Tucker Carlson Falsely Tells Fox News Viewers Biden to Give Haitian Migrants Voting Rights – ‘That’s in the Works Right Now’
President Joe Biden is under fire from members of his own party, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), for his decision to mass deport thousands of Haitian migrants and refugees fleeing to the U.S.
If you are a Fox News viewer you likely do not know this.
Instead, this is what you know, after listening to the face of the far right wing conservative cable channel – a white nationalist who continues to engage in lies promoting the racist “great replacement” theory.
The Haitian migrants are “not refugees,” Tucker Carlson tells Fox News viewers Tuesday night. “They are not being persecuted by any government, and that’s why they have not applied for asylum in any of the countries between Haiti and the United States, and there are many of them.”
The New York Times reports the reasons for the mass influx of Haitian migrants include the tenuous “political and economic stability of Haiti,” which has left “parts of its capital under the control of gangs” and is “forcing tens of thousands to flee their homes. The assassination of Haiti’s president and a magnitude 7.2 earthquake this summer have only added to the pressures causing people to leave the country.”
Here’s how Tucker Carlson interprets those facts:
“These are economic migrants. They’re rich enough for a plane ticket and a smartphone, but they’re eager for the free health care, the education, the housing vouchers, the food stamps, and much more that Joe Biden has promised them if they make it to the United States.”
Some are coming “on foot and by bus,” the Times reports, traveling via Brazil, Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Panama, and Mexico. Some have been traveling for years.
President Biden never promised Haitian migrants anything, and in fact he, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have all very publicly urged migrants and refugees everywhere in the world to only come to the U.S. under legal methods. Many on the left are angered by those remarks, and the deportations, insisting America should open its doors to all who desperately need help, but that is not what the Biden administration has been doing.
Carlson continued, telling his supporters, “So of course they’re coming from Haiti, and from the rest of the world, you would too. They’d be crazy not to.”
“Once they get here the Biden administration plans to give them voting rights – that’s in the works right now,” Carlson claims, offering zero proof. “So the people you just saw on your screen could very well be choosing your President, at some point down the road.”
There are over 168 million registered voters in the U.S., and that is not the full number of eligible voters. Haitian migrants – who are not getting voting rights “once they get here” – they are already here and not voting – but if they did, would not be “choosing your President.”
“This is a manufactured crisis,” Carlson concludes, walking right into his favorite “great replacement” theory.
“This is an attempt to change the demographics of the United States in order to give permanent power to the Democratic Party,” he declares, as if only white people vote Republican.
“That’s all it is, no matter what they tell you.”
Annnnd here’s Tucker Carlson once again openly peddling the Great Replacement theory on the most-watched cable news show:
“This is a manufactured crisis, this is an attempt to change the demographics of the United States in order to give permanent power to the Democratic Party.” pic.twitter.com/Ds5AFoAOfG
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 22, 2021
Fox News Host Complains Vaccinated Are ‘Otherizing’ Anti-Vaxxers: ‘Next Step’ Is Putting Unvaccinated Into Camps’
The anti-vaxx movement continues to co-opt language used by liberals, declaring “my body, my choice” – not when it comes to abortion but to vaccines.
Now they’re taking that one step further, imposing victimization status on those who refuse to get vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus that has killed at least 650,000 Americans and is transmissible by just breathing.
Fox News personality Will Cain, who co-hosts the weekend version of “Fox & Friends,” on Wednesday’s episode of “The Five” told Geraldo Rivera that Americans who are vaccinated are “otherizing” the unvaccinated, as Media Matters reports.
“Otherizing” is a term used to describe how white majorities dehumanize minorities, often immigrants, as “others.”
Continuing the anti-immigrant framing, Cain declared, “We’re veering dangerously close to exterminationist language.”
“Exterminationism” is exactly what it sounds like: genocide, especially of ethnic minorities.
The anti-vaxxers are now pretending their lives are being threatened, not by a deadly virus, but by the socially-responsible who chose to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their loved ones, neighbors, and co-workers.
Finally, Cain goes even further, walking a very close line to horrific historic events, either like the Japanese internment camps the U.S. created during World War II, or the camps Hitler where sent Jews to their deaths during the Holocaust.
“We’re veering dangerously close to exterminationist language. Otherizing –” Cain told Rivera.
“Exterminationist?” Rivera responded.
“Absolutely,” Cain claimed. “That’s the next step. Putting the unvaccinated into someplace else, camps. Whatever it may be.”
Watch:
Caution: Commentary in this Fox News video should not be accepted at face value as factual, including the misleading claim that Florida’s vaccination rate is higher than New York’s.
Republicans Demanding Biden’s Resignation Are ‘Terrorist Sympathizers’: Former Clinton White House Press Secretary
Former Clinton White House Press Secretary Joe Lockhart says the Republicans calling for President Joe Biden’s resignation in the wake of Thursday’s terror attack are “terrorist sympathizers.”
Immediately after ISIS-K launched the twin terror attacks slaughtering 13 U.S. service members and dozens of Afghan civilians Republican lawmakers began calling for President Joe Biden’s resignation.
Senator Josh Hawley, whose infamous fist pumping up to the sky leading insurrectionists on January 6 will forever be remembered:
To say that today’s loss of American lives in Kabul is sickening does not begin to do justice to what has happened. It is enraging. And Joe Biden is responsible. It is now clear beyond all doubt that he has neither the capacity nor the will to lead. He must resign
— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) August 26, 2021
Senator Marsha Blackburn, whose Twitter account daily posts baseless extremist attacks on Democrats:
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin and General Milley should all resign or face impeachment and removal from office.
— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 26, 2021
Rep. Lauren Bobert:
Seditionist Lauren Boebert says that if Biden doesn’t resign immediately, “we will take action. Kamala and Nancy can follow him out the dang door.” She didn’t say who “we” is, what the “action” will be, or how the VP and Speaker are involved. pic.twitter.com/UIxrOBlo7c
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 27, 2021
Those are just three of dozens of demands from GOP lawmakers, not to mention Republican congressional candidates, demanding the resignation of the Commander-in-Chief.
Lockhart, who was Press Secretary during Clinton’s Camp David Summit that attempted to end the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, as well as during Clinton’s impeachment, offered strong pushback and an invaluable lesson to all those demanding Biden resign.
“The object of terrorists is to strike fear into enemies and undermine their ability to govern. Their only tool is terror and violence. So to all calling on the President to resign, a terrorist dream, you have officially joined the movement as a terror sympathizer,” he wrote on Twitter.
The object of terrorists is to strike fear into enemies and undermine their ability to govern. Their only tool is terror and violence. So to all calling on the President to resign, a terrorist dream, you have officially joined the movement as a terror sympathizer
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) August 27, 2021
He adds:
For those politicians and pundits calling for the President to resign, point me to the google machine to find your comments on 9/11 or other terrorist acts. Your ignorance is only surpassed by your what you are trying to get for selling your soul.
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) August 27, 2021
Newt Gingrich Hurls Racist Rant: Democrats Want to ‘Drown’ US With Immigrants ‘To Get Rid of the Rest of Us’
Disgraced former Republican Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich is bashing immigrants coming to America without entry papers while blaming Democrats for the influx in a racist screed, despite the increase dating back well into the Trump era.
Wailing to fellow pro-Trump acolyte Maria Bartiromo on Fox News, Gingrich pushed a horrid far-right fascistic attack, claiming that immigrants are being brought in to “replace” white Americans, who he referred to as “traditional classic Americans.”
Gingrich also accused Democrats of being “anti-American” and “radical.”
“They don’t come all the way across Mexico for the purpose of visiting for two days,” Gingrich cried, as Media Matters reports. Gingrich’s wife was Ambassador to the Vatican under Donald Trump, the former president.
“They want to be in America,” he said, ignoring all the reasons immigrants are desperate to leave Central America: drugs, gangs, bad economies, climate change, the coronavirus pandemic, crime, and death. Many of those factors are a direct result of American policies and actions.
“And I think what’s hard for most of us to accept, is that the anti-American left would love to drown traditional classic Americans with as many people as they can who know nothing of American history, nothing of American tradition, nothing of the rule of law,” he insisted, also ignoring that for centuries immigrants unschooled in American democracy and traditions have been coming to the U.S. to make a better life for their families.
Some experts blame Gingrich for the extremism and polarization of American politics today. Gingrich frames himself as an icon of conservative and traditional America but in fact is a thrice-married, twice divorced serial adulterer who cheated on his first wife while prosecuting President Bill Clinton’s impeachment for lying about his affair, then asked his wife to agree to an open marriage. He left his first two wives while they were ill. He also skirted military service, using his status as a student and as a father to get deferments rather than serve his country in Vietnam. Gingrich was forced to resign as Speaker of the House in 1998 after a terrible drubbing in the November elections, which historians say was due to his ethics violations and extramarital affair with a woman, a congressional staffer 23 years his junior.
“And I think that,” Gingrich continued in his anti-immigrant screed to Bartiromo, “if you go and you look at the radical left, this is their ideal model is to get rid of the rest of us because we believe in George Washington or we believe in the Constitution, and you see this behavior over and over again.”
What Gingrich is engaging in is promoting fear via “the great replacement theory,” hate speech used by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, antisemites, fascists, racists, the religious right, white nationalists, and white supremacists. Many likely remember the “tiki-torch-wielding” neo-Nazis marching in Charleston at the 2017 Unite the Right rally, chanting, “You will not replace us,” and “Jews will not replace us.”
That’s what Gingrich is doing, all in this short 43-second clip:
Newt Gingrich is the latest on Fox to go full great replacement theory: The left is bringing immigrants to the United States “to get rid of the rest of us” (ht @EricKleefeld) pic.twitter.com/C0We3CgUKH
— John Whitehouse+ (@existentialfish) August 4, 2021
