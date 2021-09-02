COMMENTARY
Fox News Host Complains Vaccinated Are ‘Otherizing’ Anti-Vaxxers: ‘Next Step’ Is Putting Unvaccinated Into Camps’
The anti-vaxx movement continues to co-opt language used by liberals, declaring “my body, my choice” – not when it comes to abortion but to vaccines.
Now they’re taking that one step further, imposing victimization status on those who refuse to get vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus that has killed at least 650,000 Americans and is transmissible by just breathing.
Fox News personality Will Cain, who co-hosts the weekend version of “Fox & Friends,” on Wednesday’s episode of “The Five” told Geraldo Rivera that Americans who are vaccinated are “otherizing” the unvaccinated, as Media Matters reports.
“Otherizing” is a term used to describe how white majorities dehumanize minorities, often immigrants, as “others.”
Continuing the anti-immigrant framing, Cain declared, “We’re veering dangerously close to exterminationist language.”
“Exterminationism” is exactly what it sounds like: genocide, especially of ethnic minorities.
The anti-vaxxers are now pretending their lives are being threatened, not by a deadly virus, but by the socially-responsible who chose to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their loved ones, neighbors, and co-workers.
Finally, Cain goes even further, walking a very close line to horrific historic events, either like the Japanese internment camps the U.S. created during World War II, or the camps Hitler where sent Jews to their deaths during the Holocaust.
“We’re veering dangerously close to exterminationist language. Otherizing –” Cain told Rivera.
“Exterminationist?” Rivera responded.
“Absolutely,” Cain claimed. “That’s the next step. Putting the unvaccinated into someplace else, camps. Whatever it may be.”
Watch:
Caution: Commentary in this Fox News video should not be accepted at face value as factual, including the misleading claim that Florida’s vaccination rate is higher than New York’s.
COMMENTARY
Republicans Demanding Biden’s Resignation Are ‘Terrorist Sympathizers’: Former Clinton White House Press Secretary
Former Clinton White House Press Secretary Joe Lockhart says the Republicans calling for President Joe Biden’s resignation in the wake of Thursday’s terror attack are “terrorist sympathizers.”
Immediately after ISIS-K launched the twin terror attacks slaughtering 13 U.S. service members and dozens of Afghan civilians Republican lawmakers began calling for President Joe Biden’s resignation.
Senator Josh Hawley, whose infamous fist pumping up to the sky leading insurrectionists on January 6 will forever be remembered:
To say that today’s loss of American lives in Kabul is sickening does not begin to do justice to what has happened. It is enraging. And Joe Biden is responsible. It is now clear beyond all doubt that he has neither the capacity nor the will to lead. He must resign
— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) August 26, 2021
Senator Marsha Blackburn, whose Twitter account daily posts baseless extremist attacks on Democrats:
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin and General Milley should all resign or face impeachment and removal from office.
— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 26, 2021
Rep. Lauren Bobert:
Seditionist Lauren Boebert says that if Biden doesn’t resign immediately, “we will take action. Kamala and Nancy can follow him out the dang door.” She didn’t say who “we” is, what the “action” will be, or how the VP and Speaker are involved. pic.twitter.com/UIxrOBlo7c
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 27, 2021
Those are just three of dozens of demands from GOP lawmakers, not to mention Republican congressional candidates, demanding the resignation of the Commander-in-Chief.
Lockhart, who was Press Secretary during Clinton’s Camp David Summit that attempted to end the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, as well as during Clinton’s impeachment, offered strong pushback and an invaluable lesson to all those demanding Biden resign.
“The object of terrorists is to strike fear into enemies and undermine their ability to govern. Their only tool is terror and violence. So to all calling on the President to resign, a terrorist dream, you have officially joined the movement as a terror sympathizer,” he wrote on Twitter.
The object of terrorists is to strike fear into enemies and undermine their ability to govern. Their only tool is terror and violence. So to all calling on the President to resign, a terrorist dream, you have officially joined the movement as a terror sympathizer
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) August 27, 2021
He adds:
For those politicians and pundits calling for the President to resign, point me to the google machine to find your comments on 9/11 or other terrorist acts. Your ignorance is only surpassed by your what you are trying to get for selling your soul.
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) August 27, 2021
COMMENTARY
Newt Gingrich Hurls Racist Rant: Democrats Want to ‘Drown’ US With Immigrants ‘To Get Rid of the Rest of Us’
Disgraced former Republican Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich is bashing immigrants coming to America without entry papers while blaming Democrats for the influx in a racist screed, despite the increase dating back well into the Trump era.
Wailing to fellow pro-Trump acolyte Maria Bartiromo on Fox News, Gingrich pushed a horrid far-right fascistic attack, claiming that immigrants are being brought in to “replace” white Americans, who he referred to as “traditional classic Americans.”
Gingrich also accused Democrats of being “anti-American” and “radical.”
“They don’t come all the way across Mexico for the purpose of visiting for two days,” Gingrich cried, as Media Matters reports. Gingrich’s wife was Ambassador to the Vatican under Donald Trump, the former president.
“They want to be in America,” he said, ignoring all the reasons immigrants are desperate to leave Central America: drugs, gangs, bad economies, climate change, the coronavirus pandemic, crime, and death. Many of those factors are a direct result of American policies and actions.
“And I think what’s hard for most of us to accept, is that the anti-American left would love to drown traditional classic Americans with as many people as they can who know nothing of American history, nothing of American tradition, nothing of the rule of law,” he insisted, also ignoring that for centuries immigrants unschooled in American democracy and traditions have been coming to the U.S. to make a better life for their families.
Some experts blame Gingrich for the extremism and polarization of American politics today. Gingrich frames himself as an icon of conservative and traditional America but in fact is a thrice-married, twice divorced serial adulterer who cheated on his first wife while prosecuting President Bill Clinton’s impeachment for lying about his affair, then asked his wife to agree to an open marriage. He left his first two wives while they were ill. He also skirted military service, using his status as a student and as a father to get deferments rather than serve his country in Vietnam. Gingrich was forced to resign as Speaker of the House in 1998 after a terrible drubbing in the November elections, which historians say was due to his ethics violations and extramarital affair with a woman, a congressional staffer 23 years his junior.
“And I think that,” Gingrich continued in his anti-immigrant screed to Bartiromo, “if you go and you look at the radical left, this is their ideal model is to get rid of the rest of us because we believe in George Washington or we believe in the Constitution, and you see this behavior over and over again.”
What Gingrich is engaging in is promoting fear via “the great replacement theory,” hate speech used by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, antisemites, fascists, racists, the religious right, white nationalists, and white supremacists. Many likely remember the “tiki-torch-wielding” neo-Nazis marching in Charleston at the 2017 Unite the Right rally, chanting, “You will not replace us,” and “Jews will not replace us.”
That’s what Gingrich is doing, all in this short 43-second clip:
Newt Gingrich is the latest on Fox to go full great replacement theory: The left is bringing immigrants to the United States “to get rid of the rest of us” (ht @EricKleefeld) pic.twitter.com/C0We3CgUKH
— John Whitehouse+ (@existentialfish) August 4, 2021
COMMENTARY
Trump Mocked for Melting Down Over Gen. Colin Powell Endorsing Biden: ‘Cadet Bone Spurs Says What?’
As might be expected, Donald Trump did not care for the comments made by former Bush Secretary of State Colin Powell on CNN Sunday morning — including his endorsement of Joe Biden as the next president of the United States, so the president lashed out on Twitter.
With Powell calling out the president for his treatment of Gold Star families and accusing the president of being a “liar,” Trump tweeted back, ”Colin Powell, a real stiff who was very responsible for getting us into the disastrous Middle East Wars, just announced he will be voting for another stiff, Sleepy Joe Biden. Didn’t Powell say that Iraq had ‘weapons of mass destruction?’ They didn’t, but off we went to WAR!”
That received quite a bit of pushback from commenters with one bluntly stating, “You couldn’t shine Powell’s shoes.”
You can see some other responses below:
You couldn’t shine Powell’s shoes.
— Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 7, 2020
Whenever Trump attacks men with honour and integrity. Accomplished military officers that served their country honourable, it’s best to let the picture speak. pic.twitter.com/8MKpgl9RFp
— Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) June 7, 2020
Admit it Donald, you just shit your pants, didn’t you?
— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 7, 2020
At least he went to war with another country, rather than his own.
— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) June 7, 2020
Colin Powell is more patriotic and more everything than you’ll ever be.
And the way you keep attacking generals and veterans? Keep it up. Americans will catch up.
You are digging your own political grave, and we love to see it. pic.twitter.com/KeCOainfkU
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 7, 2020
Powell served in Vietnam (multiple tours) inc, and received countless medals, inc for saving 3 fellow soldiers from a helicopter crash.
You claimed you couldn’t fight the Commies bc your feet had a boo-boo.
— A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) June 7, 2020
You have to talk louder, #BunkerBoy. We can’t hear you over the massive sound of Republicans changing their votes to support @JoeBiden.#GOPExit
— Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) June 7, 2020
It must be KILLING @realDonaldTrump that for 12 days now, the SIZE of the CROWDS of Peaceful Protesters have simply DWARFED his PITIFUL Inauguration#SizeMatters🎯
— The Resistor Sister ♥️🇺🇸🦅🙏🏻 (@the_resistor) June 7, 2020
Right on schedule. pic.twitter.com/xY5XjS65Wk
— D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) June 7, 2020
— Mandrake (@readamagazeen) June 7, 2020
The only people supporting you now is Diamond and Silk, Scott Baio, Tomi Lahren, a Swastika, and a bag of shit. Fuck off impeached asshole.
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 7, 2020
I’ve lost track but did Trump publicly bash the whites Generals? In just asking. He all over Collin Powell today
— NellyO3 (@DragonLuva3) June 7, 2020
Cadet Bone Spurs says what?
GTFOH pic.twitter.com/EjiUqEIqoB
— Louise (@clwtweet) June 7, 2020
Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders: "If you want to get into a debate with a 4 star general, I think that's highly inappropriate"
— The Hardy Report Podcast (@EdwardTHardy) June 7, 2020
Trump has now had over 10 US Generals/Admirals attack him. Joe Biden is the US Military’s top choice!
— Black Lives Matter (@HKrassenstein) June 7, 2020
A 5 times draft dodger calls a respected general who put his life on the line for our country "overrated". SHAME ON YOU DONALD! #TrumpOrAmerica
— Republicans for Joe Biden (@RepsForBiden) June 7, 2020
