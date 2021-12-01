ANALYSIS
‘Basically Game Over’: Legal Experts Say SCOTUS Likely to Gut Abortion – and There’s a ‘Lot More on the Chopping Block’
Legal experts are weighing in after listening to Wednesday morning’s Supreme Court oral arguments on abortion, and they’re almost entirely certain the 6-3 conservative majority will gut Roe v. Wade – the only question is how much.
Bloomberg News Supreme Court reporter says there’s no question that the Supreme Court “seem poised to slash abortion rights” and maybe worse.
SCOTUS abortion arguments over. All six conservatives seem poised to slash abortion rights and uphold Mississippi’s 15-week ban. Kavanaugh, Barrett both suggest openness to going further and overturning Roe.
— Greg Stohr (@GregStohr) December 1, 2021
Slate’s legal expert Mark Joseph Stern predicts that, in his opinion, basically by the end of next year – six months after the Supreme Court hands down its decision in today’s case – half the states across the country will have abortion bans in place.
To those who say women can just travel to a state that doesn’t ban abortion, University of California, Irvine School of Law law and political science professor and election law expert Rick Hasen offers this question:
After Roe is overturned, which state will be first to attempt to criminalize crossing state lines for purposes of getting an abortion?
— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) December 1, 2021
And Hasen made clear it won’t stop there.
He says, “it won’t end with overturning Roe and allowing guns outside the home. There’s a lot more on the chopping block coming in terms of voting rights, LGBTQ rights, environmental protection, immigration, and more. Decades of work by the conservative legal movement is paying off.”
NYU law professor Melissa Murray agrees it’s not just about abortion.
Justice Thomas saying the quiet part out loud… substantive due process rights originate in the discredited Lochner doctrine…
this won’t stop at abortion. All of the rights linked to SDP are at risk with this Court.
— Melissa Murray (@ProfMMurray) December 1, 2021
Stern observes this one “question from Amy Coney Barrett is basically game over for Roe.” The far right wing faith-based justice says now that women can simply give up a child for adoption after giving birth means there’s no reason to not ban abortion.
This question from Amy Coney Barrett is basically game over for Roe. She says: Now that all 50 states have “safe haven” laws that let women relinquish parental rights after birth, the burdens of parenthood discussed in Roe and Casey are irrelevant, and the decisions are obsolete. pic.twitter.com/omyhGISVmN
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) December 1, 2021
Legal Jeopardy Is Far From Over for Kyle Rittenhouse – Here’s Why
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, less than 24 hours after a jury in Wisconsin found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty after shooting and killing two Black Lives Matter protesters, a former New York prosecutor suggested that families of the victims could file civil suits with an expectation of success.
Speaking with host Kendis Gibson, Charles Coleman said it would be up to the families if they want to pursue Rittenhouse further.
“Charles, the criminal case is over, but could Rittenhouse still face anything civilly, any civil penalties?” host Gibson asked.
“He could,” the attorney conceded. “I don’t know how likely it is, but it is very possible. I think that the outcome of this criminal case certainly gives the chance of a civil case some degree of difficulty in terms of being able to get a liability verdict in civil court but it’s important that viewers understand that the standard for a civil case is much lower in terms of the standard of proof than it is for a criminal case.”
“A criminal case requires that it is beyond a reasonable doubt,” he elaborated. “Whereas a civil case requires that it is beyond a preponderance of the evidence, which is basically 50.0001% of being able to prove or establish liability. With a lower bar perhaps it may be that plaintiffs decide that they want to try to sue for wrongful death, or some other sort of injury, and make Kyle Rittenhouse responsible — that remains to be seen at this point.”
Watch below:
‘This Is the Rule of Law Striking Back’: Legal Experts Cheer DOJ’s Bannon Indictment
Steve Bannon’s Friday afternoon indictment by a grand jury is being heralded by legal experts. The former Trump advisor faces two counts of criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to testify before the Select Committee on the January 6 Attack and for refusing to hand over documents to House investigators.
“Good news for the rule of law, and the institution of Congress,” NYU Law professor Ryan Goodman, a former Defense Dept. Special Counsel tweeted.
This is the first time in nearly four decades anyone has been indicted for criminal contempt of Congress. Bannon faces up to two years in jail should a jury convict him.
