Democratic Congressman Delivers 5 Word Response to Russian Lawmaker Calling Him a ‘Bastard’ Who Should Be Kidnapped
U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) isn’t shying away from a fight with a Russian lawmaker who didn’t like his remarks about Ukraine.
“Appearing on state TV show 60 Minutes on Wednesday,” The Daily Beast reports, “State Duma member and chairman of Russia’s nationalist Rodina party Aleksei Zhuravlyov openly advocated for the abduction and imprisonment of U.S Congressman Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) over comments he made about how to handle the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis.”
Congressman Gallego, an Iraq War veteran, has been calling for the U.S. to increase support of Ukraine, including with advanced military equipment as they face aggression from Vladimir Putin. Reports from the U.S. government say the Russian President is expected to amass an army of 175,000 on the Russia-Ukraine border by next month, possibly to invade the U.S. ally.
Gallego said that Ukraine should be provided with more advanced weaponry that “will actually put a toll on the Russian troop movements and, you know, unfortunately that means we have to kill some Russians.” He added that Russians “only understand pure power, and we have to give the Ukrainian army and special forces the ability to do that.”
In response, Zhuravlyov said of Gallego, “This is how we should be dealing with these bastards. We can grab him out of Ukraine and there’s nothing they could do, with our capabilities.”
Congressman Gallego offered up a five word response:
Fuck around and find out. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/buuFM7GBtm
— Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) December 15, 2021
DC Attorney General Karl Racine to Make ‘Major Announcement’ About the January 6th Insurrection at Noon
The Attorney General for the District of Columbia, Karl Racine, Tuesday morning said he will make a “major announcement about the January 6th insurrection” at noon today.
Racine is the locally-elected attorney general, not a federal government prosecutor.
Today at noon I’ll be holding a press conference to make a major announcement about the January 6th insurrection. Watch live on Twitter or Facebook.
— AG Karl A. Racine (@AGKarlRacine) December 14, 2021
On Monday U.S. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced she was joining Racine and “leaders from the States United Democracy Center and the Anti-Defamation League to make a major announcement regarding the January 6 insurrection and those responsible for it.”
UPDATE:
We’re making a big announcement about accountability for the January 6th insurrection. Watch live, here: https://t.co/QEPmHIYFUZ
— AG Karl A. Racine (@AGKarlRacine) December 14, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated.
Cheney Reveals Fox News Hosts Desperately Texted Meadows to Get Trump to Call Off Violent 1/6 Attack
U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the ranking member of the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, revealed Monday evening that at least three top Fox News personalities and the President’s own son, Donald Trump Jr., desperately texted Mark Meadows begging him to get President Trump to call off the violent attack on the Capitol and on America’s democracy January 6.
The revelation came during the Committee’s meeting during which it is voting to refer Meadows to the Dept. of Justice to be prosecuted for criminal contempt of court.
Trump ignored their pleas.
The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman in real time tweeted out Cheney’s statements:
“He’s got to condemn this shit ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough,” tweeted Donald Trump Jr. Meadows said he was “pushing” it “hard.
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 14, 2021
Politico’s Kyle Cheney also tweeted out some of the Wyoming Republican’s remarks:
Donald Trump Jr. texted Meadows “again and again, urging ation by the presdient,” Cheney says.
“We need an oval office address,” Trump Jr. texted.
But he never gave one.
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 14, 2021
More Trump Jr. texts to Meadows : “He’s got to condemn this [shit] Asap. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough.”
“He has to lead now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand.”
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 14, 2021
Rep. Adam Schiff Monday night described the voluminous quantity of texts Meadows received as “dozens and dozens.”
EARLIER –
‘This Is Called a Coup’: Legal Experts Weigh in on Bombshell Meadows News
Video:
Cheney reads a J6 text from Laura Ingraham to Mark Meadows that read, “he [Trump] is destroying his legacy” & another from Brian Kilmeade that said Trump was “destroying everything you’ve accomplished” by not speaking out against the insurrection. Even Don Jr pleaded for action pic.twitter.com/VixsGgFkfC
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 14, 2021
UPDATE: After about 45 minutes the Committee voted unanimously to refer Meadows to DOJ for criminal contempt of Congress.
Watch Live: Jan. 6 Committee Votes on Holding Mark Meadows in Criminal Contempt
The bipartisan House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack will meet at 7 PM ET to discuss and vote on holding former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in criminal contempt of Congress.
The Committee on late Sunday night released a damning 51-page bombshell report on its case to refer Meadows to the Dept. of Justice for prosecution. It included the now infamous details that Meadows in a Jan. 5 email stated the National Guard was on standby to “protect pro Trump people.”
You can watch live below, or on C-SPAN cable TV, their streaming app, or online at C-SPAN.com.
News channels like MSNBC and CNN likely will also show at least a portion of the meeting.
