FOX FAIL
‘I’ll Answer It for You’: Psaki Destroys Combative Doocy – Biden Doesn’t Need a ‘Photo Op’ or ‘Feckless’ Border Wall
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday was forced to verbally wallop Peter Doocy after the combative, argumentative, and fear-mongering Fox News correspondent tried to pick a fight over President Joe Biden having not recently visited the southern border.
When all was said and done Psaki reminded Doocy that when he was president Donald Trump “went to the border, at least once, maybe more,” she told him. “How did that immigration policy result Peter? That immigration policy resulted in separating kids from their parents, building a border wall that’s feckless, and that cost billions of dollars for taxpayers.”
“The President said last night,” Doocy began his attack, referring to President Biden’s remarks at a CNN town hall Thursday night, “why did President Biden say he has been to the border?”
“Well, Peter,” Psaki replied, explaining that President Biden drove “through the border when he was on the campaign trail in 2008, and he’s certainly familiar with the fact and it stuck with him with the fact that in El Paso, the border goes right through the center of town, but what the most important thing everyone should know and understand is that the President has worked on these issues throughout his entire career, and is well-versed in every aspect of our immigration system including the border that includes when he was vice president, and he went to Mexico and Central America ten times to address border issues and talk about what we can do to reduce the number of migrants who were coming to the border.”
And she added that Biden “does not need a visit to the border to know what a mess was left by the last administration, that’s his view.”
Doocy, still obsessed over what he determined is President Biden’s required presence at the southern border, pressed back hard.
“Does that count as a visit? He said, ‘I’ve been there before,’ you’re saying he drove by for a few minutes, does that count?” Doocy demanded.
“What is the root cause? Where are people coming from when they’re coming to the border Peter?” Psaki, losing patience, asked.
“I’m asking you a question because I think people should understand the context,” Psaki continued, receiving no actual response.
“Okay, I’ll answer it for you,” she said, giving up. “People come from Central America and Mexico, to go to the border. The President has been to those countries ten times to talk about border issues,” she informed Doocy. “There is a focus right now on a photo op. The President does not believe a photo op is the same as solutions that may be a difference he has with Republicans.”
Watch:
“There is a focus right now on a photo op. The president does not believe a photo op is the same as solutions. That may be a difference he has with Republicans” — Psaki to Peter Doocy as he grills her about whether Biden has technically visited the border pic.twitter.com/5Y6awKDE0A
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 22, 2021
FOX FAIL
Psaki Smacks Down Doocy for Fear-Mongering Vaccine Mandate Could Cause Spike in ‘Terror, Murder, Robberies, Kidnappings’
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki refused to indulge Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy‘s attempt to fear-monger about the effects of President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate-or-test policy, after he could not support his trumped-up hypothesis that it was actually making Americans less safe because some police officers and some U.S. service members may be threatening to quit, which he claimed could cause a spike in “terror, murder, robberies, kidnappings.”
After getting a fact-based push back from Psaki, Doocy resorted to more fear-mongering, insisting there are other issues more important than COVID for the White House to focus on, including ” international terror gang violence, murder, arson, and drug dealing.”
“If the whole point of a vaccine mandate is to make people safer. But the vaccine mandate also means tons of police and military, they walk off the job. Then at the end of the day, does a vaccine mandate, make people safer?” Doocy asked in a disjointed question.
“Well, where are tons of police and military walking off the job?” Psaki asked.
He claimed that one source “says that hundreds of thousands of U.S. service members remain unvaccinated, which is leading to questions about possible military readiness,” Doocy claimed.
“The L.A. County Sheriff says that five to 10% of their workforce could walk off the job,” he added, which is inaccurate. The L.A. County Sheriff said, “I don’t want to be in a position to lose 5%, 10% of my workforce overnight on a vaccine mandate,” numbers which he did not say were actually the quantity who would refuse to work in announcing his personal decision to refuse to enforce the mandate. The mandate also includes the option for regular testing instead of getting vaccinated.
Psaki encouraged Doocy to look at “a range” of companies and organizations, and “frankly, the Department of Defense” which she said has “up to date statistics on members of the military” who are “over 90%” vaccinated.
Flustered and frustrated Doocy tried to continue to challenge Psaki.
“But there are other problems in the world than COVID-19: international terror, gang violence, murder, arson, drug dealing –” Doocy fear-mongered, as if they would become worse because of the vaccine mandate, or as if the Biden administration were spending all its resources on enforcing the vaccine or test mandate, which is false.
