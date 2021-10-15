COMMENTARY
Newsmax Blames ‘Angry CRT Activists’ for Outrage Over District Official Telling Teachers to Offer ‘Opposing’ Holocaust Views
Americans should not be outraged that a curriculum director of a Texas school district instructed teachers to offer “opposing” views if they have books in the classroom on the Holocaust, suggests Newsmax, the right wing outlet founded by longtime Trump friend Christopher Ruddy.
A Newsmax article published Friday blames “Angry CRT Activists” for what appears to be massive nationwide outrage, saying they are claiming a Texas school is pushing “Holocaust Denial.” The article does not actually mention any CRT “activists.”
It does, however, quote U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, saying he “pounced in a tweet Thursday night.”
This is the Connecticut Democratic Senator’s tweet:
So let me get this straight – the non-existent threat of “critical race theory” has caused Texas to mandate the teaching of Holocaust denial?
This seems to be getting A LITTLE out of hand. https://t.co/rNmeKBaUCv
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 15, 2021
Newsmax does note that the “narrative of pushing books denying the Holocaust was started by Gina Peddy, the Carroll school district’s executive director of curriculum and instruction, who was recorded on audio published by NBC News,” which is part of Senator Murphy’s tweet (above).
The Newsmax piece also mentions this tweet from U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:
There’s a reason white supremacy attacks history.
Opposition to teaching bigotry’s history and where it leads- from the slave trade to the Holocaust – is about erasing society’s tools to recognize prejudice & prevent atrocity.
Holocaust denial has no place in our society. None. https://t.co/2HjVTVqbq1
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 14, 2021
Image of Auschwitz by Elsa Gortais via Flickr and a CC license
Tucker Carlson Unleashes Ugly Homophobic Attack on Pete Buttigieg – and Every Parent Taking Paternity Leave
New dads in Japan can take 35 weeks off with full pay for paternity leave. Spain’s news dads? 12 weeks full pay. Sweden: 11 weeks. Iceland’s new fathers get 11 weeks of full paid time off. Canadian new dads get between five and eight weeks. In the U.S., no federal law requires paid paternity leave, although the Family and Medical Leave Act allows unpaid time off.
Unlike 86 percent of Americans who support paid paternity leave, Fox News personality and fascism and white supremacism promoter Tucker Carlson opposes it, apparently, and made that crystal clear in the form of a homophobic attack against U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg Thursday night.
That attack was so broad and so ugly it extends to every man who takes paternity leave, which is unfortunate given that studies show men who take paternity leave are less likely to get divorced, among other long-term benefits.
“Pete Buttigieg has been on leave from his job since August after adopting a child. Paternity leave, they call it, trying to figure out how to breastfeed – no word on how that went,” Carlson said, mocking new dads, fathers in general, men who take paternity leave, and gay fathers.
Tucker Carlson mocks Pete Buttigieg for taking paternity leave: “Paternity leave, they call it, trying to figure out how to breastfeed, no word on how that went.” pic.twitter.com/zFnp6uSser
— nikki mccann screamírez ? (@NikkiMcR) October 15, 2021
Stephen Miller’s Legal Org Concocts Conspiracy Theory to Demand Inspector General Investigate Merrick Garland Memo
Former Trump senior advisor Stephen Miller‘s legal group is demanding the U.S. Department of Justice Inspector General launch an investigation into Attorney General Merrick Garland‘s memo that directs the FBI to discuss threats against school board officials.
The Garland memo is exceptionally weak, stating: “I am directing the Federal Bureau of Investigation, working with each United States Attorney, to convene meetings with federal state, local, Tribal, and territorial leaders” to “facilitate the discussion of strategies for addressing threats.”
Nothing more.
After months of coaching and training of “grassroots” activists by right wing groups, including parents across the country, the nation has witnessed countless threats against school board officials and education professionals by parents whose anger is falsely ginned up by Fox news and other right wing media claims over critical race theory, masks, and vaccines.
Miller sees it differently, claiming his group is “demanding an investigation into AG Garland’s memo unleashing federal law enforcement against parents fighting racism/CRT. Letter includes shocking info on origins of the memo.”
Here is a copy of the letter America First Legal sent the DOJ Inspector General demanding an investigation into AG Garland’s memo unleashing federal law enforcement against parents fighting racism/CRT. Letter includes shocking info on origins of the memo: https://t.co/N4KhLwYbpF
— Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 12, 2021
Look at that language: “unleashing,” “parents fighting racism,” “shocking info” – all designed to create outrage.
(Also, parents who oppose CRT are not “fighting racism.”)
Meanwhile, in addition to threats, school board officials have been subjected to verbal and even physical abuse – including death threats.
As NCRM has previously reported, school board members and educators in at least nine states this year have been targeted with threats, death threats, and often racist death threats, including in Virginia, Arizona, Connecticut, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Vermont, according to local news reports.
According to Miller, who was one of the architects of Donald Trump’s child separation policy, parents engaging in these threats should not be subjected to legal investigation, but protection.
Miller’s Senior Counselor Reed Rubinstein claims that “the nationwide protests by parents against public school policies and practices—regarding Critical Race Theory indoctrination; anti- religious and anti-family gender ideology; and/or forced online education and mask mandates—are entitled to the most robust federal constitutional protection.”
