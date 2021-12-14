Connect with us

'CANCEL CULTURE'

House GOP Tries to Silence Hoyer by Complaining He ‘Disparaged’ a Republican – After Greene Called Dems ‘Communists’

House Republicans late Tuesday afternoon tried to silence Democratic Majority Leader Steny Hoyer by claiming he “disparaged” one of their members, U.S. Rep. Jim Banks (R-PA) – hours after U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called all Democrats in Congress “communists” without a word of complaint from anyone.

Leader Hoyer (photo, left) was speaking in favor of the bipartisan Select Committee on the January 6 Attack’s referral of Mark Meadows to the Dept. of Justice for criminal prosecution, and responded to one of Rep. Banks’ (photo right) remarks. But in a delay tactic Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) interjected and “demanded” the clerk “take down the words” – to remove Hoyer’s remarks from the record, which would not only delay Tuesday’s vote but block Hoyer from speaking for the rest of the evening.

Just hours earlier Congresswoman Greene literally called all Democrats “communists”, and then bragged about doing so on Twitter:

The delay took over 40 minutes to investigate.

In the end, Leader Hoyer was absolved with the chair determining he did not disparage Congressman Banks.

 

 

