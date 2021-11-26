Ilhan Omar on ‘Buffoon’ Lauren Boebert: ‘Anti-Muslim Bigotry Isn’t Funny’

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) went back to her home district for the Thanksgiving holiday, and while there she spoke to constituents where she made fun of her Democratic colleagues. But a Democratic lawmaker claims her story was all a lie.

According to Boebert, she was in a Capitol elevator with Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) when a Capitol police officer ran up.

“Well, she doesn’t have a backpack. We should be fine,” Boebert claimed she said, illuding to Omar being a terrorist because she’s Muslim. She went on to call Omar a member of the “jihad squad.”

But Omar is speaking out. After seeing the tweet, she tweeted that the incident never happened. In fact, Omar said that Boebert seems too scared to even look her even the eye.

“Fact, this buffoon looks down when she sees me at the Capitol, this whole story is made up,” Omar tweeted Thursday evening. “Sad she thinks bigotry gets her clout. Anti-Muslim bigotry isn’t funny & shouldn’t be normalized. Congress can’t be a place where hateful and dangerous Muslims tropes get no condemnation.”