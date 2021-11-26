News
Ilhan Omar on ‘Buffoon’ Lauren Boebert: ‘Anti-Muslim Bigotry Isn’t Funny’
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) went back to her home district for the Thanksgiving holiday, and while there she spoke to constituents where she made fun of her Democratic colleagues. But a Democratic lawmaker claims her story was all a lie.
According to Boebert, she was in a Capitol elevator with Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) when a Capitol police officer ran up.
“Well, she doesn’t have a backpack. We should be fine,” Boebert claimed she said, illuding to Omar being a terrorist because she’s Muslim. She went on to call Omar a member of the “jihad squad.”
But Omar is speaking out. After seeing the tweet, she tweeted that the incident never happened. In fact, Omar said that Boebert seems too scared to even look her even the eye.
“Fact, this buffoon looks down when she sees me at the Capitol, this whole story is made up,” Omar tweeted Thursday evening. “Sad she thinks bigotry gets her clout. Anti-Muslim bigotry isn’t funny & shouldn’t be normalized. Congress can’t be a place where hateful and dangerous Muslims tropes get no condemnation.”
News
Howard Stern for President? Talk Show Host Hints It’s Possible
Radio host Howard Stern, 67, told his Howard Stern Show producer that he thinks the U.S. is “…turning into a third-world country because of the f**king morons we have living here. It’s a sad commentary on my country.”
The discussion arose after the show’s producer Chris Wilding recalled traveling for vacation in Panama and the COVID-19 travel restrictions he met along the way.
Stern added, “This is my country. I’ve got too many morons living here. We could be past a lot of this COVID business” if everyone just got vaccinated.
“Oh, I could clean it up in two seconds,” Stern said. “Just the way [President Joseph] Biden got us out of Afghanistan. That quick I’m going to clean things up. Boom. Right away.”
Howard Stern for President 2024? Weirder things have been known to happen.
CRIME
Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants to Award Congressional Gold Medal to Rittenhouse
A new bill was introduced Tuesday by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to award Kyle Rittenhouse the Congressional Gold Medal for “protecting the community of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a Black Lives Matter (BLM) riot on August 25, 2020.”
Rittenhouse was acquitted last week of all charges, including intentional homicide, stemming from a fatal shooting that involved two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin. A third protester sustained injuries from the incident.
The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest honor Congress can award an individual or institution, but it’s unlikely to go anywhere as there are currently zero co-sponsors.
“Kyle Rittenhouse deserves to be remembered as a hero who defended his community, protected businesses, and acted lawfully in the face of lawlessness. I’m proud to file this legislation to award Kyle Rittenhouse a Congressional Gold Medal,” Greene said in a statement.
Not to be outdone, a spokesperson for Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who has offered Rittenhouse an internship with his office, told The Washington Post in response to Greene’s bill, “We are concerned that awarding Kyle with a Congressional Gold Medal will give him a big head during the internship with our office.”
BAD PRESIDENT
Trump Swipes at Mark Zuckerberg Asking for White House Goodies: ‘He Didn’t Do Too Well’
Former President Donald J. Trump mocked Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and “big tech” during an interview on Tuesday when he appeared on Fox News with Sean Hannity.
Trump meandered throughout the interview and went off on a tangent claiming he did “big things” when discussing the 2020 election. Trump said Zuckerberg visited the White House “trying to get goodies,” but that “he didn’t do too well.”
Trump added, “So I thought that he was concerned we were doing things. We were doing things. Had we had a second term, we would have had that much, really, pretty much under control. We had some incredible things planned for big tech.”
Watch the video below.
