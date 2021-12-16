Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Retired Psy-Ops Officer Who Circulated 38-Page Coup PowerPoint Memo

The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has subpoenaed a retired information warfare Army Colonel Phil Waldron, who reportedly circulated a damning 38-page PowerPoint that has been described as the coup memo.

Several news outlets report Waldron authored or contributed to the 38-page memo.

The New York Times calls that memo a “detailed and extreme plan to overturn the 2020 election.”

“The document he reportedly provided to administration officials and members of Congress is an alarming blueprint for overturning a nationwide election,” Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said in a press release.

Last week The Times called Waldron “an influential voice in the movement to challenge the election,” reporting that he had “said on Friday from a bar he owns outside Austin, Texas, that he had circulated the document — titled ‘Election Fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for 6 JAN’ — among Mr. Trump’s allies and on Capitol Hill before the attack. Mr. Waldron said that he did not personally send the document to Mr. Meadows, but that it was possible someone on his team had passed it along to the former chief of staff.”

Also last week The Washington Post reported Waldron “said that he visited the White House on multiple occasions after the election, spoke with President Donald Trump’s chief of staff ‘maybe eight to 10 times’ and briefed several members of Congress on the eve of the Jan. 6 riot.”

Here is the subpoena from Chairman Thompson:

The 1/6 committee just subpoenaed James Waldron, who circulated the Coup PowerPoint: pic.twitter.com/v3BFGt2r7C — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) December 16, 2021