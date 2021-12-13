Doocy Cries About Fox News Christmas Tree Fire as He Tries to Blame Biden for Suspect’s Release From Jail

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy is carrying the burning of the far right wing cable channel’s Christmas tree in midtown Manhattan into the new week, and using it as a tool to try to blame President Joe Biden for the suspect’s release.

The plastic tree was set ablaze in the very early hours of Thursday. The suspect, a 49-year old homeless man with zero political agenda, a history of arrests including drug-related arrests, was captured almost immediately. That wasn’t good enough for Fox News, who spent days focused on the event, at one point even comparing it to the attack on Pearl Harbor that led the United States to enter World War II.

On Monday Doocy tried to meld his network’s opposition to defunding police departments with “soft on crime” prosecutors because the Fox News Christmas tree fire suspect was charged but released.

“But I guess what good does it do if you’re gonna give police departments extra money if they arrest bad guys, and they bring ’em to jail, and then they’re not prosecuted? They’re just right back out on the streets,” complained Doocy – while being forced to admit that the Biden administration has worked to ensure police departments are being funded.

“I think Peter,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki replied, “what our focus is on is making sure that the local leaders, the police officers and departments who know what they need for these communities have the assistance and the funding they need and that’s what we’re working around the clock on.”

Still not satisfied, Doocy continued.

“We’ve seen an arsonist burn down a half a million dollar Christmas tree in New York City. Back out on the streets. Does the President think that that’s good governing?” he asked, as if President Biden is supposed to weigh in on the prosecutions of low-level criminals across the country.

Watch: