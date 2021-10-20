COMMENTARY
Republicans Just Filibustered a Critical Voting Rights Bill. Here’s Why Everyone Is Blaming Joe Manchin.
Minutes ago Senate Republicans filibustered critical voting rights legislation – actually, filibustered debate on voting rights legislation. They refused to even allow debate on protecting the most important, most critical element of a democracy: the right and the ability to vote.
“If there is anything worthy of the Senate’s attention, if there’s any issue that merits debate on this floor, it is protecting our democracy from the forces that are trying to unravel it from the inside out,” Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said after Republicans blocked debate on the bill.
While Republicans absolutely should be and are being held accountable, many on social media are blaming Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) for the failure to pass the Freedom to Vote Act.
Why?
Back in May Sen. Manchin insisted he could get Republicans to come to the table, to act in good faith, to do the right thing when it counted.
He insisted the filibuster had to be protected at all costs, and he’s steadfastly refused to budge on eliminating it. Even as Republicans in state after state after state enact anti-democratic legislation designed to make it harder and harder for people, especially minorities, to vote.
In short, he failed.
Not a single Republican crossed the aisle – much less ten to get the necessary 60 votes – not even to allow debate on protecting voting rights.
And now many are blaming Manchin.
That’s it. The bill will not move forward at this time. No more handwringing about compromises or baloney talk from Joe Manchin of winning over 10 Republicans. NOW IT IS TIME TO REFORM THE FILIBUSTER!
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 20, 2021
Can someone please ask @Sen_JoeManchin what happened to 10 Republicans he promised would support Freedom to Vote Act & how he plans to pass his voting rights bill without changing filibuster rules?
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) October 20, 2021
Joe Manchin on May 27, 2021 on why he refuses to reform the filibuster: “You have to have faith there’s 10 good people.”
There weren’t. Not even one. By Manchin’s own logic, there’s no longer any justification to retain the filibuster.pic.twitter.com/ty5mbCP40M
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 20, 2021
For real, though, Manchin’s theory of change — that Rs could be coaxed to support reasonable, moderate compromise on critical issues — has been disproven.
He said he had “faith there’s 10 good people” in the GOP caucus to support these bills. There are not.
Now what?
— Dan Lavoie (@djlavoie) October 20, 2021
Asked last month about his plan to get the Freedom to Vote Act passed, Joe Manchin replied, “It’s to get 10 Republicans.”
Today, the bill got zero Republicans. https://t.co/HBckbx2nIi
— Steve Benen (@stevebenen) October 20, 2021
I thought Joe Manchin was going to find 10 GOP votes for this bill??? https://t.co/cKixpLhITm
— Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) October 20, 2021
This was the bill that Joe Manchin insisted on writing himself because he assured us all he could get 10 Republicans to support it. Turns out this was just another stall tactic by Manchin to keep us in idle while the clock ticks down to Too Late.
— Mattie Gage — Please Wear A Mask–I voted for Joe (@BlueSkyDays17) October 20, 2021
Manchin helped write a voter protection law bill in place of the one we had. In doing so, he said he was confident he could get 10 republicans to vote for it. Well they vote on this voter protection act today and it’s being said not one Republican will vote for it. FAILED! pic.twitter.com/RYQJJprLpe
— katherine ✌🏻❤️🎸🌎🧚🌺🌼🌸 (@katherineOma) October 20, 2021
Bear in mind this is Joe Manchin’s baby, the bill he swore up and down would get 10 @GOP votes if only Democrats would stop trying to lead.
So much for that.
— Max Burns (@themaxburns) October 20, 2021
I think it’s time to turn Joe Manchin into a balloon animal because he would provide more joy in that way then being a senator because almost everything he does makes society worse. 10 republicans my ass. Throw in Kyrsten Sinema too
— Älia Meth 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ (@meth_alia) October 20, 2021
COMMENTARY
‘Pig’ Donald Trump Slammed After Attacking Colin Powell for Being Treated ‘So Beautifully’ in Death
Donald Trump Tuesday morning attacked former U.S. Secretary of State and Joint Chiefs Chairman Colin Powell, 24 hours after his death from COVID complications, and complained in typical Trump sarcasm how it was “wonderful” to see Powell being “treated in death so beautifully by the Fake News Media.”
The former president added that he hopes “that happens to me someday.”
He’s now being highly criticized for his remarks.
In a statement the former president called General Powell a “classic RINO,” who was always the “first to attack other Republicans.” Powell endorsed former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over Trump in the 2016 presidential race, and former Vice President Joe Biden in 2020.
Trump also accused Powell, who served under Presidents Reagan, Bush 41, Clinton, and Bush 43, of making “big mistakes on Iraq,” including his infamous statement before the United Nations about weapons of mass destruction, which Powell later acknowledged was wrong.
