News
‘Fox News Christmas Tree’ Goes Up in Flames as Man Is Arrested for Torching It
A 49-year-old man is in custody after allegedly setting a Christmas tree on fire outside of the Fox News building in New York City.
Witnesses posted videos to the Citizen App of the perpetrator lighting the tree on West 48th Street and 6th Avenue on fire. A News 4 employee was witness to NYPD officers apprehending a suspect near the tree after midnight.
“A police department spokesperson confirmed a 49-year-old man was in custody but investigators couldn’t confirm an incendiary device was used. A light was removed from the suspect, though it’s also unclear whether it was used,” NBC New York reported.
“The News Corp. building on Avenue of the Americas just celebrated the Christmas tree on Sunday. It’s filled with 10,000 glass ornaments, 100,000 lights and it took over 21 hours to put together. Crews were later seen taking down what was left of the tree,” Nadeau shared.
Watch the video below.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Like Pic of His Privates: Charlie Sykes Stuns MSNBC Host With Lewd Description of Thomas Massie’s Gun Photo
Speaking to MSNBC on Sunday, conservative commentator and Bulwark editor attacked Rep. Tom Massie (R-KY) after he posted a Christmas photo of him with his family in their pajamas with a bunch of guns.
Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ, generally known as the “prince of peace.”
In describing the photo, Sykes called it nothing more than a “d*ck pic,” photos that men send unsolicited to women of their penis to show off their masculinity. Sykes explained that Massie’s need to show off how big his gun is.
“Frankly, I’m sorry to be offensive, but that’s the equivalent of a dIck pic,” said Sykes. Host Lindsey Reiser noted she wasn’t sure they could say that on television.
“But it’s all about showing off weapons as a fetish!” said Sykes.
Others on the panel agreed with the assessment but noted they weren’t willing to go as far as Sykes in describing it so explicitly.
Reiser came back after the panel discussion and apologized to “families” who may have been watching and heard Sykes refer to Massie’s guns the way he did. The stand-in-host, didn’t make it clear whether she finds the gun photo more objectionable than the use of the word “d*ck pic.”
See the discussion below:
News
GOPer Tate Reeves Blows Off Concerns About Women’s Health After Saying He Would Ban All Abortions
In an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” with host Jake Tapper, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) dismissed questions about the health of women after stating he would ban all abortions in his state if the conservative Supreme Court opens the door for him with a ruling expected next year.
With a Mississippi law on abortion under scrutiny by the court, Reeves was asked by host Tapper to consider the plight of women and their health after the Republican governor expressed a desire for a complete ban.
Addressing a total ban on abortions, Reeves told the host, “I believe, very strongly that an innocent, unborn child in the mother’s womb is, in fact, a child; the most important word when we talk about unborn children is not unborn but it’s children. Yes, I will do everything I can to protect the lives of those children.”
“The country has been here before, before 1973,” host Tapper lectured. “What happens in reality is, women of means are still able to get abortions. poor women, young women, vulnerable women end up often seeking abortions in ways that can cause them severe harm, mutilation, if not death in some cases. Do you acknowledge that this step will result in some women almost seriously getting seriously hurt, some dying? ”
“I certainly would hope that that would not be the case,” Reeves parried. “What I would tell you, Jake, is that since Roe was enacted in 1973, there have been 62 million American babies that have been killed through this process. I think that those babies in their mother’s womb don’t have the ability to stand up for themselves. That’s why they have to have people like me and others around this nation that for years have tried to stand up for unborn children.”
“I think we have to do everything we can as policymakers to improve the quality of public health in our state,” he continued. “When you look at this pandemic, there are a lot of negatives that have come from the pandemic. But one of the hopefully silver linings that come out of dealing with the pandemic over the last year and a half is that we have seen significant investments in infrastructure, both from the state and federal level in our public health system. I think we need to continue to do that. I think that’s important.”
“You clearly see this move as part of a culture of life as you have said in the past,” Tapper replied. “Mississippi ranks 50th in the country in infant mortality. Mississippi is nearly last when it comes to childhood hunger. According to a recent study of what kids need to thrive, looking at education and health and family, community, Mississippi ranks 50th for child well-being, how do you square those statistics about Mississippi with what you say about a culture of life?”
“Well, first of all, when you look at that unborn baby in the womb and you consider it a human being, it changes your perspective on lots of different things,” Reeves attempted. “With respect to the statistics you quoted, when I ran for office and in my first inaugural address, I made it clear to the people of my state that I believed in my heart I was elected not to try to hide our problems or not to try to hide our challenges but to try to fix them. I perfectly acknowledge that many of those statistics in terms of health outcomes in our state, we are underperforming relative to other states across the nation. It’s incumbent upon all of us to work to pass policies to change that.”
News
‘This Is About the Pain of My Son’: Parkland Dad Slams GOP Rep. for Posting Family Christmas Photo With Assault Rifles
Kentucky Republican Congressman Thomas Massie sparked intense backlash on Saturday when he posted a photo that appeared to show seven members of his family, including himself, brandishing assault rifles in front of a Christmas tree.
“Merry Christmas!,” Massie wrote above the photo on Twitter alongside a Christmas tree emjoi.
“ps. (SIC) Santa, please bring ammo,” he added, followed by a gift emoji.
Massie’s photo generated thousands of responses, with many pointing out that it seemed particularly tone deaf in the wake of yet another deadly high-profile school shooting.
Four people were killed Tuesday at Oxford High School in Michigan by a 15-year-old whose parents are now charged with involuntary manslaughter for giving him access to a gun.
Shortly after Massie posted the photo, the father of a Parkland, Florida school shooting victim appeared on CNN to discuss the Oxford tragedy.
Host Jim Acosta asked Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin “Guac” Oliver was one of 17 people murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, about his reaction to Massie’s photo.
“That’s a huge part of the problem,” Oliver responded. “Someone elected leaders like this one that think that — I don’t know if they’re trying to be ironic, funny, or what — but it’s the worst taste ever. … It’s a very nasty post.”
Trending
- BREAKING NEWS3 days ago
Trump Admits to Obstruction of Justice in Fox News Interview
- CRIME2 days ago
Feds Launch Multiple Investigations into Trump ‘Media’ Company: NYT
- 'CRIMINAL TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SHOULD BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE'2 days ago
‘Merrick Garland Shivering Under His Desk’: Former US Gov’t. Officials Slam DOJ for Lack of Action on ‘Criminal’ Trump
- COMMENTARY2 days ago
No, That Seemingly Phallic Trump ‘Winter White House’ Christmas Card Is Not Real: CNN Fact Checker
- 'I’VE LOST SO MUCH STRENGTH'1 day ago
‘Muscles Are Just Not Responding’: Mark Meadows Drops New Details on Just How Bad Trump’s COVID Illness Really Was
- CRIME2 days ago
Josh Duggar Confessed to Molesting Multiple Minor Girls Close Family Friend Tells Jury Under Oath
- COMMENTARY1 day ago
‘Bluetooth-Phobic’: Experts Blast Attack on VP Harris – From a News Giant Owned by a Million-Dollar Trump Donor
- CRIME2 days ago
Homophobe With ‘Hundreds’ of Rounds Threatened NYC LGBTQ Pride Parade: ‘Make 2016 Pulse Shooting Look Like a Cakewalk’