Newsmax Blames ‘Angry CRT Activists’ for Outrage Over District Official Telling Teachers to Offer ‘Opposing’ Holocaust Views

Published

on

Americans should not be outraged that a curriculum director of a Texas school district instructed teachers to offer “opposing” views if they have books in the classroom on the Holocaust, suggests Newsmax, the right wing outlet founded by longtime Trump friend Christopher Ruddy.

A Newsmax article published Friday blames “Angry CRT Activists” for what appears to be massive nationwide outrage, saying they are claiming a Texas school is pushing “Holocaust Denial.” The article does not actually mention any CRT “activists.”

It does, however, quote U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, saying he “pounced in a tweet Thursday night.”

This is the Connecticut Democratic Senator’s tweet:

Newsmax does note that the “narrative of pushing books denying the Holocaust was started by Gina Peddy, the Carroll school district’s executive director of curriculum and instruction, who was recorded on audio published by NBC News,” which is part of Senator Murphy’s tweet (above).

The Newsmax piece also mentions this tweet from U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

 

Image of Auschwitz by Elsa Gortais via Flickr and a CC license

