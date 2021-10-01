RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Arizona ‘Audit’ Involved ‘Spiritual Warfare’ That Could Lead to ‘Revival’ Says Cyber Ninjas CEO
Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan, hired by Arizona’s Senate Republican leaders to conduct an “audit” of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, was featured on a Thursday prayer call hosted by Intercessors for America, a network of “prayer warriors” that strongly backed former President Donald Trump. Logan described the “audit,” which was marred by incompetence but essentially reaffirmed that the state went for President Joe Biden, as something to which he was called by God.
Joining Logan on the call was hard-right Virginia state Sen. Amanda Chase, who has created a national “election integrity caucus” of state legislators to push for “forensic audits” of election results in all 50 states. Republican legislators have used false stolen-election claims and questions raised by promoters of the Arizona “audit” to sow distrust of the election results and justify a wave of voter suppression bills designed to boost Republican election prospects in 2022 and 2024. Logan said on the call that officials from 22 states had reached out to get more information about the Cyber Ninjas’ efforts in Arizona.
In spite of continuing false claims by Trump and some of his supporters, the Arizona “audit” produced no evidence that the presidential election was stolen from Trump via election fraud, a fact that has led to dissent within MAGA world and the rise of new conspiracy theories. Logan has disavowed an apparently doctored version of the “audit” report published by the right-wing Gateway Pundit that included an assertion that the election should not be certified.
Logan’s claims on the IFA call were far less sweeping. Notably, he did not claim that he had evidence of fraud or a stolen election, only that the election was not carried out with “precision and accuracy.” When asked for the audit’s most significant findings, he claimed, “The numbers didn’t match,” citing as one example discrepancies between systems tracking how many mail-in ballots were sent and how many were received. He said their “most critical finding” was that “we had a little bit over 23,000 ballots that were mailed to individuals at addresses they were no longer at, and yet somehow they were returned and mail-in ballots are not supposed to be forwarded.” Logan claimed that Maricopa County officials made the “audit” more difficult to carry out by not cooperating with the effort.
Logan urged IFA’s activists to pray that Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich would have the “courage” to take the investigation to the “next step.” Logan prayed:
Pray for him to have courage. Because I can tell you that when you step into this, everybody’s out to get you. Everybody’s out to make you look bad. And there’s a lot of you know, there’s a lot of just spiritual warfare stuff that seems to happen in the middle of it. Like, I don’t fully understand why this audit is so pivotal in what’s happening in our country right now. But it is in the spiritual realm. It’s not just in the physical realm. It has a core impact of where our country is going. And I’m truly believing for revival. I don’t know how revival comes out of an audit, but that’s what I’ve been praying for.
Logan said that there was a “prayer wall” at the “audit” location and that “we had at least five people who gave their life to Christ while at the audit.” He said, “I am amazed at the high correlation between believers who are seeking truth and who want to be involved in election integrity stuff.” Logan may not have been so amazed if he had read journalist Sarah Posner’s recent story for Vox, “How the Christian right embraced voter suppression.”
IFA’s Kris Kubal told listeners to be encouraged, saying that if God were done with America, “there would be no battle,” adding that “We know that God still has plans and purposes because the enemy is trying his best to stop them.”
When Chase joined the call, she commended Logan, saying, “He has the mind of Christ,” adding that she knew that whatever the “audit” revealed, “it’s gonna be the truth.”
Chase complained about Democrats’ control of the Virginia statehouse and legislature, claiming, “I basically live in a Marxist state.” She complained about being censured for saying that the 2020 election was stolen and for having a plexiglass wall built around her desk when she refused to wear a mask. “You just would not even believe the amount of persecution” she said.
She charged that “there was complete maladministration by Maricopa County” and claimed, “They just obstructed justice.” Republican officials in Maricopa County and journalists have repeatedly discredited the “audit” as procedurally flawed and a partisan ploy.
Chase said that we are living in the End Times and that things written about in the biblical book of Revelation are being fulfilled, but that there is still work to do. “Virginia is not a lost cause,” she said, urging people to pray for the state’s elections and saying that “the best number one solution for Virginia to have better election integrity is to elect a Republican governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and replace all the members in the House so that we have Republican majority.” Having a Republican governor, she said, would mean a state election board with a Republican majority, “and that will change everything.”
Chase said that the “election integrity caucus” she started has had five or six phone calls. Caucus members are still reviewing and digesting the Cyber Ninjas’ final report, she said, before releasing a statement on behalf of the group.
Logan closed the session with a prayer for revival, asking, “May our nation remember its roots, its Christian roots, oh God, and may they turn away from their wicked ways.”
Right-Wing Podcaster Smears School Board Members as ‘Predators’ and ‘Child Abusers’ Over Trans-Inclusive Policy
Alliance Defending Freedom, a massive religious-right legal group, streamed live video of a protest rally outside a Loudoun County school board meeting in northern Virginia Tuesday night, at which local parents and teachers opposing the school district’s transgender-inclusive policy were joined by representatives from the right-wing political groups FreedomWorks and Heritage Action, along with right-wing author and podcaster Matt Walsh.
