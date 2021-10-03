Watch: Obstructionist Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema Hilariously Roasted in SNL’s Cold Open

President Joe Biden is under fire from members of his own party, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), for his decision to mass deport thousands of Haitian migrants and refugees fleeing to the U.S.

If you are a Fox News viewer you likely do not know this.

Instead, this is what you know, after listening to the face of the far right wing conservative cable channel – a white nationalist who continues to engage in lies promoting the racist “great replacement” theory.

The Haitian migrants are “not refugees,” Tucker Carlson tells Fox News viewers Tuesday night. “They are not being persecuted by any government, and that’s why they have not applied for asylum in any of the countries between Haiti and the United States, and there are many of them.”

The New York Times reports the reasons for the mass influx of Haitian migrants include the tenuous “political and economic stability of Haiti,” which has left “parts of its capital under the control of gangs” and is “forcing tens of thousands to flee their homes. The assassination of Haiti’s president and a magnitude 7.2 earthquake this summer have only added to the pressures causing people to leave the country.”

Here’s how Tucker Carlson interprets those facts:

“These are economic migrants. They’re rich enough for a plane ticket and a smartphone, but they’re eager for the free health care, the education, the housing vouchers, the food stamps, and much more that Joe Biden has promised them if they make it to the United States.”

Some are coming “on foot and by bus,” the Times reports, traveling via Brazil, Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Panama, and Mexico. Some have been traveling for years.

President Biden never promised Haitian migrants anything, and in fact he, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have all very publicly urged migrants and refugees everywhere in the world to only come to the U.S. under legal methods. Many on the left are angered by those remarks, and the deportations, insisting America should open its doors to all who desperately need help, but that is not what the Biden administration has been doing.

Carlson continued, telling his supporters, “So of course they’re coming from Haiti, and from the rest of the world, you would too. They’d be crazy not to.”

“Once they get here the Biden administration plans to give them voting rights – that’s in the works right now,” Carlson claims, offering zero proof. “So the people you just saw on your screen could very well be choosing your President, at some point down the road.”

There are over 168 million registered voters in the U.S., and that is not the full number of eligible voters. Haitian migrants – who are not getting voting rights “once they get here” – they are already here and not voting – but if they did, would not be “choosing your President.”

“This is a manufactured crisis,” Carlson concludes, walking right into his favorite “great replacement” theory.

“This is an attempt to change the demographics of the United States in order to give permanent power to the Democratic Party,” he declares, as if only white people vote Republican.

“That’s all it is, no matter what they tell you.”