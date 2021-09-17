RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Texas Lt. Gov. Warns Dems Are Allowing in Immigrants for ‘Silent Revolution’ – Mirroring Language of Far-Right Extremists
“Dan Patrick warns Democrats are allowing in immigrants for “silent revolution,” mirroring language of far-right extremists” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Denouncing the thousands of Haitian asylum-seekers who are camped out under a South Texas bridge as an “invasion,” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick accused Democrats of allowing their entry into the country for political gain.
“[Democrats] are allowing this year probably 2 million [immigrants], that’s who we apprehended, maybe another million, into this country,” Patrick said on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show. “At least in 18 years even if they all don’t become citizens before then and can vote, in 18 years if every one of them has two or three children, you’re talking about millions and millions and millions of new voters and they will thank the Democrats and Biden for bringing them here. Who do you think they’re going to vote for?”
He said President Joe Biden and Democrats had begun a “silent revolution” to take over the country by winning over the votes of migrants.
“This is trying to take over our country without firing a shot,” he added.
Patrick’s rhetoric mirrors a far-right theory started in France known as the Great Replacement, which says that elites are replacing white populations with nonwhite populations through mass migration and demographic growth. These writings influenced the worst mass shooting of Hispanics in recent U.S. history in El Paso in 2019. The shooter, who killed 23 people and injured 23 others, ranted about a Hispanic invasion and told police he came to the city to kill Mexicans.
Patrick has repeatedly called the increase of migrants at the border an “invasion” throughout the year.
State Rep. Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie, who leads the House Democratic Caucus said blasted Patrick for his comments.
“These comments are not only vile, they are incendiary and dangerous,” Turner said on Twitter. “Leaders have a responsibility to not incite with their words & actions – Patrick fails that test, again.”
Patrick, a two-term Republican, was responding on Thursday to the thousands of asylum-seeking migrants — most of them from Haiti — who are waiting under an international bridge in Del Rio. The Caribbean country experienced a 7.2 magnitude earthquake last month that destroyed thousands of homes.
State and federal government butted heads on how to handle the migrants’ arrival, with Gov. Greg Abbott backpedaling on an order to close the ports of entry after U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the agency had not asked the state to do so. Abbott has blamed the Biden administration for the increase of migrants on the border this year.
Patrick told Ingraham the state received a “call for help” from U.S. Border Patrol, which led Abbott to order the closure of the ports of entry. A Customs and Border Protection spokesperson said the agency had no information on Abbott’s decision to close the ports.
“Then we found out that Border Patrol did not have permission from Homeland Security or the president, and so they came out and said ‘No, we didn’t say we needed any help. We didn’t say that,'” Patrick said. “Someone in the administration flip-flopped on the issue, Texas did not take a back step.”
Patrick urged Republican-led states to tell the White House they were being “invaded,” adding that Democrat-led states did not care.
“This is not authorized by the state of Texas,” he said. “It’s not welcome by the state of Texas or any other Republican state that I know and they’re not invited.”
Patrick invoked Article IV of the Constitution, which guarantees states protection from invasion.
“What’s a republican form of government? It’s defined as a government that focuses on citizens running their government,” he said. “We now will have illegals in this country denying citizens the right to run our government. Because our government, our representatives that we elect, can’t even stop them from coming.”
“This is denying us our government that’s run by our citizens with illegals who are here who are going to take our education, our health care, all [of it],” he said. “This is selling out our country.”
Architect of Texas Abortion Ban Also Criticized ‘Court-Invented Rights to Homosexual Behavior and Same-Sex Marriage’
The architect of what is now Texas law, Governor Greg Abbott‘s “heartbeat” legislation that bans all abortion after six weeks, attacked the constitutional rights of same-sex couples to marriage, and sex between persons of the same sex, in a brief filed with the U.S. Supreme Court this past summer. In that brief he also called same-sex marriage a “judicial concoction,” and argued that women should merely abstain from sexual intercourse as a method to “control their reproductive lives.”
Former Texas solicitor general and Federalist Society member Jonathan Mitchell, The Guardian reports, “who played a pivotal role in designing the legal framework of the state’s near-total abortion ban, also argued on behalf of anti-abortion group Texas Right to Life that women would still be able to terminate pregnancies if Roe was overturned by traveling to ‘wealthy pro-abortion’ states like California and New York with the help of ‘taxpayer subsidies.'”
“Women can ‘control their reproductive lives’ without access to abortion; they can do so by refraining from sexual intercourse,” Mitchell wrote in the brief. “One can imagine a scenario in which a woman has chosen to engage in unprotected (or insufficiently protected) sexual intercourse on the assumption that an abortion will be available to her later. But when this court announces the overruling of Roe, that individual can simply change their behavior in response to the court’s decision if she no longer wants to take the risk of an unwanted pregnancy.”
“In the same brief, which calls for Roe to be overturned,” The Guardian adds, “Mitchell and co-counsel Adam Mortara, an anti-abortion activist and lawyer who clerked for the supreme court justice Clarence Thomas, said such a decision could open the door for other ‘lawless’ rights and protections to be reversed, including the right to have gay sex and the right to same-sex marriage.”
In their July, 2021 Supreme Court amicus brief, Mitchell and Mortara also call “interracial marriage” one of several “supposed constitutional ‘rights’ that have no basis in constitutional text or historical practice.” Among them, “court-imposed ‘substantive due process’ rights whose textual and historical provenance are equally dubious.”
On same-sex marriage and sex their opinion was devastatingly ruthless.
“The news is not as good for those who hope to preserve the court-invented rights to homosexual behavior and same-sex marriage,” the amicus brief reads. “These ‘rights,’ like the right to abortion from Roe, are judicial concoctions, and there is no other source of law that can be invoked to salvage their existence.”
Iowa School Board Votes Down Mask Mandate After Some Parents Threaten to ‘Defund’ Schools by Pulling Kids Out
An Iowa school board Thursday night voted not to institute a mask mandate despite medical professionals and its legal counsel supporting protecting students and staff. Coronavirus cases across the state have skyrocketed by 44% over the past 14 days.
An anonymous Facebook group claiming to be run by local parents had demanded the Waukee Community School District (WCSD) “pay” for wanting to implement a mask mandate. The small group wrote a post on the social media site (image below) describing how parents could cause the school district – ultimately, the students – “financial troubles for disregarding our rights as parents to decide for our own children.”
“We know you are fed up with not being heard or respected by our school board and superintendent about your right to choose masks or not for your students,” the post reads.
“What can be done? MAKE WCSD PAY!”
After claiming that each child is worth $8000 to the school district’s operating budget (schools are funded by the number of days and the number of students in attendance) detailing how to unenroll children from school, the post says:
“Remember, WE WILL NOT COMPLY. Instruct your child to never mask if instructed to do so.”
The group also ran a Facebook ad uring parents to “Email the school board members if you have not yet done so, to let them know your thoughts on masking your children.”
In the subject line: We will not comply- No mask mandates. Then in the body of email tell them briefly about your children and the school they attend. Let them know how masks negatively impacted your kids.
Journalist Dave Price of NBC affiliate WHO tweeted the Facebook post:
This is circulating on Facebook before Waukee school board discusses mask mandate tonight. According to the threat, parents would pull kids out of school, try to take away money from district, then re-enroll students, where presumably kids would then be required to wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/o4j9QGVHtL
— Dave Price (@idaveprice) September 16, 2021
The Des Moines Register adds that the school board said it received about 800 emails for and against masks. Superintendent Brad Buck called those that threatened to defund the school system “disturbing.”
The “motion to implement a mask mandate from pre-K to 12th grade failed, with only one board member — Alex Smith, who is a physician — voting ‘yes.'”
There are 49 studies that prove masks are effective in combatting the spread of the coronavirus.
Things are heating up outside the Waukee school board office ahead of tonight’s meeting where the board may enact a mask mandate. @KCCINews pic.twitter.com/f0sfF8yKnv
— Lauren Johnson KCCI (@LJohnsonKCCI) September 16, 2021
Here’s WHO’s report:
GOP AG Running to Unseat Mark Kelly Is Suing Biden Over Vaccines, Using Lawsuit to Advance Campaign, Admits It’s ‘A Long Shot’
The far right wing Republican Attorney General of Arizona is suing the Biden administration over the President’s policy requiring businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure they are vaccinated or produce weekly negative tests. He admits his lawsuit is “a long shot.”
But that’s not stopping Attorney General Mark Brnovich, an anti-LGBTQ extremist and former federal prosecutor trained to only bring cases he knows have a chance of succeeding.
Brnovich is running to unseat Democratic U.S. Senator Mark Kelly in the 2022 election.
“Is it a long shot? Yeah, I recognize that,” Brnovich told Bloomberg News. “But I also think these are very important principles to be fighting for.”
Bloomberg notes that “other Republican attorneys general signaled that they’d wait until” OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, published the actual rules “before going to court.”
Brnovich is using the lawsuit, and his appearance on far right extremist Mark Levin’s radio show this week, to advance his campaign, as this YouTube video, “paid for by Brnovich for Senate” shows.
Brnovich, whose campaign website lists “SECURING OUR BORDERS & COMMUNITIES” as his top issue, “said his suit claims that Biden’s executive order violates the Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause because the vaccine is optional for undocumented immigrants at the U.S. border while being mandatory for American workers.”
Brnovich has a long history of using the legal system to advance his agenda.
In 2015 as the attorney general he signed an amicus brief arguing against same-sex marriage in the Supreme Court Obergefell case, which ultimately found a constitutional right to marriage for same-sex couples.
That brief argued that the right of a state’s citizens to “exercise their sovereign authority to determine the meaning of marriage” was more important than the right of couples to marry.
Brnovich used his power as attorney general to order Arizona’s Department of Child Safety to ban same-sex couples from adopting – a move so extreme the state’s Republican governor overruled him.
Having lost on imposing his extremist agenda against marriage and adoption rights for same-sex couples, Brnovich moved to support the “right” of businesses to discriminate against Arizona’s LGBTQ residents.
He also sued the Obama administration over its policies supporting the rights of transgender students, calling them a “gun to the head” of the nation’s school systems.
