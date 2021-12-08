BREAKING NEWS
Mark Meadows to Face Criminal Contempt of Congress Proceedings for Refusing to Show Up for Subpoenaed Deposition
Mark Meadows will face criminal contempt of Congress proceedings after he refused to appear as ordered by a legal subpoena from the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack. The former Trump White House chief of staff initially had agreed to co-operate but his former boss reportedly was furious and Meadows quickly flip-flopped.
“The Select Committee is left with no choice but to advance contempt proceedings and recommend that the body in which Mr. Meadows once served refer him for criminal prosecution,” committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said in a letter, CNN reports.
The Select Committee on Tuesday blasted Meadows via Twitter, saying: “Mark Meadows has informed the Select Committee that he does not intend to cooperate further despite his apparent willingness to provide details about the January 6th attack, including conversations with President Trump, in the book he is now promoting and selling.”
Meadows is attempting to claim executive privilege, something legal experts say he is not entitled to do. They also say that given he is publishing a book based on his time in the White House any claims of privilege are false.
Mark Meadows Is Suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi After Failing to Show for Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena
Mark Meadows has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, and nine members of the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
The former Trump White House chief of staff and former Republican U.S. Congressman refused to honor the lawful subpoena he received from the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack. Meadows, who is also the and former chairman of the far right House Freedom Caucus, filed a civil lawsuit Tuesday.
The suit, according to NBC 4 Investigative Reporter Scott MacFarlane, is suing Pelosi, and nine Committee members, among them Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, Liz Cheney, Adam Schiff, Jamie Raskin, and Zoe Lofgren:
Buzzfeed’s Zoe Tillman has the initial list:
Mark Meadows is suing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Jan. 6 committee, the case is docketed in federal district court in DC but the complaint isn't up yet (HT @woodruffbets) pic.twitter.com/pauTagphXZ
— Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) December 8, 2021
Details to follow.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Jan. 6 Committee Files Subpoenas for Phone Records of Over 100 People Including Many Trump Associates
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has officially issued subpoenas to wireless companies for the phone records of over 100 people, a “substantial” number of them Trump associates, in an effort to piece together the actions of Donald Trump and his inner circle on the day of the violent insurrection.
The records do not include actual voice or text content, but rather who called or texted whom, when, for how long, CNN reports, and possibly from where.
Included in the massive list is Mark Meadows, the former Trump White House chief of staff.
The data should give the Committee “the ability to draw a web of communications before, during and after the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.”
CNN adds that one subpoena it reviewed “requests ‘all call, message, Internet Protocol and data connection detail records associated with the phone number’ from November 1, 2020 through January 31, 2021. The letter also asks for information related to phone numbers, IP addresses and devices that the account in question has communicated with.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
‘Surgically Excised Minority Communities’: DOJ Announces It’s Suing Texas Over Gerrymandered Redistricting Maps
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland hasa just announced the Dept. of Justice is suing the State of Texas for violating the Voting Rights Act.
AG Garland in a news briefing says Black and Latino voters were gerrymandered out of representation despite their increased numbers in the state.
Attorney General Merrick Garland announces DOJ is suing Texas for redistricting plans discriminating against “Latino and Black voters to vote on account of their race, color or membership in a language minority group.” pic.twitter.com/pD299xCgRf
— The Recount (@therecount) December 6, 2021
Politico’s Ally Mutnick sums up:
The suit alleges GOP mapmakers:
>> eliminated a Latino opportunity district in the redraw of #TX23 (Tony Gonzales’ West Texas seat)
>> did not draw a new Latino opportunity seat in Houston’s Harris County
>> “surgically excised minority communities” from DFW Metroplex area https://t.co/gUzLw2NVny
— Ally Mutnick (@allymutnick) December 6, 2021
Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta accused Texas of redrawing “with discriminatory intent.”
She told reporters the DOJ lawsuit “alleges that the redistricting plans approved by the Texas state legislature and signed into law by the governor will deny Black and Latino voters an equal opportunity to participate in the voting process and to elect representatives of their choice in violation of the Voting Rights Act. Our complaint also alleges that several of those districts were drawn with discriminatory intent. Texas’s 2021 redistricting plans were enacted through a rushed process with minimal opportunity for public comment without any expert testimony, and with an overall disregard for the massive minority population growth in Texas over the last decade.”
“Texas’s population grew by 4 million people from 2010 to 2020. And 95% of that growth came from minority populations. Despite the significant increase in the number and proportion of eligible Latino and Black voters in Texas, the newly enacted redistricting plans will not allow minority voters an equal opportunity to elect representatives of their choice. Instead, our investigation determined that Texas says redistricting plans will dilute the increased minority voting strength.”
Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta on DOJ lawsuit against Texas over voting rights violations:
“The attorney general has made clear that the Justice Department will not stand idly by in the face of unlawful attempts to restrict access to the ballot.” pic.twitter.com/59i7WGr9Jz
— The Recount (@therecount) December 6, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story.
