seemingly gasping for air, on the verge of tears, during an event today. Something is not right here. pic.twitter.com/ZZyniV3O5Y
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) January 5, 2022
Here is a second angle of Ron DeSantis struggling with breathing problems during his event today. The longer this clip goes on, the worse it gets. pic.twitter.com/J9Jr55x8Py
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) January 5, 2022
Florida Politics today reported DeSantis “has only received one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.”
Attorney and activist Ron Filipkowski, a former DeSantis appointee who resigned over the far right wing governor’s COVID policies, said “Desantis looked and sounded very unwell today.”
Ron Desantis looked and sounded very unwell today. Unlike right-wingers with Biden, I did not edit or doctor this video in any way. Maybe he just had a bad breakfast. pic.twitter.com/BMymNMjAiu
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 5, 2022
“Out of breath throughout the whole speech, pausing at several moments to say ‘excuse me’ while gasping for air,” writes epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding, “the governor of Florida doesn’t seem well.”
Journalist Kaz Weida noted, “I have avoided speculating on what’s up with DeSantis disappearing for the past few weeks but this is pretty compelling evidence that something is going on.”
DeSantis has taken a highly-controversial approach the the coronavirus pandemic, choosing to discourage vaccines and preventive measures like masks and social distancing, while promoting treatments that happen to be made by a company invested in by one of his top donors.
Many over the past few weeks claimed DeSantis’ disappearance was proof he had contracted the deadly coronavirus, despite the governor not announcing any health issues. His press secretary pushed back, attacking critics and claiming he was taking care of his wife as she undergoes treatment for cancer. Just days ago on New Year’s Eve DeSantis and his wife appeared on stage at a Christian music concert. Despite her immunocompromised condition, no one was wearing masks.
News
‘Zero Indicators’: There Are ‘No Signs’ DOJ ‘Looking at Trump and His Inner Circle’ Says Top Politico Reporter
Betsy Woodruff Swan, a top reporter at Politico, on Wednesday delivered the stunning news that she has seen “zero indicators” that the Dept. of Justice under Attorney General Merrick Garland is investigating Donald Trump, the former president – or any members of his inner circle for efforts to incite the deadly January 6 insurrection that for the first time in American history led to a non-peaceful transfer of power.
“I’ve seen zero indicators whatsoever,” Woodruff Swan told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, “that the DOJ is investigating the people close to Trump and Trump himself in relation to their efforts overturn the election.”
Referring to Dept. of Justice sources as “some of the leakiest people who have ever lived in all of human history,” she noted, “I think we would know if DOJ were scrutinizing them.”
After pointing to a local investigation into Trump’s apparent voter fraud efforts in Georgia, Woodruff Swan added, “right now, no signs out of DOJ they are actually looking at Trump and his inner circle. No signs at this point that that’s about to change.”
A former federal and state prosecutor agrees:
Analyzing Garland’s remarks, reporter Betsy Woodruff Swan tells Nicolle Wallace she has “seen zero evidence that DOJ is investigating anyone close to Donald Trump.”
This is consistent with previous reporting.
Someone is selling the country the proverbial bill of goods.
— Eric Lisann (@EricLisann) January 5, 2022
