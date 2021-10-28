News
‘Unemployable’ Jeffrey Clark Can’t Find a Job After Trying to Help Trump Overturn the Election: Report
The far-right attorney who sought to take control of the Department of Justice to keep Trump in power despite losing the 2020 election is facing professional consequences for his anti-democratic actions.
“The Trump taint is sticking to Jeffrey Clark,” Business Insider reported Thursday. “In the 10 months since the would-be Justice Department coup, Clark’s name has been scrubbed from the conservative legal group where he’d landed his first post-Trump job. He lawyered up in the face of congressional scrutiny. But, just days before his Friday interview with the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol, Clark parted ways with the defense lawyer Robert Driscoll, Politico reported late Wednesday.”
Clark is just the latest attorney to suffer repercussions for their relationship with Trump.
“In the eyes of several former colleagues, Clark has joined the ranks of once respected conservative lawyers — including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, the former prosecutor Sidney Powell, and the constitutional scholar John Eastman — who have been burned flying too close to Trump,” the report noted.
One former official explained the pity felt for Clark.
“Honestly, I feel bad that the guy appears to have been canceled. He made his own bed, but I don’t wish anyone to be unemployable,” the former official said.
Read the full report.
News
Meadows ‘Will Face Consequences’ for Stonewalling Jan. 6 Committee if He Does Not Comply With Subpoena: Report
Could former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows face criminal contempt of Congress charges like Steve Bannon?
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack subpoenaed Meadows, a former GOP congressman, on September 23, over a month ago, and he has yet to comply.
“Our patience isn’t unlimited, and engagement needs to become cooperation very soon,” a Select Committee source told CNN. “As we’ve already made clear, anyone who tries to stonewall our effort will face the consequences.”
The committee sees Meadows, who has been by Trump’s side every step of the way even for months before exiting the House to join the Trump administration, as a “key witness.”
Jan. 6 Select Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) is being patient but that appears to be waning thin.
“If and when the staff says to us it’s not going anywhere, there won’t be any hesitation on the part of the committee to make the referrals” for contempt of Congress he tells CNN.
CNN adds multiple sources have “indicated” Meadows has “been ‘engaging’ in negotiations over the terms of his turning over documents and appearing for a deposition.”
Earlier this week a bombshell Rolling Stone report citing two people involved with planning the January 6 pro-Trump rallies mentioned Meadows nine times, including calling him “someone who played a major role in the conversations surrounding the protests on Jan. 6.”
That report also says those sources describe Meadows “as having had an opportunity to prevent the violence” of January 6, and that “Meadows was 100 percent made aware of what was going on.”
News
Watch: Cory Booker Flattens GOP Talking Points by Reading List of Violent Threats Made Against School Boards
Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) on Wednesday delivered an impassioned defense of Attorney General Merrick Garland, who spent much of the afternoon beating back claims from Republican senators who said his Department of Justice was persecuting conservative parents.
During the hearing, Garland defended his decision to have the DOJ investigate violent threats made against school board members, even as Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Tom Cotton (R-AK), and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) all took turns accusing him of unleashing the FBI against innocent parents.
Booker, however, brought receipts with him and started reading them off.
“In Texas, a parent physically assaulted a teacher,” he began. “In Pennsylvania, a person posted threats on social media which required police to station outside of a school district… I can keep going: Ohio, a school board member was threatening a letter with, ‘We are coming for you.'”
Booker then read Garland’s original letter in which he specified that he was only investigating violent threats made against school officials, and not angry remarks made during school board meetings.
“If someone was to read the actual letter, you are literally saying as the leader of the highest law enforcement in the land, that you protect spirited debate!” Booker said.
Watch the video below.
News
Republicans Fear They Have Grown Too Conspiratorial to Win Elections: Report
The Republican Party may be growing too disconnected from reality to win elections, GOP operatives are warning.
According to a new report in Politico, “some GOP operatives and Trump World luminaries are worried that the truly wild conspiracists may be mucking it all up. Hogan Gidley, one of Donald Trump’s top lieutenants, took a subtle dig at some Trump allies and put some distance between their efforts and his group’s work on election reform. Other Republicans have expressed fears that talk of ‘audits,’ machine rigging and foreign plots will depress voter turnout and discourage some people from seeking office.”
Gidley is leading the Center for Election Integrity at the Trump-aligned America First Policy Institute.
“The comments illustrate the growing fissures erupting within Republican circles over how the party should address the last election. It’s a fissure that’s been caused mainly by Trump, who has been intent on continuously re-litigating the 2020 outcome with increasingly outlandish conspiracies that other Republicans echo. Gidley himself has pushed misleading arguments about some of the 2020 election outcomes, including on the day of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots,” Politico noted.
But Mike Lindell is not backing down and instead predicted the exact moment that the Supreme Court would take action to reinstall Trump, despite the fact the U.S. Constitution does not allow such a maneuver.
“When asked for comment, Lindell — who has led a national crusade to push false claims of fraud and voting machine hacking, and is being sued for defamation by voting machine manufacturer Dominion for $1.3 billion — said in a text message that he would be bringing his “voter fraud” case to the Supreme Court on Nov. 23 at 9 a.m.,” Politico reported.
But could it already be too late?
“A Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday shows that 77 percent of Democrats, 49 percent of independents and 28 percent of Republican voters trust the election system a lot or some. Just 9 percent of Republicans say they trust the election system a lot,” the publication noted. “Among self-identified 2020 Trump voters, just 22 percent said they believed the 2020 elections were free and fair; while 72 percent said they probably or definitely were not. They were slightly more optimistic about the 2022 elections, with 38 percent saying they believed that they would be free and fair. But 51 percent still said they believed they would not be.”
However, the poll showed Republicans have more enthusiasm heading into the midterms as President Joe Biden’s agenda remains bogged down in Congress.
“The Morning Consult polI offers some measure of relief for Republicans worried that voters won’t turn out amid talk of vast election conspiracies. A full 92 percent of self-identified Republican voters said that they planned to vote in the 2022 elections, with just 4 percent saying they did not plan to. By contrast, just 70 percent of self-identified Democrats said they planned to vote, and 29 percent said they did not plan to,” Politico reported.
