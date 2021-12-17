Rick Perry Sent Mark Meadows Damning Text Suggesting He Just Ignore Millions of Voters to Overturn Election: Report

Former Trump Energy Secretary and former longtime Texas GOP Governor Rick Perry is believed to be the author of a damning text sent to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows telling him to just ignore the votes of millions of American citizens, have several states randomly choose different electors, and then just hand it off to the U.S. Supreme Court if it got challenged.

The assertion the text came from Perry – or at least from Perry’s cell phone – comes from investigators on the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, CNN reports. Perry, through a spokesperson, denies the allegation, but the committee provided proof.

The Committee provided a screenshot of the text’s contents:

CNN adds that the “cell phone number the text was sent from, obtained from a source knowledgeable about the investigation, appears in databases as being registered to a James Richard Perry of Texas, the former governor’s full name.”

Additionally, that “number is also associated in a second database as registered to a Department of Energy email address associated with Perry when he was secretary.”

Perry resigned as Energy Secretary in 2019.