RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘What Wannabe Totalitarian, Fascist Dictators Do’: Alarm Over DeSantis Move to Form His Own ‘Personal Militia’
Critics are responding with alarm to news Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis is asking for millions of taxpayer funds to create his own militia force, separate from the existing National Guard.
CNN calls it “a World War II-era civilian military force that he, not the Pentagon, would control.” And while the law allows for the move, it was created “as a temporary force to fill the void left behind” when the state’s National Guard was deployed overseas, and “disbanded after the war ended.”
But the highly-controversial Florida Republican, seen as one of the top 2024 GOP presidential candidates, is also making clear his motives are a further escalation in his war of words against the Biden administration.
“DeSantis also said this unit, called the Florida State Guard, would be ‘not encumbered by the federal government.’ He said this force would give him ‘the flexibility and the ability needed to respond to events in our state in the most effective way possible.'”
For some reason, Ron Desantis now feels the need to create a state militia under his control. pic.twitter.com/q4EJUEGG4i
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 3, 2021
It’s also being seen as one more potential attack on science during the coronavirus pandemic era. All National Guard members must be vaccinated. DeSantis opposes all vaccine and mask mandates and has invited unvaccinated, fired police officers from others states to move to Florida – and offering them a $5000 payment.
Former Florida Gov. Charlie Crist, now a U.S. Congressman but running to unseat DeSantis, called DeSantis’ militia a “handpicked secret police” force.
No Governor should have his own handpicked secret police. https://t.co/BWEPhM5rHa
— Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) December 2, 2021
Perhaps one of the strongest warnings comes from SiriusXM Progress host Dean Obeidallah, who calls it “the beginning of a ‘Red Army’ as the GOP prepares for war.”
DeSantis also said this unit would be “not encumbered by the federal government.” In other words it would be Ron DeSantis personal militia. You know like political leaders in Iraq and Syria have. #TrumpsRedArmy https://t.co/rmZ93fa7mr
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) December 3, 2021
“The same Republicans who claim Jan 6 was not a terrorist attack but just a ‘tourist visit’ now tell us not to be concerned with Ron DeSantis forming a personal militia that he says will ‘not encumbered by the federal government,'” Obeidallah adds. “This is a Red Army!!!”
MSNBC’s Joy Reid likened the move to fascism, asking: “So… y’all know this is fascisty bananas, right…?”
Attorney and DeSantis critic Daniel Uhlfelder noted the governor’s “classic authoritarian move” on bringing his son to the announcement.
In a classic authoritarian move Ron DeSantis brought his young son to brag about announcement of his reinstatement of long defunct Florida state guard.
The Florida state guard would be under DeSantis’s sole power without any interference.
@RemoveRon pic.twitter.com/tr6HyDJmZL
— Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) December 3, 2021
“More setting up for 2024 coup!” tweeted Amy Siskind, The New Agenda founder and author of The Weekly List.
Research and strategic communication CEO Fernand Amandi describes DeSantis’ move as “What wannabe totalitarian, fascist, authoritarian dictators do.”
Newsmax Host Falsely Attacks Biden and Entire Democratic Party for Declaring ‘War on Christianity’
A host on the far right wing cable and streaming TV channel Newsmax has declared the entire Democratic Party, including its devoutly-Catholic President, has “declared war,” not on just Christmas, but on “Christianity” itself. That would be extremely surprising to the majority of Democratic registered voters who self-identify as Christian.
The revelation of a “war on Christianity” comes in a wide-ranging attack on the left from the Newsmax host Friday morning, who decided to attack the White House’s highly-praised Christmas decorations this year, which were designed by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.
“This week is about Christmas at the White House,” the host declared. “I love Christmas decorations. But this looks a little like a Carnival Cruise especially from an administration and political party as a whole that has declared war on Christianity for a while now.”
Watch:
Newsmax host objects to the White House Christmas decorations because the administration “has declared war on Christianity” pic.twitter.com/7Rcb9JEAcK
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) December 3, 2021
Watch: Bigoted NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson Berates Democratic Lawmaker for Denouncing His Anti-LGBTQ Hate Speech
North Carolina’s Republican Lt. Governor Mark Robinson lashed out at a Democratic state lawmaker after she delivered a speech urging elected leaders to try to understand and equally represent all their constituents, including people of color and LGBTQ people.
“Next time before you get ready to say something on that floor come see me,” Robinson barked at state Sen. Julie Mayfield after her speech, suggesting he had power over her and she needed his permission to speak about him, as video shot by Democratic state Senator Natasha Marcus shows:
My colleague @MayfieldforNC made statements in support of #LGBTQ Equality during session tonight. The Lt Gov was so mad that he berated Sen Mayfield outside the chamber. I caught the tail end of his rant on video. pic.twitter.com/8EuCPYkhwz
— Senator Natasha Marcus (@NatashaMarcusNC) November 29, 2021
Mayfield did not mention Robinson by name during her speech.