After attacking Powell, Trump concluded, “He made plenty of mistakes, but anyway, may he rest in peace!”
Many are expressing outrage:
Trump is being a pig again, re: Colin Powell
(From 2016) pic.twitter.com/9v00fyVZ4b
— Pat Bagley (@Patbagley) October 19, 2021
Of course when given the chance to do the human thing in response to the death of Colin Powell, Trump used it as another chance to show what a despicable malignancy he is. The most tragic part is how many are modeling this behavior.
— Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) October 19, 2021
Is @GlennYoungkin fine with this repulsive statement by his man Trump about our fellow Virginian, the late Colin Powell? pic.twitter.com/A5qLoFmPex
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 19, 2021
Imagine, just imagine, if a Democrat and especially Squad member had put out a statement like this mocking Powell’s death. Republicans & media would be up in arms. But it’s Trump, so we all just shrug and move on. He is graded on a totally different curve to the rest of the world https://t.co/Kns8zV3RuS
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 19, 2021
Trump’s statement about Colin Powell tells you everything you need to know about what sort of person he is.
Still amazing that 74 million people voted for him — AFTER watching four years of this behavior.
— S.V. Dáte (@svdate) October 19, 2021
Just absolutely beyond the pale.
Trump isn’t fit to carry General Powell’s jockstrap, yet this beneath contempt, subhuman shitstain is still the de facto leader of the Republican Party. pic.twitter.com/msfrQkLwCA
— Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) October 19, 2021
Trump released a statement on the death of Colin Powell specifically to spit on his grave. That’s your choice for President of the United States?
— Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) October 19, 2021
COMMENTARY
Newsmax Blames ‘Angry CRT Activists’ for Outrage Over District Official Telling Teachers to Offer ‘Opposing’ Holocaust Views
Americans should not be outraged that a curriculum director of a Texas school district instructed teachers to offer “opposing” views if they have books in the classroom on the Holocaust, suggests Newsmax, the right wing outlet founded by longtime Trump friend Christopher Ruddy.
A Newsmax article published Friday blames “Angry CRT Activists” for what appears to be massive nationwide outrage, saying they are claiming a Texas school is pushing “Holocaust Denial.” The article does not actually mention any CRT “activists.”
It does, however, quote U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, saying he “pounced in a tweet Thursday night.”
This is the Connecticut Democratic Senator’s tweet:
So let me get this straight – the non-existent threat of “critical race theory” has caused Texas to mandate the teaching of Holocaust denial?
This seems to be getting A LITTLE out of hand. https://t.co/rNmeKBaUCv
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 15, 2021
Newsmax does note that the “narrative of pushing books denying the Holocaust was started by Gina Peddy, the Carroll school district’s executive director of curriculum and instruction, who was recorded on audio published by NBC News,” which is part of Senator Murphy’s tweet (above).
The Newsmax piece also mentions this tweet from U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:
There’s a reason white supremacy attacks history.
Opposition to teaching bigotry’s history and where it leads- from the slave trade to the Holocaust – is about erasing society’s tools to recognize prejudice & prevent atrocity.
Holocaust denial has no place in our society. None. https://t.co/2HjVTVqbq1
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 14, 2021
Image of Auschwitz by Elsa Gortais via Flickr and a CC license
COMMENTARY
Tucker Carlson Unleashes Ugly Homophobic Attack on Pete Buttigieg – and Every Parent Taking Paternity Leave
New dads in Japan can take 35 weeks off with full pay for paternity leave. Spain’s news dads? 12 weeks full pay. Sweden: 11 weeks. Iceland’s new fathers get nine weeks of full paid time off. Canadian new dads get between five and eight weeks. In the U.S., no federal law requires paid paternity leave, although the Family and Medical Leave Act allows unpaid time off.
Unlike 86 percent of Americans who support paid paternity leave, Fox News personality and fascism and white supremacism promoter Tucker Carlson opposes it, apparently, and made that crystal clear in the form of a homophobic attack against U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg Thursday night.
That attack was so broad and so ugly it extends to every man who takes paternity leave, which is unfortunate given that studies show men who take paternity leave are less likely to get divorced, among other long-term benefits.
“Pete Buttigieg has been on leave from his job since August after adopting a child. Paternity leave, they call it, trying to figure out how to breastfeed – no word on how that went,” Carlson said, mocking new dads, fathers in general, men who take paternity leave, and gay fathers.
Tucker Carlson mocks Pete Buttigieg for taking paternity leave: “Paternity leave, they call it, trying to figure out how to breastfeed, no word on how that went.” pic.twitter.com/zFnp6uSser
— nikki mccann screamírez ? (@NikkiMcR) October 15, 2021
