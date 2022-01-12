RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Mike Lindell Goes on Unhinged Rant Claiming He Has Evidence to Put 300 Million Americans in Jail for Election Fraud
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell argued this week that “300 million” Americans belong in jail for election fraud.
Lindell’s remarks on Real America’s Voice were first reported by Right Wing Watch.
“Everything you’re going to see over these next seven months to get rid of the [voting] machines,” he said. “You’re going to see the Supreme Court case coming out. All these great things, everybody.”
Lindell insisted that he has the “pieces of the puzzle” to prove the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump.
“And you talk about evidence,” Lindell added. “We have enough evidence to put everybody in prison for life, 300 and some million people. We have that all the way back to November and December.”
Despite his claim, Lindell did not reveal evidence that could put all Americans in jail.
Watch the video below.
Mike Lindell has never been more confident about his plan to overturn the 2020 election: “We have enough evidence to put everyone in prison for life, 300 and some million people.” Is he planning to imprison basically the entire US population? pic.twitter.com/UYfC1dR7V0
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 12, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Betsy DeVos’ Foundation Is Giving $640,000 to Right Wing Group Whose ‘Scholar’ Wrote Trump-Pence Coup Memos
The foundation belonging to anti-public school activist and former Trump Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and her husband, is handing a right wing group, The Claremont Institute, $640,000.
“The Dick and Betsy DeVos Foundation donated $240,000 to Claremont in 2020 and approved another $400,000 to be paid out in the future, tax records show,” Rolling Stone reports in an article titled, “Revealed: The Billionaires Funding the Coup’s Brain Trust.”
The Claremont Institute is home to John Eastman, who was best known (and currently serves) as the chairman of the anti-LGBTQ organization NOM, the National Organization For Marriage. Eastman agreed to “retire” as a law professor at the Chapman University School of Law exactly one week after he delivered a speech, on stage with Rudy Giuliani, at Donald Trump’s rally that preceded the violent and deadly January 6 insurrection.
But only later would Americans learn that John Eastman was the architect and author of several documents, now called the “coup memos,” detailing how Vice President Mike Pence could, effectively, steal the election for Donald Trump on the fateful day of the insurrection.
Eastman continues to serve as a Senior Fellow at The Claremont Institute, and in his role as the Founding Director of the Claremont Institute’s Center for Constitutional Jurisprudence.
The Bulwark, founded by prominent conservative never-Trumpers, last year wrote: “That Claremont has been unparalleled in its intellectual submission to Trumpism should give us pause.”
In 2019, Claremont welcomed as a Lincoln Fellow the conspiracist and “king of fake news” Jack Michael Posobiec III. Posobiec, already well known as a promoter of the Pizzagate hoax and the Seth Rich conspiracy theory, was then working as a correspondent and host for the One America News Network (OANN), which became one of the major promoters of false claims about the 2020 election. Claremont remains proud of the affiliation with Posobiec, with an institute official recently calling him “one of the best public political voices in America”—just days before it was revealed that a right-wing website Posobiec frequently promoted was a Russian disinformation project.
And among the latest crop of Lincoln Fellows is Charlie Kirk, the founder of the right-wing youth-mobilizing group Turning Point USA. Kirk bragged about sending “80+ buses full of patriots to DC to fight” for Trump on January 6. After his slimy “Falkirk Center,” co-founded with Jerry Falwell Jr., imploded, Kirk was ousted from Liberty University. The Claremont Institute has welcomed him with open arms.
As Americans now know, Eastman also counseled President Donald Trump in other areas, but in a shocking revelation which The New York Times and other news outlets reported late last year, Eastman sat in the Oval Office with Trump attempting to pressure the outgoing vice president to act to overturn a free and fair election.
Later, on January 6, Eastman, The Washington Post reported, would blame Pence for the violent attempted coup which included Trump supporters hunting for Pence inside the Capitol, a gallows and noose just outside, chanting repeatedly, “hang Mike Pence.”
What was essentially an attempted assassination of a sitting vice president came barely hours after Eastman – who to this day remains a Claremont Institute “scholar” – at the Jan. 6 spouted “conspiracy theories about voter fraud.”
Here is John Eastman, chairman of a Federalist Society practice group, at the pre-insurrection rally spouting conspiracy theories about voter fraud. He concludes: “Anybody that is not willing to stand up and [vote to overturn the election] does not deserve to be in the office!” pic.twitter.com/auD2vXSjNE
— Mark Joseph Stern ***FAIR COLAs FOR SLATE*** (@mjs_DC) January 13, 2021
The DeVos Foundation’s upcoming $400,000 donation is marked as an “unrestricted grant.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Jan. 6 Committee Turns Up Forged Documents Declaring Trump the Election Winner in Pivotal States: Report
The House select committee has been investigating Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure individual states to declare him the winner of the 2020 election.
Lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection have obtained thousands of records from state officials — including forged certificates declaring him the winner in both Arizona and Michigan — and interviewed numerous witnesses, including the Democratic secretaries of state in each of those states, reported Politico.
“They mostly discussed election administration in Arizona, the 2020 elections, threats/harassment directed toward the office, and the Cyber Ninja’s partisan ballot review,” said a spokesperson for Arizona secretary of state Katie Hobbs.
