‘I’ll Answer It for You’: Psaki Destroys Combative Doocy – Biden Doesn’t Need a ‘Photo Op’ or ‘Feckless’ Border Wall

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday was forced to verbally wallop Peter Doocy after the combative, argumentative, and fear-mongering Fox News correspondent tried to pick a fight over President Joe Biden having not recently visited the southern border.

When all was said and done Psaki reminded Doocy that when he was president Donald Trump “went to the border, at least once, maybe more,” she told him. “How did that immigration policy result Peter? That immigration policy resulted in separating kids from their parents, building a border wall that’s feckless, and that cost billions of dollars for taxpayers.”

“The President said last night,” Doocy began his attack, referring to President Biden’s remarks at a CNN town hall Thursday night, “why did President Biden say he has been to the border?”

“Well, Peter,” Psaki replied, explaining that President Biden drove “through the border when he was on the campaign trail in 2008, and he’s certainly familiar with the fact and it stuck with him with the fact that in El Paso, the border goes right through the center of town, but what the most important thing everyone should know and understand is that the President has worked on these issues throughout his entire career, and is well-versed in every aspect of our immigration system including the border that includes when he was vice president, and he went to Mexico and Central America ten times to address border issues and talk about what we can do to reduce the number of migrants who were coming to the border.”

And she added that Biden “does not need a visit to the border to know what a mess was left by the last administration, that’s his view.”

Doocy, still obsessed over what he determined is President Biden’s required presence at the southern border, pressed back hard.

“Does that count as a visit? He said, ‘I’ve been there before,’ you’re saying he drove by for a few minutes, does that count?” Doocy demanded.

“What is the root cause? Where are people coming from when they’re coming to the border Peter?” Psaki, losing patience, asked.

“I’m asking you a question because I think people should understand the context,” Psaki continued, receiving no actual response.

“Okay, I’ll answer it for you,” she said, giving up. “People come from Central America and Mexico, to go to the border. The President has been to those countries ten times to talk about border issues,” she informed Doocy. “There is a focus right now on a photo op. The President does not believe a photo op is the same as solutions that may be a difference he has with Republicans.”

Watch: