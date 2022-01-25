Alex Jones Reveals He Spoke to Jan. 6 Committee – Calls Questions ‘Reasonable’ but Pleaded the Fifth 100 Times

Conspiracy theorist and former major Trump MAGA activist Alex Jones was subpoenaed by the January 6 Committee last year and revealed on his streaming radio show Monday night he testified earlier that day.

The far right-wing extremist who hosts white nationalists and white supremacists called the Committee’s questions “overall pretty reasonable,” Politico reports. He also “said the Jan. 6 committee seemed to have a lot of detailed information about him — that they displayed images of text messages he had with Wren and Cindy Chafian, who organized a pro-Trump rally on Jan. 5.”

Politico’s Kyle Cheney tweeted, “They had LOTS of his texts, Jones said.”

He also told listeners he had pleaded the Fifth over 100 times.

Others who have pleaded the Fifth to the January 6 Committee include Roger Stone, former Trump DOJ official Jeffrey Clark, and the Federalist Society’s and National Organization For Marriage’s John Eastman, who penned the coup memos.