Jan. 6 Committee Invites Ivanka Trump to Chat – Reveals She Was in the Oval Office During Pence Pressure Campaign

The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack is formally asking former First Daughter and White House Senior Advisor Ivanka Trump to voluntarily agree to speak with its investigators.

CNN calls it “a major step for the panel closing in on the former President’s inner circle.”

The unusually long 11-page letter the Committee sent to Ivanka Trump reveals she was in the Oval Office during attempts to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to unlawfully act to overturn the free and fair 2020 election.

This is the second legal hurdle for the former president’s eldest daughter. Earlier this week the New York Attorney General “took legal action to compel Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump to appear for sworn testimony as part of the office’s ongoing civil investigation into the Trump Organization’s financial dealings.”