Arizona took legal action against one of the pro-Trump “sovereign citizen” group, whose leader met with Rudy Giuliani in December 2020, by sending a cease-and-desist letter ordering them to stop using the state seal and referred the matter to the state attorney general.
RELATED: Riot committee ‘aggressively’ shifts focus to criminal conspiracy charges against Trump and GOP lawmakers: report
“By affixing the state seal to documents containing false and misleading information about the results of Arizona’s November 3, 2020 General Election, you undermine the confidence in our democratic institutions,” Hobbs wrote to one of the pro-Trump groups.
The committee has also obtained emails, texts and phone recordings that include a text message from then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger.
“Mr Secretary. Mark Meadows here,” reads the Nov. 19, 2020, message. “If you could give me a brief call at your convenience. Thank you.”
The committee also received a Dec. 22, 2020, email from Raffensperger aide Jordan Fuchs to Meadows asking the White House official to “clarify a few items” about absentee ballots, along with emails between Sen. Lindsey Graham’s and Raffensperger’s offices showing how the GOP senator came to call the secretary of state about two weeks after the 2020 election.
“Hope you are doing well,” said a Graham staffer on Nov. 12, 2020. “Senator Graham has requested a call w/ Sec. Raffensperger at his earliest convenience.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Abject, Pitiful Cowardice’: Texas GOP Blasted for Attacking Masks and Promoting Waiting in Long Lines to Vote
The Texas GOP has spent more than a year – since before the 2020 election – working hard to make it easier to contract the deadly coronavirus and harder vote. Their actions have lead to a huge number of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. And long voting lines statewide.
On Friday the Texas GOP’s official, verified Twitter account garnered a great deal of attention after posting a meme taunting Lone Star State voters and those forced to wait in long lines – not to vote, but to get tested for COVID-19:
If you can wait in line for a covid test, you can wait in line to vote. pic.twitter.com/Y8YrKEspYP
— Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) January 7, 2022
Not satisfied with the anger that tweet elicited (more on that in a moment) Lone Star State Republicans added insult to actual injury, calling masks to reduce the spread of coronavirus “dumb.”
Masks are dumb
— Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) January 7, 2022
And then, making clear they wanted to attack the left, they added this essentially anti-LGBTQ tweet:
wow, this made the pronouns in bio people big mad.
— Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) January 7, 2022
it’s important to note that Texas ranks number two in total coronavirus cases and deaths. As of 5 PM Friday Texas has recorded an addition 50,415 cases for just the one day.
Here’s an actual photo from the Texas GOP’s Facebook page:
Here’s how some are responding:
The ghost of Herman Cain is smiling up at you. pic.twitter.com/eFt8D2bCui
— Nameless Individual (@mvocc) January 7, 2022
— RealGJZig ???? #Antifascist ?????????????? (@REALgjzig) January 7, 2022
How strong is that faith when you can’t breathe? #sciencewillwin pic.twitter.com/DdCwUaqC0e
— Natasha?BeTheChange (@natashablue22) January 7, 2022
Should Texans use these tweets to stay warm when their power goes out again for days?
— Chris Hennessey (@chrishennessey) January 7, 2022
We get it. You hate your fellow Americans, you want them to die but you don’t want them to vote.
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 7, 2022
Multiple rightwing radio hosts could not be reached for comment without a seance.
— LuciaMF (@Lucia_Flevares) January 7, 2022
Thanks but I think I’ll go with $25 to these people. pic.twitter.com/8ToahAXVrv
— Tisairi (@Tisairi) January 7, 2022
“If our incompetence and malignancy can force you to wait in line for a covid test, our abject, pitiful cowardice (of fair elections) can make you wait in line to vote.” – fixed it for you
— Geoff (get vaccinated!) Nesnow (@DonotInnovate) January 7, 2022
Image: Matt Rinaldi, Chair, Texas GOP
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Jan. 6 Committee Turns Up Forged Documents Declaring Trump the Election Winner in Pivotal States: Report
- 'ENGAGED IN INSURRECTION OR REBELLION'2 days ago
Cawthorn Violated Constitution’s Ban on Insurrection – Ineligible to Run for Re-Election Voters’ Challenge Charges
- URINE TROUBLE2 days ago
‘I Drink My Own Urine!’: Anti-Vaxxer Declares God Has Made Pee a COVID Cure
- PREVENTING DEATH2 days ago
Psaki Forced to Tell Doocy Difference Between Getting COVID and Getting Hospitalized on His First Day Back From COVID
- DEPLOYING 'METAPHORS OF DEATH'2 days ago
Fox News Promotes Provocateur Who Called for ‘Kill Shot’ Against Dr. Anthony Fauci
- BREAKING NEWS3 days ago
AOC Announces Positive Coronavirus Test and Symptoms After Traveling to Florida
- 'IMPOSSIBLE TO HAVE FAIR ELECTIONS GOING FORWARD'2 days ago
McConnell So Terrified of Biden Voting Rights Legislation He Just Walked Away From Opportunity to Pass 20 GOP Bills
- 'YOU'RE GOING TO PRISON'2 days ago
‘Dirty Traitor’ Jim Jordan Mocked for Refusing to Comply With Jan. 6 Committee – After Declaring ‘Nothing to Hide’