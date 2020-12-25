GRIFTER
Video of Trump Saying ‘Christmas Will Be Canceled’ if Biden Wins Goes Viral After President Refuses to Sign COVID Bill
A pre-election video of President Donald Trump on the campaign trail falsely claiming Christmas will be “canceled” if Joe Biden wins the White House is going viral again. But this time many are saying Trump and his Republican cohorts are the ones who canceled Christmas after the President refused to sign the COVID relief bill and GOP lawmakers refused to support more money for Americans desperate for help.
“The Christmas season will be canceled,” Trump told Nevada supporters back in October, as the video posted by Vox’s Aaron Rupar shows.
“If he comes in, Carson City will become a ghost town,” Trump lied, “and the Christmas season will be canceled.”
“The Christmas season will be canceled” — Trump says Biden will cancel Christmas pic.twitter.com/RexB4CCc3L
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2020
Here’s what many are saying:
Merry Christmas. We made it. https://t.co/mi5YctLvmh
— mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) December 25, 2020
Narrator: ‘Christmas was not, in fact, canceled, but Seasons 5-8 of the Great American Shit Show were.’ https://t.co/8rKev32HAt
— Ben Feinberg-Gerner (@BergIsTheWord) December 24, 2020
Plot twist:
It was republicans who canceled Christmas when they blocked the covid bill. https://t.co/hhqAqftTm9
— Michael J Hawk (@AllupEnya603) December 25, 2020
In fact…….#trump canceled Christmas….
And #MitchMcConnell
And #KevinMcCarthy
And the #RepublicanParty https://t.co/vgIfmYJyu7
— Democracy First (@VeroArtistBlue) December 24, 2020
Instead it is #DeJoy and Trump cancelling Christmas with their changes to the @USPS… packages missing or delayed!Nice Job guys! You failed at controlling the election and now you’ve ruined Christmas. #TrumpIsACompleteFailure https://t.co/S8kTPd6A0r
— KJ ♥️➰ (@tanzerin) December 24, 2020
It looks like @realDonaldTrump’s prediction was wrong. I’m celebrating Christmas right now.
Merry Christmas! 🎄 https://t.co/5wdnP5m1DF
— Press Secretary 🦖 (@RaptorRelations) December 25, 2020
Turns out @realDonaldTrump canceled Christmas 🥲 https://t.co/Hhe36bL9Qe
— Jessica Marcellus (@JessMarcellus) December 25, 2020
Yes, because a practicing Catholic who frequently attends mass is going to cancel Christmas 🤣🤣🤣🎄 https://t.co/JPgtSbwZwC
— Zoe the holiday nerd (@geekyfandoms1) December 25, 2020
It’s a Christmas Miracle! https://t.co/ycOUZOvJ0U
— Jennifer 😼 (@ufoundjennifer) December 25, 2020
Trump canceled Christmas. https://t.co/rqbZluhexO
— David Niedzwiecki (@DavidJNiedzwie1) December 25, 2020
But in reality, it was Donald’s total mismanagement of the pandemic and stimulus that canceled Christmas for most of us. https://t.co/w3SmidiBbA
— robinjslick (@noah_zoey) December 25, 2020
GRIFTER
McEnany Walks Away, Refuses to Answer When Reporter Accuses Her of Hypocrisy: ‘You Spread Disinformation Every Day’
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany refused to stop and answer when a reporter accused her of hypocrisy for accusing others of spreading “disinformation” daily.
It was McEnany’s first press conference as a White House official in a week – she’s been appearing regularly on Fox News as a Trump campaign advisor – but she didn’t bother to take the time to respond.
After showing slides of mainstream media articles she falsely claimed were hypocritical, CNN’s Jim Acosta said: “Isn’t it hypocritical for you to accuse others of disinformation when you spread it every day?”
McEnany walked off and out of the briefing room.
.@Acosta to Press Sec. McEnany: “Isn’t it hypocritical for you to accuse others of disinformation when you spread it every day?” pic.twitter.com/g63offWhp1
— The Recount (@therecount) December 15, 2020
GRIFTER
‘Sit This One Out’: Internet Blasts ‘#FakeScientist’ Ivanka Trump for Claiming ‘Lockdowns Are Not Grounded in Science’
First Daughter Ivanka Trump, rumored to be exploring a possible entry into electoral politics after her father leaves office, is flexing her MAGA muscles more often these days. While the advisor to the president has generally focused her public statements on sometimes false but always positive framing of the Trump agenda and her perceived accomplishments, on Tuesday she went on the attack.
“These blanket lockdowns are not grounded in science,” tweeted Ivanka Trump, who has a history of ignoring stay-at-home orders herself and is neither a scientist nor a medical expert. “These arbitrary rules imposed by callous politicians are destroying lives. It is just wrong for small business owners to have fight so hard to keep their American dream alive.”
As many were quick to remind her, the “lockdowns” are necessary because President Donald Trump and his administration, including Ivanka Trump and her husband, senior advisor to the president Jared Kushner, refused to take the coronavirus seriously and engaged in a partisan attack on COVID-19 prevention.
If President Trump had acted quickly and smartly, if he had embraced mask-wearing and urged Americans to take the threat seriously, hundreds of thousands of lives would have been saved by the time the pandemic will be over.
