News
Revealed: Mark Meadows Possessed ‘Insane’ Blueprint for Military Seizing Ballots After Trump’s 2020 Defeat
Details of documents in the possession of former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows show that there was a blueprint for members of the National Guard and U.S. Marshals to take control of the U.S. election system following former President Donald Trump’s defeat.
After Meadows decided to abruptly withdraw his cooperation with the House Jan. 6 Select Committee on Tuesday, Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) revealed that Meadows had provided the committee with an email containing a 38-page PowerPoint slideshow titled “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for 6 JAN.”
Author Karen Piper reviewed portions of the slideshow and concluded that it was “nuts.”
“It’s the craziest thing I’ve ever seen,” Piper wrote on Twitter. She also described the document as “insane.”
One slide explains how National Guard in each state would be federalized to count only “legitimate” paper ballots. Meanwhile, U.S. Marshals would be tasked with providing a “protective perimeter around the locations.”
“A Trusted Lead Counter will be appointed with authority from the POTUS to direct the actions of select federalized National Guard units and support from DOJ, DHS and other US government agencies as needed to complete a recount of the legal paper ballots for the federal elections in all 50 states,” the document states.
Other recommendations include declaring a national security emergency. All electronic votes would be declared invalid under the plan and NASA astronaut Sid Gutierrez was slated to lead the task force.
The slideshow is dated Jan. 5, 2021, which was just one day before Trump incited a riot at the U.S. Capitol.
A copy of the slideshow is available at Archive.org. Read the document below.
Congressional Election Frau… by OWNEditor
News
‘Fox News Christmas Tree’ Goes Up in Flames as Man Is Arrested for Torching It
A 49-year-old man is in custody after allegedly setting a Christmas tree on fire outside of the Fox News building in New York City.
Witnesses posted videos to the Citizen App of the perpetrator lighting the tree on West 48th Street and 6th Avenue on fire. A News 4 employee was witness to NYPD officers apprehending a suspect near the tree after midnight.
“A police department spokesperson confirmed a 49-year-old man was in custody but investigators couldn’t confirm an incendiary device was used. A light was removed from the suspect, though it’s also unclear whether it was used,” NBC New York reported.
“The News Corp. building on Avenue of the Americas just celebrated the Christmas tree on Sunday. It’s filled with 10,000 glass ornaments, 100,000 lights and it took over 21 hours to put together. Crews were later seen taking down what was left of the tree,” Nadeau shared.
Watch the video below.
News
Like Pic of His Privates: Charlie Sykes Stuns MSNBC Host With Lewd Description of Thomas Massie’s Gun Photo
Speaking to MSNBC on Sunday, conservative commentator and Bulwark editor attacked Rep. Tom Massie (R-KY) after he posted a Christmas photo of him with his family in their pajamas with a bunch of guns.
Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ, generally known as the “prince of peace.”
In describing the photo, Sykes called it nothing more than a “d*ck pic,” photos that men send unsolicited to women of their penis to show off their masculinity. Sykes explained that Massie’s need to show off how big his gun is.
“Frankly, I’m sorry to be offensive, but that’s the equivalent of a dIck pic,” said Sykes. Host Lindsey Reiser noted she wasn’t sure they could say that on television.
“But it’s all about showing off weapons as a fetish!” said Sykes.
Others on the panel agreed with the assessment but noted they weren’t willing to go as far as Sykes in describing it so explicitly.
Reiser came back after the panel discussion and apologized to “families” who may have been watching and heard Sykes refer to Massie’s guns the way he did. The stand-in-host, didn’t make it clear whether she finds the gun photo more objectionable than the use of the word “d*ck pic.”
See the discussion below:
News
GOPer Tate Reeves Blows Off Concerns About Women’s Health After Saying He Would Ban All Abortions
In an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” with host Jake Tapper, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) dismissed questions about the health of women after stating he would ban all abortions in his state if the conservative Supreme Court opens the door for him with a ruling expected next year.
With a Mississippi law on abortion under scrutiny by the court, Reeves was asked by host Tapper to consider the plight of women and their health after the Republican governor expressed a desire for a complete ban.
Addressing a total ban on abortions, Reeves told the host, “I believe, very strongly that an innocent, unborn child in the mother’s womb is, in fact, a child; the most important word when we talk about unborn children is not unborn but it’s children. Yes, I will do everything I can to protect the lives of those children.”
“The country has been here before, before 1973,” host Tapper lectured. “What happens in reality is, women of means are still able to get abortions. poor women, young women, vulnerable women end up often seeking abortions in ways that can cause them severe harm, mutilation, if not death in some cases. Do you acknowledge that this step will result in some women almost seriously getting seriously hurt, some dying? ”
“I certainly would hope that that would not be the case,” Reeves parried. “What I would tell you, Jake, is that since Roe was enacted in 1973, there have been 62 million American babies that have been killed through this process. I think that those babies in their mother’s womb don’t have the ability to stand up for themselves. That’s why they have to have people like me and others around this nation that for years have tried to stand up for unborn children.”
“I think we have to do everything we can as policymakers to improve the quality of public health in our state,” he continued. “When you look at this pandemic, there are a lot of negatives that have come from the pandemic. But one of the hopefully silver linings that come out of dealing with the pandemic over the last year and a half is that we have seen significant investments in infrastructure, both from the state and federal level in our public health system. I think we need to continue to do that. I think that’s important.”
“You clearly see this move as part of a culture of life as you have said in the past,” Tapper replied. “Mississippi ranks 50th in the country in infant mortality. Mississippi is nearly last when it comes to childhood hunger. According to a recent study of what kids need to thrive, looking at education and health and family, community, Mississippi ranks 50th for child well-being, how do you square those statistics about Mississippi with what you say about a culture of life?”
“Well, first of all, when you look at that unborn baby in the womb and you consider it a human being, it changes your perspective on lots of different things,” Reeves attempted. “With respect to the statistics you quoted, when I ran for office and in my first inaugural address, I made it clear to the people of my state that I believed in my heart I was elected not to try to hide our problems or not to try to hide our challenges but to try to fix them. I perfectly acknowledge that many of those statistics in terms of health outcomes in our state, we are underperforming relative to other states across the nation. It’s incumbent upon all of us to work to pass policies to change that.”
