Rick Perry Sent Mark Meadows Damning Text Suggesting He Just Ignore Millions of Voters to Overturn Election: Report
Former Trump Energy Secretary and former longtime Texas GOP Governor Rick Perry is believed to be the author of a damning text sent to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows telling him to just ignore the votes of millions of American citizens, have several states randomly choose different electors, and then just hand it off to the U.S. Supreme Court if it got challenged.
The assertion the text came from Perry – or at least from Perry’s cell phone – comes from investigators on the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, CNN reports. Perry, through a spokesperson, denies the allegation, but the committee provided proof.
The Committee provided a screenshot of the text’s contents:
CNN adds that the “cell phone number the text was sent from, obtained from a source knowledgeable about the investigation, appears in databases as being registered to a James Richard Perry of Texas, the former governor’s full name.”
Additionally, that “number is also associated in a second database as registered to a Department of Energy email address associated with Perry when he was secretary.”
Perry resigned as Energy Secretary in 2019.
Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Retired Psy-Ops Officer Who Circulated 38-Page Coup PowerPoint Memo
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has subpoenaed a retired information warfare Army Colonel Phil Waldron, who reportedly circulated a damning 38-page PowerPoint that has been described as the coup memo.
Several news outlets report Waldron authored or contributed to the 38-page memo.
The New York Times calls that memo a “detailed and extreme plan to overturn the 2020 election.”
“The document he reportedly provided to administration officials and members of Congress is an alarming blueprint for overturning a nationwide election,” Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said in a press release.
Last week The Times called Waldron “an influential voice in the movement to challenge the election,” reporting that he had “said on Friday from a bar he owns outside Austin, Texas, that he had circulated the document — titled ‘Election Fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for 6 JAN’ — among Mr. Trump’s allies and on Capitol Hill before the attack. Mr. Waldron said that he did not personally send the document to Mr. Meadows, but that it was possible someone on his team had passed it along to the former chief of staff.”
Also last week The Washington Post reported Waldron “said that he visited the White House on multiple occasions after the election, spoke with President Donald Trump’s chief of staff ‘maybe eight to 10 times’ and briefed several members of Congress on the eve of the Jan. 6 riot.”
Here is the subpoena from Chairman Thompson:
The 1/6 committee just subpoenaed James Waldron, who circulated the Coup PowerPoint: pic.twitter.com/v3BFGt2r7C
— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) December 16, 2021
Democratic Congressman Delivers 5 Word Response to Russian Lawmaker Calling Him a ‘Bastard’ Who Should Be Kidnapped
U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) isn’t shying away from a fight with a Russian lawmaker who didn’t like his remarks about Ukraine.
“Appearing on state TV show 60 Minutes on Wednesday,” The Daily Beast reports, “State Duma member and chairman of Russia’s nationalist Rodina party Aleksei Zhuravlyov openly advocated for the abduction and imprisonment of U.S Congressman Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) over comments he made about how to handle the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis.”
Congressman Gallego, an Iraq War veteran, has been calling for the U.S. to increase support of Ukraine, including with advanced military equipment as they face aggression from Vladimir Putin. Reports from the U.S. government say the Russian President is expected to amass an army of 175,000 on the Russia-Ukraine border by next month, possibly to invade the U.S. ally.
Gallego said that Ukraine should be provided with more advanced weaponry that “will actually put a toll on the Russian troop movements and, you know, unfortunately that means we have to kill some Russians.” He added that Russians “only understand pure power, and we have to give the Ukrainian army and special forces the ability to do that.”
In response, Zhuravlyov said of Gallego, “This is how we should be dealing with these bastards. We can grab him out of Ukraine and there’s nothing they could do, with our capabilities.”
Congressman Gallego offered up a five word response:
Fuck around and find out. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/buuFM7GBtm
— Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) December 15, 2021
DC Attorney General Karl Racine to Make ‘Major Announcement’ About the January 6th Insurrection at Noon
The Attorney General for the District of Columbia, Karl Racine, Tuesday morning said he will make a “major announcement about the January 6th insurrection” at noon today.
Racine is the locally-elected attorney general, not a federal government prosecutor.
Today at noon I’ll be holding a press conference to make a major announcement about the January 6th insurrection. Watch live on Twitter or Facebook.
— AG Karl A. Racine (@AGKarlRacine) December 14, 2021
On Monday U.S. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced she was joining Racine and “leaders from the States United Democracy Center and the Anti-Defamation League to make a major announcement regarding the January 6 insurrection and those responsible for it.”
UPDATE:
We’re making a big announcement about accountability for the January 6th insurrection. Watch live, here: https://t.co/QEPmHIYFUZ
— AG Karl A. Racine (@AGKarlRacine) December 14, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated.
