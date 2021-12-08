Mark Meadows to Face Criminal Contempt of Congress Proceedings for Refusing to Show Up for Subpoenaed Deposition

Mark Meadows will face criminal contempt of Congress proceedings after he refused to appear as ordered by a legal subpoena from the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack. The former Trump White House chief of staff initially had agreed to co-operate but his former boss reportedly was furious and Meadows quickly flip-flopped.

“The Select Committee is left with no choice but to advance contempt proceedings and recommend that the body in which Mr. Meadows once served refer him for criminal prosecution,” committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said in a letter, CNN reports.

The Select Committee on Tuesday blasted Meadows via Twitter, saying: “Mark Meadows has informed the Select Committee that he does not intend to cooperate further despite his apparent willingness to provide details about the January 6th attack, including conversations with President Trump, in the book he is now promoting and selling.”

Meadows is attempting to claim executive privilege, something legal experts say he is not entitled to do. They also say that given he is publishing a book based on his time in the White House any claims of privilege are false.