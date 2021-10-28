Meadows ‘Will Face Consequences’ for Stonewalling Jan. 6 Committee if He Does Not Comply With Subpoena: Report

Could former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows face criminal contempt of Congress charges like Steve Bannon?

The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack subpoenaed Meadows, a former GOP congressman, on September 23, over a month ago, and he has yet to comply.

“Our patience isn’t unlimited, and engagement needs to become cooperation very soon,” a Select Committee source told CNN. “As we’ve already made clear, anyone who tries to stonewall our effort will face the consequences.”

The committee sees Meadows, who has been by Trump’s side every step of the way even for months before exiting the House to join the Trump administration, as a “key witness.”

Jan. 6 Select Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) is being patient but that appears to be waning thin.

“If and when the staff says to us it’s not going anywhere, there won’t be any hesitation on the part of the committee to make the referrals” for contempt of Congress he tells CNN.

CNN adds multiple sources have “indicated” Meadows has “been ‘engaging’ in negotiations over the terms of his turning over documents and appearing for a deposition.”

Earlier this week a bombshell Rolling Stone report citing two people involved with planning the January 6 pro-Trump rallies mentioned Meadows nine times, including calling him “someone who played a major role in the conversations surrounding the protests on Jan. 6.”

That report also says those sources describe Meadows “as having had an opportunity to prevent the violence” of January 6, and that “Meadows was 100 percent made aware of what was going on.”