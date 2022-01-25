RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Alex Jones Reveals He Spoke to Jan. 6 Committee – Calls Questions ‘Reasonable’ but Pleaded the Fifth 100 Times
Conspiracy theorist and former major Trump MAGA activist Alex Jones was subpoenaed by the January 6 Committee last year and revealed on his streaming radio show Monday night he testified earlier that day.
The far right-wing extremist who hosts white nationalists and white supremacists called the Committee’s questions “overall pretty reasonable,” Politico reports. He also “said the Jan. 6 committee seemed to have a lot of detailed information about him — that they displayed images of text messages he had with Wren and Cindy Chafian, who organized a pro-Trump rally on Jan. 5.”
Politico’s Kyle Cheney tweeted, “They had LOTS of his texts, Jones said.”
He also told listeners he had pleaded the Fifth over 100 times.
Others who have pleaded the Fifth to the January 6 Committee include Roger Stone, former Trump DOJ official Jeffrey Clark, and the Federalist Society’s and National Organization For Marriage’s John Eastman, who penned the coup memos.
Georgia Republicans Push Bill Banning All Government Mandates of ‘Any Vaccination’ Including in Public Schools
Georgia Senate Republicans are pushing a bill that would end any requirements for any vaccinations by any state or local government agency or office in the Peach State, including vaccines for children entering public school.
The bill also bans any government agency from requiring private companies or entities from requiring any proof of any vaccination.
The bill, SB 345, was filed on January 14 with five original co-sponsors. It now has 17, including state Senator Jeff Mullis, whose campaign website prominently features photos of him with former Vice President Mike Pence, and former President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump, Jr.
“No agency shall require proof of any vaccination of any person as a condition of providing any service or access to any facility, issuing any license, permit, or other type of authorization, or performing any duty of such agency,” the bill’s text reads in part.
Georgia State Law law professor Anthony Michael Kreis posted Georgia’s school vaccine requirements, suggesting those would be optional were the bill to become law.
Legislation has been introduced in the Georgia Senate with to ban any public entity from requiring *any* vaccination as a precondition for services or facility access, wiping out the preexisting standards. #gapol https://t.co/uKg5Y85T71 pic.twitter.com/TsyljBC10x
— Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) January 24, 2022
The CDC recommends a list of about 17 different vaccines children should have before entering school. The list includes inoculations against diseases, often deadly, including Hepatitis B, Rotavirus, Diphtheria, tetanus, & acellular pertussis, Haemophilus influenzae type b, Pneumococcal conjugate, Inactivated poliovirus, Influenza, Measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), Varicella, Hepatitis A, Tetanus, diphtheria, & acellular pertussis, Human papillomavirus, Meningococcal, Meningococcal B, and Pneumococcal polysaccharide.
Democratic Congressman Says Tucker Carlson’s Viewers ‘Upset We’re Not Siding With Russia’
As tensions heat up between the United States and Russia over Vladimir Putin’s unlawful attacks on Ukraine one Democratic Congressman says he’s getting calls from Fox News viewers who think the U.S. should side with Russia.
“My office is now getting calls from folks who say they watch Tucker Carlson and are upset that we’re not siding with Russia in its threats to invade Ukraine, and who want me to support Russia’s ‘reasonable’ positions,” writes Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ).
For nearly three years during the Obama administration, Malinowski served as Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor. He now sits on the House’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, Committee on Homeland Security, and Subcommittee on Intelligence and Counterterrorism.
For years Tucker Carlson has been advancing Russian propaganda, as he did here in November of 2019, only to be forced to walk back his comments later that same evening.
“Why shouldn’t I root for Russia? Which I am.”
– Tucker Carlson, Nov. 25, 2019pic.twitter.com/6cjRnjk5uW
— David Badash (@davidbadash) January 24, 2022
U.S. Naval War College professor Tom Nichols weighed in on Rep. Malinowski’s remarks, observing “Republicans are the Russia Party now.”
“For years,” adds political commentator Jared Yates Sexton, “the American Right has been drawing together with Putinist illiberalism’s antidemocratic, Christian theocratic, white supremacist construction. The divide we have in this country breaks down along these lines. None of this is a surprise or accidental.”
“We’ve been trying to tell you for years now this was happening. The Republican Party and its growing authoritarianism sides with Putin, Orbán, and illiberalism everywhere,” he continues. “It’s an international movement and this Ukraine situation only makes that more clear.”
Propaganda and political warfare historian and former NATO civilian official Mark R. Jacobson adds: “This is exactly how Russian disinformation/subversion works – they put out a talking point to advance their foreign policy goals & a set of perfidious pundits parrot the point.”
Matt Gaetz Casually Throws in a Homophobic Slur During Interview With Steve Bannon (Video)
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) used a homophobic slur in an interview with former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon while supporting Newt Gingrich’s attack on Democrats.
Gingrich promised Republicans will throw members of the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack in jail, after a week of multiple bombshell revelations culminating with House investigators receiving a massive number of Trump White House documents the former president tried for months to block.
“Newt’s right, we are going to take power,” said Gaetz, who reportedly is under DOJ investigation for alleged child sex trafficking, having sex with an under-aged teen, and obstruction of justice.
“And when we do, it’s not going to be the days of Paul Ryan and Trey Gowdy, where the Republicans go limp-wristed where they lose their backbone and fail to send a single subpoena,” the Florida Republican Congressman said, throwing in a homophobic slur that is used to depict weakness.
“No, it’s going to be the days of Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene and you know what, we’re going to get answers, real answers about what happened in the election,” he said, before continuing to spin far right-wing conspiracy theories.
“Answers about the Wuhan Institute of Virology and certainly answers about a Department of Justice and a national security apparatus that has gone totally off the rails,” he claimed. “They have become the enforcement wing of the Democratic Party. The entire country knows it. And you know what we need? Honest, fair, real application of the laws in our country,” he said, after endorsing the imprisonment of political opponents.
Matt Gaetz to Steve Bannon: “You know what, Newt’s right! We are going to take power. And when we do, it’s not going to be the days of Paul Ryan and Trey Gowdy where the Republicans go limp-wristed, where they lose their backbone, and they fail to send a single subpoena.” pic.twitter.com/tqA7Z0fUf3
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 24, 2022
