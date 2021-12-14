'CANCEL CULTURE'
House GOP Tries to Silence Hoyer by Complaining He ‘Disparaged’ a Republican – After Greene Called Dems ‘Communists’
House Republicans late Tuesday afternoon tried to silence Democratic Majority Leader Steny Hoyer by claiming he “disparaged” one of their members, U.S. Rep. Jim Banks (R-PA) – hours after U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called all Democrats in Congress “communists” without a word of complaint from anyone.
Leader Hoyer (photo, left) was speaking in favor of the bipartisan Select Committee on the January 6 Attack’s referral of Mark Meadows to the Dept. of Justice for criminal prosecution, and responded to one of Rep. Banks’ (photo right) remarks. But in a delay tactic Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) interjected and “demanded” the clerk “take down the words” – to remove Hoyer’s remarks from the record, which would not only delay Tuesday’s vote but block Hoyer from speaking for the rest of the evening.
Debate has stopped because Republicans are offended pic.twitter.com/2qlkhQpGEQ
— Acyn (@Acyn) December 14, 2021
Just hours earlier Congresswoman Greene literally called all Democrats “communists”, and then bragged about doing so on Twitter:
The job of Congress is make laws, not enforce them.
But the Communists in charge of the House are purposely abusing the Constitution and the institution of Congress.
The J6 Committee is a kangaroo court & a total abuse of power.
I will vote NO to hold @MarkMeadows in contempt. pic.twitter.com/x8IceLi4AS
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) December 14, 2021
The delay took over 40 minutes to investigate.
In the end, Leader Hoyer was absolved with the chair determining he did not disparage Congressman Banks.
The Chair ruled that @LeaderHoyer words regarding @RepJimBanks did not contain an allegation and were not inappropriate. https://t.co/DcgVwTIFuN
— House Press Gallery (@HouseDailyPress) December 14, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘Only Janitor They Had’: Fox News Trashed After Chris Wallace Abruptly Announces He Just Quit
- News2 days ago
‘That Was a Lie’: Chris Wallace Nails Lindsey Graham for Passing Trump Tax Cut Even Though ‘It Wasn’t Paid For’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
‘Five-Alarm Fire’: Trump Supporters Eye Key Elections Post That Could Allow Him to Steal 2024 Race
- COUP1 day ago
‘This Is Called a Coup’: Legal Experts Weigh in on Bombshell Meadows News
- News1 day ago
‘Troubling’ Questions Raised About Disappearing Millions From Trump’s Dark Money Machine: Report
- IT WAS A COUP1 day ago
‘To Protect the Insurrection’: Outrage Over Meadows Bombshell Guard Was on Standby to ‘Protect Pro Trump People’
- COMMENTARY1 day ago
Gorsuch Cites Anti-Gay Masterpiece Cakeshop Ruling in Dissent Over Vaccine Mandate Religious Exemption Request
- BREAKING NEWS22 hours ago
Cheney Reveals Fox News Hosts Desperately Texted Meadows to Get Trump to Call Off Violent 1/6 Attack