Robinson has been criticized for months over his repeated remarks attacking LGBTQ people, including calling them “filthy,” calling transgender people “pure lunacy” and “demonic,” and claiming they want to molest children, describing straight relationships as “superior” to gay ones – and saying even cow manure has more purpose than same-sex marriage. Robinson, who uses the church as a shield for his bigotry, last month appeared to “jokingly” threaten any IRS agents who might come to his home.
“Robinson ‘berated’ state Sen. Julie Mayfield,” The News & Observer reports, “and wagged his finger in front of her face, saying he didn’t appreciate her ‘equating Black people with gay people,’ according to Mayfield and another lawmaker who witnessed the encounter. Robinson’s comments were in response to a speech Mayfield gave,” in which she “highlighted deadly violence against Black people and discrimination against LGBTQ people.”
“It is convenient fiction that we can say something in a particular forum and not expect to be held accountable for those words in another,” Mayfield said, referring to several instances in which Robinson has made anti-LGBTQ comments and made national headlines. “We are elected officials. And if we can’t respect our constituents rather than viciously attack some of them, then maybe we’re in the wrong job.”
Sen. Marcus described Robinson’s attack on Mayfield as “a rant.”
“He berated her, and he yelled as loudly as he could,” Marcus added. “Sen. Mayfield’s remarks speak what’s in the hearts of most North Carolinians, and the fact that it set the lieutenant governor off that much is shocking to me.”
For the record, Sen Mayfield’s floor remarks were full of compassion for all people. She believes, as I do, that elected reps should not speak in hateful terms about our constituents. The struggle for civil rights is ongoing. Here is what she said that enraged the bully Lt Gov: pic.twitter.com/IGeXWBcTbS
— Senator Natasha Marcus (@NatashaMarcusNC) November 30, 2021
Michigan School Shooting Suspect’s Mom Thanked Trump for Right to Bear Arms in Vulgar 2016 Open Letter
The mother of Michigan school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley — 43-year-old Jennifer Crumbley — penned an open letter to then-president-elect Donald Trump in 2016, thanking him for “allowing my right to bear arms.”
The Daily Beast reported Wednesday that Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said her office is considering whether to criminally charge the 15-year-old’s parents, who have declined to speak with investigators.
Ethan Crumbley is accused of killing four students and injuring seven others, including a teacher, at Michigan’s Oxford High School on Tuesday. After the shooting, Crumbley surrendered and handed over a semi-automatic handgun purchased by his father on Black Friday.
In November 2016, Jennifer Crumbley posted her open letter to Trump on her blog, the Daily Beast reported. Her husband, James Crumbley, wrote above a link to his wife’s open letter on Facebook, “My wife can be spot on. Sometimes.”
READ MORE: Suspect in Michigan school shooting identified as Ethan Crumbley — parents face potential charges
In her letter, Jennifer Crumbley referenced Trump’s infamous Access Hollywood tape.
“You made the famous ‘grab them in the p*ssy’ comment, did it offend me? No,” she wrote to Trump. “I say things all the time that people take the wrong way, do I mean them, not always. Do I agree that you should of [sic] shown your tax returns? No. I don’t care what you do or maybe don’t pay in taxes, I think those are personal and if the Gov’t can lock someone up over $10,000 of unpaid taxes and you slipped on by, then that shows the corruption.”
According to the Daily Beast, Jennifer Crumbley went on to tell Trump that she hoped he would “really uncover the politicians for what I believe they really are.”
NEW –
On the Lamb?: FBI Now Searching for Parents of Michigan Accused High School Shooter – Sheriff Says They’re ‘Missing’
“She was in favor of Trump’s long-promised border wall, and noted that she was ‘not racist’ because her grandfather ‘came straight off the boat in Italy,'” the site reported.
Jennifer Crumbley worked as a real-estate broker, but her staff bio reportedly has been taken down in the wake of the shooting.
“As a female and a Realtor, thank you for allowing my right to bear arms,” she wrote in her open letter to Trump. “Allowing me to be protected if I show a home to someone with bad intentions. Thank you for respecting that Amendment.”
Crumbley also “complained about parents at other schools where the ‘kids come from illegal immigrant parents’ and ‘don’t care about learning,'” according to the Daily Beast.
Her letter was signed, “A hard working Middle Class Law Abiding Citizen who is sick of getting f*cked in the ass and would rather be grabbed by the p*ssy.”
Image: James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of alleged Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley, appeared virtually at his arraignment on Wednesday. (Rochester Hills District Court)