National right-wing groups and activists have made the Loudoun County school district a target of their hostility over a transgender-inclusive policy that requires, among other things, teachers to address trans students using their preferred pronouns. ADF is representing teachers who call the policy a violation of their religious freedom and freedom of speech.
Tuesday’s rally speakers promoted an array of right-wing causes beyond denying transgender rights, from anti-vaccine conspiracies to opposition to “critical race theory” to the upcoming statewide elections in Virginia. “We need [Glenn] Youngkin,” said one speaker, urging rallygoers to vote early for the Republican candidate for governor of Virginia and for Republicans for other statewide offices. Another called the school superintendent a communist. A few local officials and candidates signed a “Virginia Parents Bill of Rights.”
The right-wing Media Research Center sent a TV crew to interview attendees, including a parent who said, “They took God out of schools, and the devil took his place.” Another parent put the effort in spiritual warfare terms, saying, “This is not our battle. This is God’s battle, and he wins this battle.”
A FreedomWorks representative talked about the group’s efforts to help people run for office and “take back the school boards one seat at a time.” Heritage Action’s Melody Clarke slammed teachers unions and the infrastructure and jobs bill moving through Congress before promoting a website that encourages students and parents to report school materials that demonstrate the teaching of “critical race theory.” Clarke said it was a bad thing that the Build Back Better bill would include $8 billion earmarked for education, asking, “Can you imagine how much worse it would be if they had an additional $8 billion to play with for their leftist agenda?”
Right Wing Watch reported yesterday that Daily Wire podcaster Matt Walsh said he had leased property in the school district in order to comply with new school board rules requiring public speakers to be from the district. At the rally, Walsh mocked the rule, saying that he is renting the basement of an activist who served as rally emcee for one dollar.
Walsh closed out the rally with a focus on the transgender-inclusive policy, vowing, “The days of polite cooperation with evil and falsehood are over, they’re completely over.”
“The infiltration of gender ideology into the school system is a direct assault on our kids,” he claimed, describing it as part of a plan “to sexualize children and to shape them, to mold them.”
“We’re not gonna sit in silence while our kids, while any kids, are ripped to shreds by these damned vultures, these monsters,” he said, vowing that activists will not drop the issue. More from Walsh’s comments at the rally:
You know, the old tricks are not going to work on us. I want the other people on the other side of this to understand this: Your old tricks are not going to work. You could call us bigots. Doesn’t mean anything coming from you. You could call us hateful. And you’re right about that. We are. We hate what you are doing to kids. We hate that. We hate your attack on truth, and on science and on moral decency. We hate that too. And you can call us intolerant. And that’s also true because we’re not going to tolerate it anymore.
This is the line in the sand that we have drawn. We’re not going to surrender our kids to this darkness. We’re not going to do it. We’re not going to give up on truth. Not now. Not ever.
In his brief but incendiary remarks to the school board itself, Walsh called school board members “abusers” and “predators” and charged, “You prey upon impressionable children and indoctrinate them into your insane ideological cult.”
‘Coward’ Lauren Boebert Blasted for Turning Charity Event Into QAnon Pedophile Conspiracy Attack Against Biden
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) decided to turn a local D.C. Boys & Girls Club into a tool of her relentless attacks against President Joe Biden Thursday morning, after Wednesday’s annual Congressional Baseball Game.
Every year for the past 112 years (except for 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic) members of Congress have joined together to participate in the national pastime – these days a rare moment of sportsmanship and bipartisanship.
And it’s all for charity.
Since 2017 the four charities that benefit from the game are the Washington Nationals Dream Foundation, the Washington Literacy Center, the U.S. Capitol Police Memorial Fund, and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington.
Congresswoman Boebert, a pro-gun extremist who claims to support the police could have supported members of the U.S. Capitol Police in a tweet, but instead she used the Boys and Girls Club as a pedophilic pawn in her QAnon attack against the President.
Boebert claims to have dropped her allegiance to the antisemitic pro-Trump conspiracy theory, but her actions speak otherwise. She recently hired a husband and wife team of QAnon conspiracy theorists for her Colorado Shooters restaurant and congressional office.
For those who need a reminder, BBC called QAnon “a wide-ranging, completely unfounded theory that says that President Trump is waging a secret war against elite Satan-worshipping paedophiles in government, business and the media.”
The New York Times adds that “QAnon followers believe that this cabal includes top Democrats like President Joseph R. Biden Jr., Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and George Soros, as well as a number of entertainers and Hollywood celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks and Ellen DeGeneres and religious figures including Pope Francis and the Dalai Lama. Many of them also believe that, in addition to molesting children, members of this group kill and eat their victims to extract a life-extending chemical called adrenochrome.”
Enter Congresswoman Boebert, who Thursday morning posted this tweet:
The Boys & Girls Club was a big part of last night’s Congressional Baseball Game.
