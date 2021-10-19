COMMENTARY
‘Pig’ Donald Trump Slammed After Attacking Colin Powell for Being Treated ‘So Beautifully’ in Death
Donald Trump Tuesday morning attacked former U.S. Secretary of State and Joint Chiefs Chairman Colin Powell, 24 hours after his death from COVID complications, and complained in typical Trump sarcasm how it was “wonderful” to see Powell being “treated in death so beautifully by the Fake News Media.”
The former president added that he hopes “that happens to me someday.”
He’s now being highly criticized for his remarks.
In a statement the former president called General Powell a “classic RINO,” who was always the “first to attack other Republicans.” Powell endorsed former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over Trump in the 2016 presidential race, and former Vice President Joe Biden in 2020.
Trump also accused Powell, who served under Presidents Reagan, Bush 41, Clinton, and Bush 43, of making “big mistakes on Iraq,” including his infamous statement before the United Nations about weapons of mass destruction, which Powell later acknowledged was wrong.
After attacking Powell, Trump concluded, “He made plenty of mistakes, but anyway, may he rest in peace!”
Many are expressing outrage:
Trump is being a pig again, re: Colin Powell
(From 2016) pic.twitter.com/9v00fyVZ4b
— Pat Bagley (@Patbagley) October 19, 2021
Of course when given the chance to do the human thing in response to the death of Colin Powell, Trump used it as another chance to show what a despicable malignancy he is. The most tragic part is how many are modeling this behavior.
— Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) October 19, 2021
Is @GlennYoungkin fine with this repulsive statement by his man Trump about our fellow Virginian, the late Colin Powell? pic.twitter.com/A5qLoFmPex
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 19, 2021
Imagine, just imagine, if a Democrat and especially Squad member had put out a statement like this mocking Powell’s death. Republicans & media would be up in arms. But it’s Trump, so we all just shrug and move on. He is graded on a totally different curve to the rest of the world https://t.co/Kns8zV3RuS
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 19, 2021
Trump’s statement about Colin Powell tells you everything you need to know about what sort of person he is.
Still amazing that 74 million people voted for him — AFTER watching four years of this behavior.
— S.V. Dáte (@svdate) October 19, 2021
Just absolutely beyond the pale.
Trump isn’t fit to carry General Powell’s jockstrap, yet this beneath contempt, subhuman shitstain is still the de facto leader of the Republican Party. pic.twitter.com/msfrQkLwCA
— Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) October 19, 2021
Trump released a statement on the death of Colin Powell specifically to spit on his grave. That’s your choice for President of the United States?
— Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) October 19, 2021
COMMENTARY
Newsmax Blames ‘Angry CRT Activists’ for Outrage Over District Official Telling Teachers to Offer ‘Opposing’ Holocaust Views
Americans should not be outraged that a curriculum director of a Texas school district instructed teachers to offer “opposing” views if they have books in the classroom on the Holocaust, suggests Newsmax, the right wing outlet founded by longtime Trump friend Christopher Ruddy.
A Newsmax article published Friday blames “Angry CRT Activists” for what appears to be massive nationwide outrage, saying they are claiming a Texas school is pushing “Holocaust Denial.” The article does not actually mention any CRT “activists.”
It does, however, quote U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, saying he “pounced in a tweet Thursday night.”
This is the Connecticut Democratic Senator’s tweet:
So let me get this straight – the non-existent threat of “critical race theory” has caused Texas to mandate the teaching of Holocaust denial?
This seems to be getting A LITTLE out of hand. https://t.co/rNmeKBaUCv
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 15, 2021
Newsmax does note that the “narrative of pushing books denying the Holocaust was started by Gina Peddy, the Carroll school district’s executive director of curriculum and instruction, who was recorded on audio published by NBC News,” which is part of Senator Murphy’s tweet (above).
The Newsmax piece also mentions this tweet from U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:
There’s a reason white supremacy attacks history.
Opposition to teaching bigotry’s history and where it leads- from the slave trade to the Holocaust – is about erasing society’s tools to recognize prejudice & prevent atrocity.