Rubinstein claims that “the National Education Association, the American Federation of Teachers, and others, have combined to oppress, threaten, and intimidate parents to chill and prevent them from exercising the rights or privileges secured by the Constitution,” offering no reason why they would do this, especially given they have not done it before.
He also claims, again, offering no proof, that in “early September, Biden Administration stakeholders held discussions regarding avenues for potential federal action against parents with a key Biden Domestic Policy Council official (Jane Doe #1) and White House staff (John Doe #1). Stakeholders also held discussions with senior department officials, including at least one political appointee in the department’s Civil Rights Division (Jane Doe #2). Jane Doe #1, John Doe #1, and others in the White House separately expressed concern regarding the potential partisan political impact of parent mobilization and organization around school issues in the upcoming midterm elections.”
‘They Are Responsible’: Cruz and Abbott Blasted for Responses to Texas School Shooting – ‘Blood Is on Your Hands’
It’s October 6, 2021, the 279th day of the year, and as of this morning there have been 537 mass shootings in America, nearly two per day. The latest was today in Arlington, Texas, where four people, including a pregnant woman, have been wounded at a high school. The suspected shooter is now in custody, after a manhunt lasting several hours.
Two of Texas’ most notable politicians, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, and Governor Greg Abbott, both Republicans, are under fire for their responses to this latest episode of gun violence.
Governor Abbott, running for re-election on a record of out-of-control COVID infections, hospitalizations, and deaths, on Wednesday told reporters the school shooting was just “something that happened,” as The Recount noted, while delivering a speech at the southern border decrying the in flux of migrants – which he called “one of, if not the most, urgent matters that we’re facing,” while he attacked the Biden administration.
Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) on influx of migrants at the southern border: “This is one of, if not the most, urgent matter that we’re facing …”
(Note: There was a school shooting in Texas today that Abbott described as “something that happened.”) pic.twitter.com/xk3MMekI0d
— The Recount (@therecount) October 6, 2021
Senator Cruz, who is not up for re-election until 2024, stood among several of his Republican U.S. Senate colleagues, bowing his declaring, “I know all of us are lifting up in prayer the students and the teachers and the first responders and the parents,” after which he bowed his head.
“There have been far too many of these, at far too many schools,” he added, while refusing to do anything to stop them from happening.
Cruz then launched into his main reason for speaking to the press, which had nothing to do with the nation’s 537th mass shooting.
“We’re here today because of the Biden border crisis,” Cruz declared, his lowered head and tone now both upright and outraged.
Sen. Ted Cruz pivots during a news conference from offering thoughts and prayers for the latest school shooting to saying, “we are here today because of the Biden border crisis.” pic.twitter.com/BZ2dV5QbsB
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 6, 2021
Neither Republicans’ words solve the epidemic of gun violence propagated by their policies, especially Abbott’s. The Texas governor recently made permitless concealed carry the law of the land. No permit, no training, no insurance, no anything – except 21 candles on a birthday cake – required.
Many are outraged.
“But enough about that absolute horror show that we in the GOP have created, let’s move on to another one that we pretend is out of hand when it’s actually not, and let’s blame it on Biden…”
— John Desrocher (@JohnDesrocher1) October 6, 2021
Let’s be incredibly clear: Ted Cruz, governor Abbott, Lt Governor Patrick have done absolutely nothing to fix our broken immigration system or to stop gun violence in Texas. Not a thing. In fact what they have done has made it worse. They are responsible.
— Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) October 6, 2021
They need to round up Gov Abbott and Ted Cruz as well for not handling their gun violence issues as well…
— BluesFan_IL (@BluesfanIl) October 6, 2021
3,600 gun deaths a year in Texas: you can carry gun without permit or training
16 false registrations out of 11 million votes in 2020: you can’t register online, vote by mail or drop off your ballot
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) October 6, 2021
cc: Gregg Abbott, Dan Patrick, Ted Cruz & John Cornyn https://t.co/7NIZFa89Wc
— Jazz Man (@rboc15) October 6, 2021
I don’t understand why Texans continue to vote for Ted Cruz. He only cares about himself! He’s spews empty words to the students who have been traumatized by another shooting. Cruz (& Abbott) care more for gun rights than human life, oh, that is unless it hasn’t been born yet! ?
— SmartMuzyk (@MichelleMuzyk) October 6, 2021
Sadly,this was never would this happen but when would this happen in our schools here it is. We trust our most precious gifts our children will make it home safe. This is what Republicans wanted. Abbott blood is on your hands ! You do not care about human lives ! Calling you out!
— Abel De La Cruz (@AbelDeLaCruz423) October 6, 2021
Abbott & Cruz don’t care about the thousands dying from COVID-19, and their absence from reality is as bad as Zuckerberg’s. Why would they care about guns and school shootings?
Don’t get me wrong, both situations are a tragedy, and from NY to TX, we love and pray for you…
— Paul Stoner (@PaulSto06788516) October 6, 2021
And Ted Cruz pivots from offering his “thought and prayers” (such an original thinker ?) to complaining about border wall. He and Abbott are the worst.
— Monkey the Cat (@MonkeyC51697519) October 6, 2021
You can thank at least partially the spineless pathetic losers cruz abbott and Paxton, who cares mor about having their faces in trumps shorts and their bank accounts filled from the NRA, than they do about the safety and welfare of our young people in schools https://t.co/FMCuYNWWWp
— John DAngelo (@cajunmate) October 6, 2021
