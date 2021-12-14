'DON'T PUT THEM ON OUR SIDE'
‘Those Are Your Friends’: Raskin Smacks Down Greene After She Calls Democrats ‘Communists’
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) labeled Democrats “communists” for moving to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress, even after the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack revealed the text messages he had received from Fox News hosts and even the then-president’s eldest son begging him to get Donald Trump to call off the violent insurrection.
“I’d like to the Democrats and the people on the January 6 committee to produce their text messages,” Greene demanded from the House floor Tuesday afternoon, “denouncing antifa BLM riots that raged across American cities for a year. I would love to read those.”
She went on to call the January 6 Committee a “kangaroo court,” and declared that it is “Congress’s job is to make laws not enforce them,” she continued, exposing a lack of understanding of how Congress and the Select Committee works. “That’s the role of the executive and the judicial branch of this government. But somehow the communists here in charge have forgotten or no, not forgotten, are purposefully abusing the Constitution and what this this body of Congress is supposed to do.”
Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-MD) was not having it.
“We are not a banana republic because we hold everybody to equality under the law,” Rep. Raskin announced, “and we are not ‘communists’ as the gentlelady from Georgia suggested – that’s just the friends of the former president who you lionize, like the dictator of North Korea who he loves and Vladimir Putin, who said that the greatest tragedy of the 20th century was the collapse of the Soviet Union. So those are your friends – don’t put them on our side.”
Watch a short clip of their remarks:
Greene: *calls Democrats communists*
Raskin: We are not communists as the gentle lady from Georgia suggested, that’s just the friends of the former President who you lionize like the dictator of North Korea and Vladimir Putin..so those are your friends, don’t put them on our side pic.twitter.com/GUftYEkV3b
— Acyn (@Acyn) December 14, 2021