Holocaust denial has no place in our society. None. https://t.co/2HjVTVqbq1
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 14, 2021
Image of Auschwitz by Elsa Gortais via Flickr and a CC license
COMMENTARY
Tucker Carlson Unleashes Ugly Homophobic Attack on Pete Buttigieg – and Every Parent Taking Paternity Leave
New dads in Japan can take 35 weeks off with full pay for paternity leave. Spain’s news dads? 12 weeks full pay. Sweden: 11 weeks. Iceland’s new fathers get nine weeks of full paid time off. Canadian new dads get between five and eight weeks. In the U.S., no federal law requires paid paternity leave, although the Family and Medical Leave Act allows unpaid time off.
Unlike 86 percent of Americans who support paid paternity leave, Fox News personality and fascism and white supremacism promoter Tucker Carlson opposes it, apparently, and made that crystal clear in the form of a homophobic attack against U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg Thursday night.
That attack was so broad and so ugly it extends to every man who takes paternity leave, which is unfortunate given that studies show men who take paternity leave are less likely to get divorced, among other long-term benefits.
“Pete Buttigieg has been on leave from his job since August after adopting a child. Paternity leave, they call it, trying to figure out how to breastfeed – no word on how that went,” Carlson said, mocking new dads, fathers in general, men who take paternity leave, and gay fathers.
Tucker Carlson mocks Pete Buttigieg for taking paternity leave: “Paternity leave, they call it, trying to figure out how to breastfeed, no word on how that went.” pic.twitter.com/zFnp6uSser
— nikki mccann screamírez ? (@NikkiMcR) October 15, 2021
COMMENTARY
Stephen Miller’s Legal Org Concocts Conspiracy Theory to Demand Inspector General Investigate Merrick Garland Memo
Former Trump senior advisor Stephen Miller‘s legal group is demanding the U.S. Department of Justice Inspector General launch an investigation into Attorney General Merrick Garland‘s memo that directs the FBI to discuss threats against school board officials.
The Garland memo is exceptionally weak, stating: “I am directing the Federal Bureau of Investigation, working with each United States Attorney, to convene meetings with federal state, local, Tribal, and territorial leaders” to “facilitate the discussion of strategies for addressing threats.”
Nothing more.
After months of coaching and training of “grassroots” activists by right wing groups, including parents across the country, the nation has witnessed countless threats against school board officials and education professionals by parents whose anger is falsely ginned up by Fox news and other right wing media claims over critical race theory, masks, and vaccines.
Miller sees it differently, claiming his group is “demanding an investigation into AG Garland’s memo unleashing federal law enforcement against parents fighting racism/CRT. Letter includes shocking info on origins of the memo.”
Here is a copy of the letter America First Legal sent the DOJ Inspector General demanding an investigation into AG Garland’s memo unleashing federal law enforcement against parents fighting racism/CRT. Letter includes shocking info on origins of the memo: https://t.co/N4KhLwYbpF
— Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 12, 2021
Look at that language: “unleashing,” “parents fighting racism,” “shocking info” – all designed to create outrage.
(Also, parents who oppose CRT are not “fighting racism.”)
Meanwhile, in addition to threats, school board officials have been subjected to verbal and even physical abuse – including death threats.
As NCRM has previously reported, school board members and educators in at least nine states this year have been targeted with threats, death threats, and often racist death threats, including in Virginia, Arizona, Connecticut, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Vermont, according to local news reports.
According to Miller, who was one of the architects of Donald Trump’s child separation policy, parents engaging in these threats should not be subjected to legal investigation, but protection.
Miller’s Senior Counselor Reed Rubinstein claims that “the nationwide protests by parents against public school policies and practices—regarding Critical Race Theory indoctrination; anti- religious and anti-family gender ideology; and/or forced online education and mask mandates—are entitled to the most robust federal constitutional protection.”
Rubinstein claims that “the National Education Association, the American Federation of Teachers, and others, have combined to oppress, threaten, and intimidate parents to chill and prevent them from exercising the rights or privileges secured by the Constitution,” offering no reason why they would do this, especially given they have not done it before.
He also claims, again, offering no proof, that in “early September, Biden Administration stakeholders held discussions regarding avenues for potential federal action against parents with a key Biden Domestic Policy Council official (Jane Doe #1) and White House staff (John Doe #1). Stakeholders also held discussions with senior department officials, including at least one political appointee in the department’s Civil Rights Division (Jane Doe #2). Jane Doe #1, John Doe #1, and others in the White House separately expressed concern regarding the potential partisan political impact of parent mobilization and organization around school issues in the upcoming midterm elections.”