“This is the rule of law striking back,” U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said on MSNBC in response to the news. “Mark Meadows: Call your office.”
Tristan Snell, who successfully prosecuted the State of New York’s case against Trump University, warns Bannon is a flight risk:
Steve Bannon should NOT be allowed bail. He has clients all over the world and is plainly a flight risk.
— Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) November 12, 2021
He adds:
“The wheels of justice grind slowly,” the old saying goes.
But the rest of the saying is often forgotten.
“The wheels of justice grind slowly, but grind exceedingly fine.”
Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows, and Trump himself are ultimately going to find out what that means.
— Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) November 12, 2021
Top national security lawyer Bradley Moss had a three-pronged response to the news.
First, he scolded those who complained Attorney General Merrick Garland and DOJ were not moving fast enough: “What did I say? I said give Garland time. I said stop whining like little children. All of you can get on your knees and apologize now for weeks of incessant juvenile antics.”
Then he also took a swipe at Bannon and other Trump acolytes: “Who else wants to go to jail for Donald Trump?”
And finally, he mocked Bannon’s infamous wardrobe, asking if the Federal Bureau of Prisons will issue “five layered clothing.”
Does @OfficialFBOP issue five layered clothing?
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) November 12, 2021
Vox senior correspondent Ian Millhiser, author of books on the Supreme Court:
My unpopular take is that sometimes it takes prosecutors at the Department of Justice some time to pull together an indictment of someone who should be charged with a crime, and that's okay.
— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) November 12, 2021
LA Times Legal Affairs Columnist Harry Litman, a former U.S. Attorney:
We are likely to find out that over the last few weeks, Bannon was given a chance to comply and arrogantly turned it down. Now it's too late.
— Harry Litman (@harrylitman) November 12, 2021
Trump’s Admission About Pence Hanging Should Be the Basis for a ‘Criminal’ Charge: CNN Analyst
Reacting to an audio clip recorded by ABCs Jonathan Karl, where Donald Trump dismissed the chants by some of his followers to “hang Mike Pence” as they stormed the Capitol on Jan 6th, CNN legal analyst Elie Honig said the case could be made for a “criminal” charge against the former president.
Speaking with hosts John Berman and John Avlon, the former federal prosecutor seemed incensed by what he heard.
“I think, in hearing this, there is a whole legal can of worms that has been opened here, maybe on several fronts,” host Berman suggested. “First and foremost, the very first part of what Donald Trump said was that he was being updated on the vice president’s condition. And we had some reporting that Donald Trump was watching the insurrection on TV and [the New York Times’] Maggie Haberman and others are saying he liked what he saw, this is the former president saying he was being updated as to what was going on there. How significant is that?”
“That’s a crucial fact,” Honig immediately replied. “Big picture: first of all, this is a constitutional nightmare. This is a constitutional worst-case scenario. The utter madness of a president, as John [Avlon] just said, who is endorsing, supporting these people who are attacking his vice president.”
“Now, to the specific point, what it goes to is the president’s intent and this is what investigators in Congress need to be thinking about and in the Justice Department,” he continued. “People who are defending the president and said when he stood in front of that rally, when he said ‘be there, January 6th, we’ll be wild. we’ll go down to Congress, and we’re going to fight like hell,’ defenders of the president said, well, what he meant is go down there and picket and carry signs and exercise political speech. However, this shows that they were doing — when they were in there breaking windows and attacking the vice president, they were doing exactly what Donald Trump wanted, and hoped and intended and that issue of intent should be at the heart of any Congressional inquiry, or any prosecutorial inquiry.”
He then added, “It is an absolute reminder of the vital importance of what Congress is doing today, right now, at this hour. This is why it is so important that we, the public, hear testimony from the inner circle. I don’t care how loyal they are to Donald Trump, [Mark] Meadows, [Dan] Scavino, [Steve] Bannon — all the people physically with him on January 6th — they need to come forward and be compelled if necessary and if not willing they need to be prosecuted.”
“It is vital we know what Donald Trump was doing during the attack on January 6th,” he told the CNN host. “That will tell the story. All the spin in the world doesn’t matter; if he was there cheering them on, plus supporting them, like we heard in that tape, that’s a violation of his Constitutional duty and I argue that’s criminal as well.”
Watch below:
