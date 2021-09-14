DOJ Files for Emergency Order to Block Texas Abortion Ban: ‘Necessary to Protect the Constitutional Rights of Women’

The U.S. Dept. of Justice late Tuesday night asked a federal judge to block Texas from implementing Republican Governor Greg Abbott’s near-total ban on abortion, saying prohibiting the law from taking effect is “necessary to protect the constitutional rights of women in Texas and the sovereign interest of the United States.”

The New York Times notes the DOJ has already filed a lawsuit against Texas, arguing the law, known as SB8, was signed into law “to prevent women from exercising their constitutional rights.”

Axios adds the DOJ “submitted an emergency motion late Tuesday seeking a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction.”

DOJ: the private vigilante mechanism in the Texas law does not prevent it from obtaining relief, despite the Court’s ruling in the case involving private parties. DOJ argues courts can prohibit Texas from enforcing SB8. In other words, courts exist to protect people’s rights. https://t.co/CgDXUNICj6 — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) September 15, 2021

This is a breaking news and developing story.