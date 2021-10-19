‘Pig’ Donald Trump Slammed After Attacking Colin Powell for Being Treated ‘So Beautifully’ in Death

Donald Trump Tuesday morning attacked former U.S. Secretary of State and Joint Chiefs Chairman Colin Powell, 24 hours after his death from COVID complications, and complained in typical Trump sarcasm how it was “wonderful” to see Powell being “treated in death so beautifully by the Fake News Media.”

The former president added that he hopes “that happens to me someday.”

He’s now being highly criticized for his remarks.

In a statement the former president called General Powell a “classic RINO,” who was always the “first to attack other Republicans.” Powell endorsed former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over Trump in the 2016 presidential race, and former Vice President Joe Biden in 2020.

Trump also accused Powell, who served under Presidents Reagan, Bush 41, Clinton, and Bush 43, of making “big mistakes on Iraq,” including his infamous statement before the United Nations about weapons of mass destruction, which Powell later acknowledged was wrong.

After attacking Powell, Trump concluded, “He made plenty of mistakes, but anyway, may he rest in peace!”

Many are expressing outrage:

Trump is being a pig again, re: Colin Powell (From 2016) pic.twitter.com/9v00fyVZ4b — Pat Bagley (@Patbagley) October 19, 2021

Of course when given the chance to do the human thing in response to the death of Colin Powell, Trump used it as another chance to show what a despicable malignancy he is. The most tragic part is how many are modeling this behavior. — Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) October 19, 2021

Is @GlennYoungkin fine with this repulsive statement by his man Trump about our fellow Virginian, the late Colin Powell? pic.twitter.com/A5qLoFmPex — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 19, 2021

Imagine, just imagine, if a Democrat and especially Squad member had put out a statement like this mocking Powell’s death. Republicans & media would be up in arms. But it’s Trump, so we all just shrug and move on. He is graded on a totally different curve to the rest of the world https://t.co/Kns8zV3RuS — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 19, 2021

Trump’s statement about Colin Powell tells you everything you need to know about what sort of person he is. Still amazing that 74 million people voted for him — AFTER watching four years of this behavior. — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) October 19, 2021

Just absolutely beyond the pale. Trump isn’t fit to carry General Powell’s jockstrap, yet this beneath contempt, subhuman shitstain is still the de facto leader of the Republican Party. pic.twitter.com/msfrQkLwCA — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) October 19, 2021