ANALYSIS
Legal Jeopardy Is Far From Over for Kyle Rittenhouse – Here’s Why
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, less than 24 hours after a jury in Wisconsin found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty after shooting and killing two Black Lives Matter protesters, a former New York prosecutor suggested that families of the victims could file civil suits with an expectation of success.
Speaking with host Kendis Gibson, Charles Coleman said it would be up to the families if they want to pursue Rittenhouse further.
“Charles, the criminal case is over, but could Rittenhouse still face anything civilly, any civil penalties?” host Gibson asked.
“He could,” the attorney conceded. “I don’t know how likely it is, but it is very possible. I think that the outcome of this criminal case certainly gives the chance of a civil case some degree of difficulty in terms of being able to get a liability verdict in civil court but it’s important that viewers understand that the standard for a civil case is much lower in terms of the standard of proof than it is for a criminal case.”
“A criminal case requires that it is beyond a reasonable doubt,” he elaborated. “Whereas a civil case requires that it is beyond a preponderance of the evidence, which is basically 50.0001% of being able to prove or establish liability. With a lower bar perhaps it may be that plaintiffs decide that they want to try to sue for wrongful death, or some other sort of injury, and make Kyle Rittenhouse responsible — that remains to be seen at this point.”
‘This Is the Rule of Law Striking Back’: Legal Experts Cheer DOJ’s Bannon Indictment
Steve Bannon’s Friday afternoon indictment by a grand jury is being heralded by legal experts. The former Trump advisor faces two counts of criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to testify before the Select Committee on the January 6 Attack and for refusing to hand over documents to House investigators.
“Good news for the rule of law, and the institution of Congress,” NYU Law professor Ryan Goodman, a former Defense Dept. Special Counsel tweeted.
This is the first time in nearly four decades anyone has been indicted for criminal contempt of Congress. Bannon faces up to two years in jail should a jury convict him.
“This is the rule of law striking back,” U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said on MSNBC in response to the news. “Mark Meadows: Call your office.”
Tristan Snell, who successfully prosecuted the State of New York’s case against Trump University, warns Bannon is a flight risk:
Steve Bannon should NOT be allowed bail. He has clients all over the world and is plainly a flight risk.
— Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) November 12, 2021
He adds:
“The wheels of justice grind slowly,” the old saying goes.
But the rest of the saying is often forgotten.
“The wheels of justice grind slowly, but grind exceedingly fine.”
Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows, and Trump himself are ultimately going to find out what that means.
— Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) November 12, 2021
Top national security lawyer Bradley Moss had a three-pronged response to the news.
First, he scolded those who complained Attorney General Merrick Garland and DOJ were not moving fast enough: “What did I say? I said give Garland time. I said stop whining like little children. All of you can get on your knees and apologize now for weeks of incessant juvenile antics.”
Then he also took a swipe at Bannon and other Trump acolytes: “Who else wants to go to jail for Donald Trump?”
And finally, he mocked Bannon’s infamous wardrobe, asking if the Federal Bureau of Prisons will issue “five layered clothing.”
Does @OfficialFBOP issue five layered clothing?
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) November 12, 2021
Vox senior correspondent Ian Millhiser, author of books on the Supreme Court:
My unpopular take is that sometimes it takes prosecutors at the Department of Justice some time to pull together an indictment of someone who should be charged with a crime, and that's okay.
— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) November 12, 2021
LA Times Legal Affairs Columnist Harry Litman, a former U.S. Attorney:
We are likely to find out that over the last few weeks, Bannon was given a chance to comply and arrogantly turned it down. Now it's too late.
— Harry Litman (@harrylitman) November 12, 2021
Trump’s Admission About Pence Hanging Should Be the Basis for a ‘Criminal’ Charge: CNN Analyst
Reacting to an audio clip recorded by ABCs Jonathan Karl, where Donald Trump dismissed the chants by some of his followers to “hang Mike Pence” as they stormed the Capitol on Jan 6th, CNN legal analyst Elie Honig said the case could be made for a “criminal” charge against the former president.
Speaking with hosts John Berman and John Avlon, the former federal prosecutor seemed incensed by what he heard.
“I think, in hearing this, there is a whole legal can of worms that has been opened here, maybe on several fronts,” host Berman suggested. “First and foremost, the very first part of what Donald Trump said was that he was being updated on the vice president’s condition. And we had some reporting that Donald Trump was watching the insurrection on TV and [the New York Times’] Maggie Haberman and others are saying he liked what he saw, this is the former president saying he was being updated as to what was going on there. How significant is that?”
