Mark Meadows Is Suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi After Failing to Show for Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena

Mark Meadows has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, and nine members of the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.

The former Trump White House chief of staff and former Republican U.S. Congressman refused to honor the lawful subpoena he received from the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack. Meadows, who is also the and former chairman of the far right House Freedom Caucus, filed a civil lawsuit Tuesday.

The suit, according to NBC 4 Investigative Reporter Scott MacFarlane, is suing Pelosi, and nine Committee members, among them Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, Liz Cheney, Adam Schiff, Jamie Raskin, and Zoe Lofgren:

Buzzfeed’s Zoe Tillman has the initial list:

Mark Meadows is suing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Jan. 6 committee, the case is docketed in federal district court in DC but the complaint isn't up yet (HT @woodruffbets) pic.twitter.com/pauTagphXZ — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) December 8, 2021

