Republicans Just Filibustered a Critical Voting Rights Bill. Here’s Why Everyone Is Blaming Joe Manchin.

Minutes ago Senate Republicans filibustered critical voting rights legislation – actually, filibustered debate on voting rights legislation. They refused to even allow debate on protecting the most important, most critical element of a democracy: the right and the ability to vote.

“If there is anything worthy of the Senate’s attention, if there’s any issue that merits debate on this floor, it is protecting our democracy from the forces that are trying to unravel it from the inside out,” Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said after Republicans blocked debate on the bill.

While Republicans absolutely should be and are being held accountable, many on social media are blaming Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) for the failure to pass the Freedom to Vote Act.

Why?

Back in May Sen. Manchin insisted he could get Republicans to come to the table, to act in good faith, to do the right thing when it counted.

He insisted the filibuster had to be protected at all costs, and he’s steadfastly refused to budge on eliminating it. Even as Republicans in state after state after state enact anti-democratic legislation designed to make it harder and harder for people, especially minorities, to vote.

In short, he failed.

Not a single Republican crossed the aisle – much less ten to get the necessary 60 votes – not even to allow debate on protecting voting rights.

And now many are blaming Manchin.

That’s it. The bill will not move forward at this time. No more handwringing about compromises or baloney talk from Joe Manchin of winning over 10 Republicans. NOW IT IS TIME TO REFORM THE FILIBUSTER! — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 20, 2021

Can someone please ask @Sen_JoeManchin what happened to 10 Republicans he promised would support Freedom to Vote Act & how he plans to pass his voting rights bill without changing filibuster rules? — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) October 20, 2021

Joe Manchin on May 27, 2021 on why he refuses to reform the filibuster: “You have to have faith there’s 10 good people.” There weren’t. Not even one. By Manchin’s own logic, there’s no longer any justification to retain the filibuster.pic.twitter.com/ty5mbCP40M — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 20, 2021

For real, though, Manchin’s theory of change — that Rs could be coaxed to support reasonable, moderate compromise on critical issues — has been disproven. He said he had “faith there’s 10 good people” in the GOP caucus to support these bills. There are not. Now what? — Dan Lavoie (@djlavoie) October 20, 2021

Asked last month about his plan to get the Freedom to Vote Act passed, Joe Manchin replied, “It’s to get 10 Republicans.” Today, the bill got zero Republicans. https://t.co/HBckbx2nIi — Steve Benen (@stevebenen) October 20, 2021

I thought Joe Manchin was going to find 10 GOP votes for this bill??? https://t.co/cKixpLhITm — Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) October 20, 2021

This was the bill that Joe Manchin insisted on writing himself because he assured us all he could get 10 Republicans to support it. Turns out this was just another stall tactic by Manchin to keep us in idle while the clock ticks down to Too Late. — Mattie Gage — Please Wear A Mask–I voted for Joe (@BlueSkyDays17) October 20, 2021

Manchin helped write a voter protection law bill in place of the one we had. In doing so, he said he was confident he could get 10 republicans to vote for it. Well they vote on this voter protection act today and it’s being said not one Republican will vote for it. FAILED! pic.twitter.com/RYQJJprLpe — katherine ✌🏻❤️🎸🌎🧚🌺🌼🌸 (@katherineOma) October 20, 2021

Bear in mind this is Joe Manchin’s baby, the bill he swore up and down would get 10 @GOP votes if only Democrats would stop trying to lead. So much for that. — Max Burns (@themaxburns) October 20, 2021