“That’s a crucial fact,” Honig immediately replied. “Big picture: first of all, this is a constitutional nightmare. This is a constitutional worst-case scenario. The utter madness of a president, as John [Avlon] just said, who is endorsing, supporting these people who are attacking his vice president.”
“Now, to the specific point, what it goes to is the president’s intent and this is what investigators in Congress need to be thinking about and in the Justice Department,” he continued. “People who are defending the president and said when he stood in front of that rally, when he said ‘be there, January 6th, we’ll be wild. we’ll go down to Congress, and we’re going to fight like hell,’ defenders of the president said, well, what he meant is go down there and picket and carry signs and exercise political speech. However, this shows that they were doing — when they were in there breaking windows and attacking the vice president, they were doing exactly what Donald Trump wanted, and hoped and intended and that issue of intent should be at the heart of any Congressional inquiry, or any prosecutorial inquiry.”
He then added, “It is an absolute reminder of the vital importance of what Congress is doing today, right now, at this hour. This is why it is so important that we, the public, hear testimony from the inner circle. I don’t care how loyal they are to Donald Trump, [Mark] Meadows, [Dan] Scavino, [Steve] Bannon — all the people physically with him on January 6th — they need to come forward and be compelled if necessary and if not willing they need to be prosecuted.”
“It is vital we know what Donald Trump was doing during the attack on January 6th,” he told the CNN host. “That will tell the story. All the spin in the world doesn’t matter; if he was there cheering them on, plus supporting them, like we heard in that tape, that’s a violation of his Constitutional duty and I argue that’s criminal as well.”
‘Slim’: Legal Experts Weigh in on Trump’s Chances After He Appeals Judge’s Ruling Ordering Release of Documents
Legal experts are weighing in on Donald Trump’s chances for successfully blocking a federal judge’s Tuesday night ruling that requires the National Archives to release a trove of documents to the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
Trump had tried to appeal the judge’s ruling before she handed it down, but she quickly denied his request.
Immediately after U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled against the former president, reminding his attorneys that the current president was “best positioned” to decide on matters of executive privilege as USA Today notes, Trump’s attorneys filed a “notice of appeal” to the D.C. Court of Appeals (remember this for later.)
As one legal expert suggested, it exposed their ignorance of court procedures:
Side note, what’s up with this notice of appeal? There’s a standardized form you use in the D.C. District. It’s on their website.
I mean, there’s nothing WRONG with this filing, but it’s weird. pic.twitter.com/c0heC7TsW3
— National Security Counselors (@NatlSecCnslrs) November 10, 2021
“The case is likely to reach the Supreme Court,” USA Today reports.
But legal experts seem to hold a different opinion.
CNN Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig, a former federal and state prosecutor says it could go either way.
“Trump already has appealed. That’s the easy part,” Honig writes. “The question now is whether the district judge or the court of appeals will issue a ‘stay’ – a pause, essentially, to allow the appeal to happen before docs go over. That’ll be a close call.”
On the question of whether or not the appeal will even be heard, MSNBC and NBC News legal analyst Joyce Vance, also a former federal prosecutor, says she expects to see “some type of ruling.”
Good question. The default is that on Friday, National Archives will release Trump papers to @January6thCmte unless the judge stays her order or the court of appeals blocks. If the courts don’t act, papers go to the Comm, but I expect we’ll see some type of ruling. https://t.co/bE1OthpZwD
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) November 10, 2021
Attorney Teri Kanefield, a Washington Post and NBC THINK contributor says Trump’s chances of succeeding are “slim.”
Well, well, well. What have we here?
Trump already filed his notice of appeal.
This doesn’t mean much: He still has to get a court order stopping the docs from going to Congress while the appeal is pending.
His chances of succeeding are slim. pic.twitter.com/FhRnXgOcc8
— Teri Kanefield (@Teri_Kanefield) November 10, 2021
“I can’t see why the judge would offer a stay after denying the preliminary injunction,” Kanefield adds. “Nobody can predict 100% what a court will do. But this looks bad for Trump.”
Remember where Trump’s attorney filed his notice of appeal? In the D.C. Appeals Court?
If all this weren’t bad enough for the former president, attorney and former FBI Special Agent Asha Rangappa suggests Trump’s attorney filed in the wrong court.
Under Rule 8 he has to move in the district court first. If he tries to go to the appellate court first he has to show why filing in the district court is “impracticable” which I can’t see how he can show if the judge said she’s consider it
— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) November 10, 2021