So of course Joe Biden showed up.
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 30, 2021
The outrage against the Colorado Republican has been especially palpable, with many pointing to her own husband’s lewd acts.
“In January 2004,” The New York Post reports, Jayson Boebert “was arrested after allegedly exposing his penis to two women at a bowling alley, according to an arrest affidavit. Lauren Boebert (then age 17 and known as Lauren Opal Roberts) was also there. Jayson Boebert pleaded guilty to public indecency and lewd exposure, earning himself four days in jail and two years’ probation.”
Here’s how some are responding to Boebert’s tweet:
Yes because the boys and girls clubs of America are amazing organizations to support. They are organizations who help many boys and girls throughout the country every day.
— Jersey Craig (@Jersey_Craig) September 30, 2021
Your daily reminder that, no, there is no bottom. https://t.co/9ZYmjuEetJ
— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) September 30, 2021
Why did you tweet this? What are you saying here? You’re not only cruel, you’re not only ignorant, but you’re a coward. You send out a tweet accusing the President of the United States of something horrible & ugly, but you don’t even have the courage to say what it is. Coward. https://t.co/poQcGOSl8x
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 30, 2021
Was your husband allowed pic.twitter.com/47lMZgAxRq
— nsod (@Jingles4848O) September 30, 2021
Imagine waking up and firing off a Q conspiracy nonsense, first thing in the morning, about the President of the United States??? pic.twitter.com/NAtauyP6XL
— Cruz Thomas ?? ? ???? (@realCruzThomas) September 30, 2021
In just one tweet she insults a well-respected service organization and re-invites the world to comment on her husband’s indecent exposure arrest.
Nice work. https://t.co/bZ1hZsxlv5
— Mattie Timmer (@MattieTimmer) September 30, 2021
Where was your husband tho?
— Chocolate Giddyup (@Republicant17) September 30, 2021
Good morning! #boebertreportcard time! https://t.co/NgkTFIQTgQ
— Leland Hermit (@AngeloBCollie) September 30, 2021
What ever happened to professionalism? https://t.co/4nPB9sXJtD
— Ben Stanfield (@Ben_Stanfield) September 30, 2021
https://t.co/5K1VrymPF8
You paid this back but I think those who care about accountability should pressure the FEC to make certain you face consequences for your repeated offenses. Think it’s time for a petition.
— Stand up for democracy Pass HR1 (@MshellButtercup) September 30, 2021
Is this the best comment you could make about the charity event? REALLY?
— Moving Forward (@MovingForward8) September 30, 2021
You’re fucking trash
— Jason (@longwall26) September 30, 2021
Image: U.S. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert speaking with attendees at the 2021 Young Women’s Leadership Summit hosted by Turning Point USA. Photo by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Madison Cawthorn Says He’s Waging a ‘Spiritual Battle’ Against ‘Evil’ DC Because People Like Nancy Pelosi ‘Hate Us’
Several Republican members of Congress, North Carolina state legislators, various candidates for office, and radical religious-right activists gathered at Temple Baptist Church in Mount Airy, North Carolina, last weekend for the North Carolina Faith & Freedom Coalition’s “Salt & Light Conference.”
Among the politicians in attendance was Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who used his time in front of his home state crowd to declare that he is waging a “spiritual battle” in the supposedly “evil and vile” Washington, D.C., against people like Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her “cold, evil eyes.”
“I believe that the power of prayer will save this country in the coming decades,” Cawthorn said. “When I’m in Washington, D.C., I know a lot of you consider the place to be evil and vile, and I am here to tell you with first-hand knowledge, it is evil and vile. But I will tell you when I’m there, I don’t feel an overwhelming sense of darkness as if the devil has complete dominion of that area because I feel a spiritual battle going on on Capitol Hill. And patriots like all of you in this room, on your knees, praying that we have the cover within the spiritual fight is what it will take to save this country.”
“I have to look Nancy Pelosi in her cold, evil eyes every single day,” he continued. “She just passed a bill yesterday trying to say that we can abort babies on demand all the way up until right before the day of birth. When we hear this, when we hear the fact that if a baby comes through a botched abortion alive, sitting there on the table, they then still have the right to murder that child, we realize that when I quip and say, ‘I look her in her cold, evil eyes,’ it’s not a joke. These people hate us.”
“I will tell you, the only way that we take our country back is when strong, God-fearing patriots decide it is time for us to stand up and say, ‘No’ to your tyranny,” Cawthorn declared. “It is time for the American Christian church to come out of the shadows, to say no longer are we going to allow our culture to be determined by people who hate the things that we believe in. We are going to stand valiantly for God’s incredible, inerrant truths that predate any version of government. Because my friends, if we lose this country today, if we bend the knee to the Democrats today, our country will be lost forever, and our children will never know what freedom is. It’s our duty to stand up. I encourage you—let us stand united as men and women of faith to fight for our country!”
