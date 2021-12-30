16-Year-Old Fatally Shot by Her Father – Mistaken for Intruder

A 16-year-old girl was fatally shot in her own home on Wednesday morning after her father believed her to be a home intruder. The incident occurred in Columbus, Ohio on the 5400 block of Piper Ridge Drive, located in the Lehman Meadows subdivision off Gender Road on the city’s Southeast Side.

Police reportedly received a frantic call around 4:30am. The 911 call, obtained by The Columbus Dispatch, was made by the mother of 16-year-old Janae Hairston, who said the teen had been shot in the garage by her father, who believed she was an intruder after the alarm system sounded.

“Hairston’s father can be heard on the call, which lasts more than eight minutes, distraught and asking what his daughter was doing. Both parents are heard begging for the girl to wake up and asking when police will arrive. Officers arrived on the scene about five minutes after the call was placed,” The Dispatch reported.

Hairston was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital, where she died about an hour later. Her death was reportedly the seventh homicide to be reported in Columbus within a week and the third in three days.