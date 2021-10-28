News
Trump-Appointed Judge Smacks Down MAGA Rioters Who Said Going to DC for Sentencing Would Be ‘Financial Burden’
A Trump-appointed federal judge has rejected a request from two Capitol insurrectionists to be sentenced via video, as Reuters reporter Jan Wolfe notes that the two had claimed traveling to Washington, D.C. would represent a “financial burden.”
“Defendants found the means to travel to Washington, D.C. to commit the crime to which they have pled guilty,” U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden wrote in his order Thursday. “Defendants can therefore find the means to return to Washington, D.C. to be held accountable for this crime.”
McFadden was nominated by former Donald Trump to serve on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in 2017.
Politico reporter Kyle Cheney observed that McFadden “has been comparatively less hostile toward 1/6 defendants than other federal judges in DC,” adding that Thursday’s order was a “notable rejoinder.”
The two Capitol rioters who asked to be sentenced via video are Rachel Lynn Pert and Dana Joe Winn, a couple from Middleburg, Florida, who pleaded guilty earlier this month to one misdemeanor count each of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.
The couple reportedly live-streamed their previous trip to D.C. prior to the insurrection.
“We’re on our way to DC because us as American patriots, we’re tired of this sh*t,” Winn said in the live-stream, according to court records. “It’s time to make a stand. I never really knew how deep and corrupt all this crap was and how far back it’s gone. But American needs to wake up. We’re on the verge of f*cking losing it.”
The couple were arrested after Pert’s co-worker at a Circle K convenience store tipped off the FBI, identifying the couple in photos from Jan. 6.
Meadows ‘Will Face Consequences’ for Stonewalling Jan. 6 Committee if He Does Not Comply With Subpoena: Report
Could former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows face criminal contempt of Congress charges like Steve Bannon?
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack subpoenaed Meadows, a former GOP congressman, on September 23, over a month ago, and he has yet to comply.
“Our patience isn’t unlimited, and engagement needs to become cooperation very soon,” a Select Committee source told CNN. “As we’ve already made clear, anyone who tries to stonewall our effort will face the consequences.”
The committee sees Meadows, who has been by Trump’s side every step of the way even for months before exiting the House to join the Trump administration, as a “key witness.”
Jan. 6 Select Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) is being patient but that appears to be waning thin.
“If and when the staff says to us it’s not going anywhere, there won’t be any hesitation on the part of the committee to make the referrals” for contempt of Congress he tells CNN.
CNN adds multiple sources have “indicated” Meadows has “been ‘engaging’ in negotiations over the terms of his turning over documents and appearing for a deposition.”
Earlier this week a bombshell Rolling Stone report citing two people involved with planning the January 6 pro-Trump rallies mentioned Meadows nine times, including calling him “someone who played a major role in the conversations surrounding the protests on Jan. 6.”
That report also says those sources describe Meadows “as having had an opportunity to prevent the violence” of January 6, and that “Meadows was 100 percent made aware of what was going on.”
‘Unemployable’ Jeffrey Clark Can’t Find a Job After Trying to Help Trump Overturn the Election: Report
The far-right attorney who sought to take control of the Department of Justice to keep Trump in power despite losing the 2020 election is facing professional consequences for his anti-democratic actions.
“The Trump taint is sticking to Jeffrey Clark,” Business Insider reported Thursday. “In the 10 months since the would-be Justice Department coup, Clark’s name has been scrubbed from the conservative legal group where he’d landed his first post-Trump job. He lawyered up in the face of congressional scrutiny. But, just days before his Friday interview with the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol, Clark parted ways with the defense lawyer Robert Driscoll, Politico reported late Wednesday.”
Clark is just the latest attorney to suffer repercussions for their relationship with Trump.
“In the eyes of several former colleagues, Clark has joined the ranks of once respected conservative lawyers — including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, the former prosecutor Sidney Powell, and the constitutional scholar John Eastman — who have been burned flying too close to Trump,” the report noted.
One former official explained the pity felt for Clark.
“Honestly, I feel bad that the guy appears to have been canceled. He made his own bed, but I don’t wish anyone to be unemployable,” the former official said.
Read the full report.
Watch: Cory Booker Flattens GOP Talking Points by Reading List of Violent Threats Made Against School Boards
Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) on Wednesday delivered an impassioned defense of Attorney General Merrick Garland, who spent much of the afternoon beating back claims from Republican senators who said his Department of Justice was persecuting conservative parents.
During the hearing, Garland defended his decision to have the DOJ investigate violent threats made against school board members, even as Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Tom Cotton (R-AK), and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) all took turns accusing him of unleashing the FBI against innocent parents.
Booker, however, brought receipts with him and started reading them off.
“In Texas, a parent physically assaulted a teacher,” he began. “In Pennsylvania, a person posted threats on social media which required police to station outside of a school district… I can keep going: Ohio, a school board member was threatening a letter with, ‘We are coming for you.'”
Booker then read Garland’s original letter in which he specified that he was only investigating violent threats made against school officials, and not angry remarks made during school board meetings.
“If someone was to read the actual letter, you are literally saying as the leader of the highest law enforcement in the land, that you protect spirited debate!” Booker said.
Watch the video below.
