January 6 Committee to Ask Fox News Host for ‘Voluntary’ Cooperation With Investigation: Report

The bipartisan House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack is preparing to ask far right Fox News host Sean Hannity for his voluntary cooperation in its investigation. His attorney, who has also represented Donald Trump, has already issued an attack, falsely claiming it would be a First Amendment issue despite the request reportedly being voluntary.

“Hannity is one of the most prominent media figures in America and was a close adviser to Donald Trump throughout his presidency,” Axios’ Jonathan Swan reports in his scoop revealing the Committee’s plans to approach the controversial Fox News host. “The committee revealed last month that Hannity texted then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during the riot to urge him to get Trump to stop his supporters.”

During the Trump presidency there were multiple reports revealing Hannity spoke with Trump “every night” to give advice, a highly-unusual relationship.

RELATED: Donald Trump Talks to Sean Hannity All the Time – Including Every Night Right Before Bed

“If true,” Hannity attorney Jay Sekulow told Axios, “any such request would raise serious constitutional issues including First Amendment concerns regarding freedom of the press.”

In 2018 ThinkProgress described Sekulow as “a flamboyant religious conservative known for enriching himself through charities he leads.”

Hannity texted then-Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during the Jan. 6 insurrection, asking for Trump to “make a statement” and “Ask people to leave the Capitol.”