“What was the number one cause of death among police officers last year do you know?” Psaki asked Doocy.
He did not respond.
“COVID-19,” she said, answering her own question because he refused to. “So that’s something that we’re working to address and police departments are working to address. If you look at Seattle, as an example which I know has been in the some of the reporting, 92% of the police forces are vaccinated as are 93% of firefighters, 99% of Seattle’s 11,000 employees have submitted vaccine verification or an exemption request.”
Unmoved, Doocy again resorted to trying to design the administration’s agenda.
“All these other problems: terror, murder, robberies, kidnappings, is there any concern that if police forces shrink, or if the size of the ready, military force shrinks, that the United States or localities may not be equipped properly to deal with [them]?”
Psaki’ at the end of her very long line of patience, put an end to the Fox News correspondent’s fear-mongering.
“Peter. More than 700,000 people have died of COVID, again it was the number one cause of death among police departments and police officers, it’s something that we should take seriously. Departments are trying to save people in their departments, people who work for them. We support that effort and there’s been success across the country in that regard.”
Watch:
Peter Doocy is speechless when Jen Psaki asks him what the number one cause of death for police officers was last year (it was Covid!) pic.twitter.com/UtuzN1wTu4
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2021
FOX FAIL
Jen Psaki Masterfully Schools Peter Doocy on Eviction Program: ‘Happy to Have You as a Partner in This Effort’
As Democratic members of Congress and President Joe Biden are working to extend the eviction moratorium enacted to help Americans during the coronavirus pandemic, Fox News’ Peter Doocy went to bat, too – for landlords.
“There’s been a major push here recently to protect tenants from being evicted right now, why isn’t more being done to help the landlords who are struggling to pay their bills because they’re not being paid?” Doocy, apparently ignorant that there are federal funds to compensate landlords for lost rental income, asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.
“Well actually the landlords can benefit from exactly the same emergency rental assistance that renters can benefit from,” she replied.
“Right now, as we understand it, many states are not distributing that money,” Doocy said. “The Washington Post says that this measure could drive thousands of minor landlords to bankruptcy.”
“Well that’s exactly why,” Psaki explained, “and I’m happy to have you as a partner in this effort, we are trying to advocate for states, localities to get this money out. There’s no reason it’s not going out to landlords, to renters, no reason that people who are eligible are not benefiting, and we’ve seen a number of states – red states and blue states – do this very effectively. Texas, as an example I used yesterday, Virginia is one I highlighted today. This is why we’re doing as much of this outreach and engagement as we’re doing.”
Watch:
Doocy: Why isn’t more being done to help the landlords…. pic.twitter.com/CcLRmaowus
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 4, 2021
FOX FAIL
Fox News Reporter Just Can’t Seem to Grasp Why CDC Is Changing Mask Guidance, Again Forces Psaki to Explain It
The same Fox News reporter who on Monday revealed he did not understand some very basic issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, forcing the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki to explain it to him, on Tuesday again failed to grasp some very basic issues surrounding the pandemic, again forcing her to again explain the basics to him.
“Why did the President say, ‘If you’ve been fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask? Let me repeat if you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask,’ if it was possible that was going to turn out not to be true?” Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked on Tuesday, referring to the news CDC today is expected to tighten mask guidance to include vaccinated people in high-transmissible areas of the country.
“Oh, Peter, I think we’re all dealing with an evolving virus where there’s no playbook and no historic precedent,” Psaki replied, being forced to remind him that viruses mutate, and the direction of pandemics change. “And what the American people should feel confident in is that we are going to continue to be guided by science, look at public health data, in order to provide new guidance, if it’s needed to save lives, protect the American people. When he made those comments back in May, we were dealing with a very different strain of the virus than we were than we are today. And Delta is more transmissible. It’s spreading much more quickly. It was nearly non-existent in the United States back in May.”
Psaki went on to note that in May, when the guidance changed to those who are vaccinated do not need to wear a mask, the Delta variant accounted for just 5% of infections. It is now well over 80% of infections.
The Washington Post just reported those “infected with the delta variant appear to carry a viral load that is 1,000 times higher than earlier versions of the virus, they said, and can easily spread it.”
Watch:
Jen Psaki swats away a Peter Doocy gotcha about why Biden didn’t have foreknowledge about new Covid variants and how they would impact CDC mask guidance pic.twitter.com/cC1iMwfaZR
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 27, 2021