Ivanka Trump has a years-long history of tone deaf tweets. Earlier this month she tried to elevate and equate herself with former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton.
Here’s what many are now saying:
It will never stop amazing us that in the midst of the worst pandemic in a century, rather than turning to doctors and scientists, the closest advisors to the president were his fashion-brand owning daughter and her slumlord husband. This is why we need tighter nepotism laws. https://t.co/l03AJ9H4pV
— Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) December 15, 2020
Allowing 300k people to die, passing on getting Pfizer vaccines, refusing to model good behavior by wearing a mask, pushing quack medical remedies and not getting direct stimulus help to Americans and small businesses is wrong and destroying lives. https://t.co/0kd2Lwc0b2
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) December 15, 2020
Maybe you should talk to @senatemajldr about providing them some assistance. Otherwise, shutup. https://t.co/0Nd7owHcNH
— Robin (@Robin37881043) December 15, 2020
I’m kinda looking forward to watching Ivanka try to out-nutty Marco Rubio between now and 2022. https://t.co/rnwXJ1lO0N
— Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) December 15, 2020
Your admin has sat back and done nothing to push a 2nd stimulus plan through, has refused to negotiate with Democrats, held mask-less rallies all over the country to help the virus spread, and even managed to make wearing a mask a political issue
Sit this one out
— Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) December 15, 2020
if your daddy had done right by the people at the beginning of this pandemic insted of worring about what he will look like well now he really looks like the worst pres ever.300k are dead cause frump downplayed this virus and lied to the people..he a looser in our eyes150%useless https://t.co/Hk361vz2gd
— linda (@lbm1313) December 15, 2020
You know there’s more to science than cosplaying with test tubes, right? pic.twitter.com/QqdBTn7jEk
— Liz Dye (@5DollarFeminist) December 15, 2020
Hey Ivanka, we had a blanket lockdown twice. Guess what? We have no Covid cases. None. Zero.
The state of Victoria, Australia.
0 cases. Blanket lockdowns do work.
— Shayne (@NigelMelish01) December 15, 2020
none of this would even be happening if you had listened to the scientists from the start… but you didn’t and now… hundreds of thousands are dead and things are happening in local communities that seem chaotic. Don’t blame them for the chain of events you started.
— Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) December 15, 2020
Idiot #FakeScientist prefers making money to saving Anerican lives. https://t.co/vtx0ppBPSe pic.twitter.com/jemDFc3yk4
— Lina Record (@RecordLina) December 15, 2020
Does Ivanka want to talk callousness?
Her father and husband worked on engineering ways to punish states that didn’t flatter her conman daddy causing chaos supplying PPE for front-line medical workers.
COVID has ravaged this country. Refrigerated trailers, IVANKA!
300K dead pic.twitter.com/uKFLIiUlVk
— Gailen David (@gailendavid) December 15, 2020
If only the federal government had trillions of dollars to help these people so the American Dream could flourish again post-pandemic.🤔
Instead, wealthy got trillions in tax breaks & millions in PPP (including Trumps &, @ye, & @TomBrady!)…while $450B was never distributed.🖕
— Only The Truth (@TantumVero) December 15, 2020
GRIFTER
Fox Host Furious After Commentator Slams Show for Not Mentioning Record-Breaking COVID Deaths: You Can’t Fact Check My Heart
Fox News host Harris Faulkner was outraged after liberal commentator Marie Harf blasted the show for not even bothering to acknowledge the record-breaking number of people who are now dying each and every day from the coronavirus.
“We’re 43 minutes into the show and we haven’t mentioned yet the 3000 Americans died yesterday, more than on 9/11, and every day for a while we’re gonna have that many American deaths,” liberal commentator Marie Harf told the co-hosts on “Outnumbered.”
“I think that there are public health officials and leaders in this country who are drowning, and there are people are dying,” she continued, suggesting that the federal government has done little to support state and local officials.
“Congress should be doing more to help businesses,” she added. “But as we debate these regulations we cannot lose sight of the tragedy that is unfolding. Every single day in this country in large part because people want to go about life is normal. And a lot of people don’t want to wear masks, even though the evidence is overwhelming that they save lives.”
Faulkner was furious, accusing Harf of taking “a shot at us,” while insisting she keep her “judgment someplace where you know you can fact check it because you can’t see my heart.”
She then slammed Harf, charging, “What exactly are you trying to say? That is offensive, and it is not true. It is not true.”
Faulkner stuck to the GOP agenda, insisting that the “best way to protect those people that we love so much, is to make sure that the decisions that we make give them longevity, after the pandemic as well and to get what we do, right, based on the science.”
She never mentioned social distancing, wearing masks, and just staying home as much as possible.
“Please keep your judgment someplace where you know you can fact check it,” Faulker raged, “because you can’t see my heart and trust me when I tell you, it hurts, all of us to lose those Americans and people around the world.”
President Trump, a study showed, has been the largest spreader of coronavirus misinformation. But as The Washington Post has reported, “Fox News may have kept millions from taking the coronavirus threat seriously.”
Watch:
Fox News’ Harris Faulkner blows up at Marie Harf for noting that they went nearly the whole show without mentioning the record-setting covid death toll.
“That is offensive and it is not true… you can’t see my heart and trust me when I tell you it hurts all of us!” pic.twitter.com/hSS4YjEQwN
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 10, 2020
